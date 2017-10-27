Trump ‘setting the stage’ to tear up NAFTA

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Merrill Lynch's weekly update on investor flows highlighted a considerable inflow into U.S. equities as the expense of emerging market assets. The high correlation between the S&P/TSX Composite and the MSCI Emerging Markets index makes the trend relevant for domestic investors,

"[investors] poured $6.1 billion into funds tracking U.S. stocks in the week to Oct. 25 … U.S. stock portfolios have posted $13.4 billion of inflows in the past four weeks… Investors pulled $700 million from emerging-market equity funds, the first outflow in 10 weeks. Local-currency emerging-market debt funds also experienced redemptions. The flows are the first sign higher U.S. Treasury yields are causing the "lust for yield" to pause, according to the report."

"'Lust for Yield' Pauses as U.S. Stock Inflows Hog the Spotlight" – Bloomberg

=====

I hold the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF so yesterday's sell-off in the sector, caused by weak results from Celgene Corp., was highly unwelcome,

"The second-half biotechnology stock rally that lifted the Nasdaq Biotech Index to the highest level in almost two years was stopped in its tracks this week as giants Biogen Inc. and Celgene Corp. whiffed on earnings. The third-quarter earnings season had been viewed by many analysts as the next key catalyst to validate the group's recent climb and is likely to leave investors wondering what's next."

"Celgene's Earnings Whiff Drags Down the Rest of Biotech" – Bloomberg

=====

Amazon.com Inc. posted a huge earnings beat Thursday and Alphabet's results were also strong. As a result, U.S. equity futures are higher ahead of the market open,

"Futures jump after strong tech earnings" – Reuters

"The Rumor That Amazon Will Sell Prescription Drugs Just Got Serious" – Gizmodo

=====

Vox believes the U.S. president is 'setting the stage' to withdraw from the NAFTA agreement, and wonders whether he can be stopped,

"The [U.S.] proposals — which included unprecedented ideas like requiring the countries to vote on staying in the agreement every five years, ensuring the pact would be perpetually precarious — seemed designed to get Mexico and Canada to reject the ideas and allow Trump to blame them for the deal's collapse … Trump can unilaterally withdraw from the agreement by giving Mexico and Canada six months' notice. But Congress also has a say, since it ratified and implemented the agreement through legislation. Congress can fight to keep that legislation — the rules governing the way that the US trades with Mexico and Canada under NAFTA — intact. It can also pass new laws designed to boost its own authority over trade agreements"

"We asked 6 experts if Congress could stop Trump from eliminating NAFTA" – Vox

=====

Meanwhile in the energy sector, Brent crude prices continue to sneak up on the $60 per barrel mark as global supply tightens,

"'Oil raced higher overnight with Brent finishing in sight of the magical $60 a barrel mark, spurred on by Saudi remarks supporting the oil production cut through to the end of 2018,' said Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst at futures brokerage OANDA."

"Brent crude oil approaches $60 as markets tighten" – Reuters

"How will peak oil demand affect the upstream industry?" – Wood Mackenzie

=====

Chicago criminals are apparently familiar with the business section of their paper,

"Palladium Is a Hot Commodity for Chicago Car Thieves" – Bloomberg

=====

