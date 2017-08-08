Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) has proven its performance is likely to transcend near-term technical and industry concerns over the long term, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Gerrick Johnson.



He upgraded his rating for the Toronto-based toy maker to "outperform" from "market perform" on the heels of "strong" second-quarter results.

"We have known Spin Master for almost 15 years, and have always been fans of the company, with its strong, visionary, and entrepreneurial management team, its knack for identifying, developing, and marketing hot new toys, and its always impeccable execution," said Mr. Johnson. "However, we downgraded shares from Outperform to Market Perform last November at $35 owing to a choppy retail toy market heading into Holiday 2016 as well as valuation and liquidity concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

"We are upgrading today, and reversing that call, as the company has proven that its performance, over the long term, should transcend these near term technical and industry concerns. The company is performing too well with too compelling of a long-term strategy and too much open runway for us to not recommend investors to be involved with this stock, though its current valuation (17.4 times 2018 price to earnings, 11 times 2018 enterprise value to EBITDA) is a premium to the historical average for the group (15 timesx forward PE, 8 times forward EV/EBITDA)."

On Aug. 1, Spin Master reported quarterly earnings per share of 22 cents, up 10 per cent from the previous year and topping the projections of both Mr. Johnson (19 cents) and the Street (15 cents).



"TOY now expects 2017 gross product sales to grow in the low-30-per-cent range, up from an increase in the low-teens percent range," the analyst said. "EBITDA margin is now expected to be up about 100 basis points (up from flat). This suggests revenue around $1.57-billion, up from a prior guide of around $1.34-billion, and adjusted EBITDA of around $294-million from $239-million (assuming 10-per-cent sales allowance and $75-million of other revenue). We are increasing our 2017 revenue estimate to $1.55-billion and adjusted EBITDA to $303-million (from $1.33-billion and $237-million).

"The short term results are part of the long-term story, which continues to be very positive. Over the long-term, we have confidence in the company's ability to achieve strong growth owing to its excellent track record of creativity and innovation supported by solid execution as well as deep relationships with inventors, suppliers, licensors, and distribution partners."



With the rating change, Mr. Johnson also hiked his price target for the stock to a Street-high $68 from $36. The analyst average is $52.44, according to Bloomberg data.



"We believe the company's impressive hit-rate for new toy products has extended into its entertainment business, where it is creating original animation content that, in addition to generating programming revenue and income, offers significant toy-selling and consumer outlicensing opportunities," he said. "And with a smart, and aggressive, acquisition strategy, the company is able to overlay its creative spirit, execution, and infrastructure on under-utilized brands, of which there are many in the fragmented toy industry. We think the company can grow through greater margin expansion, over time, from scale and efficiency gains by further developing its international presence and executing accretive acquisitions. And in the short term, the company's product line is hot, in our view, with many early to mid- cycle hits, such as Hatchimal and Paw Patrol, generating strong sales growth, augmented by new IP like Rusty Rivets and legacy brands, such as Air Hogs and Tech Deck, and a growing line of board games."



=====



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) currently presents investors with an attractive entry point for a sector bellwether, according to Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos.

"Units are down 15 per cent (versus a 7-per-cent decline for the TSX REIT Index) over the last year, reflecting the negative sentiment surrounding the retail sector," he said. "At a 6.0-per-cent implied cap rate, and solid fundamentals, we think investors should be buying units at current levels."

On Aug. 3, the Toronto-based REIT reported second-quarter funds from operations of 45 cents per unit, exceeding Mr. Avalos's projection by 4 cents and the Street by 3 cents. Driven by stronger investment income, the result was a rise of 10 per cent year over year.

Same property net operating income rose by 1.9 per cent, while committed occupancy was up 1.6 per cent from the previous year (to 96.7 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"New CFO, Qi Tang, now includes a breakdown of current zoning process this quarter. The REIT has 10.7 million square feet already approved (5 million of which is zoned for residential)," said Mr. Avalos. "A further 7.0 million sq. ft. is currently awaiting approval (again, 5mln of which is residential) while a future estimated 6.2 million sq. ft. awaits in the background. The vast majority of this land sits on transitoriented, high-traffic sites. We've given zoned land a $75 per square foot value, in process land $50 per square foot value and future land $35 per square foot value in our NAV. Considering recent land sales in Toronto had topped $130-plus per square foot, we feel this is conservative."

Mr. Avalos also applauded the state of RioCan's balance sheet, noting: "RioCan has put a lot of effort into improving its balance sheet over the last five years and has now exceed all its targets. D/GBV sits at 42 per cent, D/EBITDA is 7.5 times and the unencumbered pool has grown to $7-billion (56 per cent of NOI)."

In reaction to the results, Mr. Avalos raised his FFO per unit projections for 2017 and 2018 to $1.79 and $1.86, respectively, from $1.71 and $1.74.

With an "outperform" rating, he bumped his target price for RioCan units to $29 from $27. The analyst consensus price target is $27.89, according to Thomson Reuters data

Elsewhere, CIBC World Markets analyst Dean Wilkinson lowered his target to $27 from $29.50 with an "outperformer" rating (unchanged).

Mr. Wilkinson said: "After significant asset sales and joint-venture consolidations in the last two years, RioCan's capital recycling activity has assumed a more moderate pace. The REIT sold a Vancouver asset for $94.2-million at a 3.29-per-cent cap rate and is expected to sell another $30.3-million portfolio in BC at a 3.72-per-cent cap rate. Management expects to accelerate growth in the target six major markets, taking exposure up from 75 per cent to over 80 per cent, with the goal of becoming the dominant owner of mixed-use transit-oriented sites in these markets over time. Related dispositions are expected to be timed with development completions and acquisitions, which we anticipate will keep FFO/unit neutral to current estimates. With an increasing shift towards the REIT's core markets and the potential for continued cap rate compression in these markets we expect that such a focus will, in time, serve to be accretive to NAV. Our $27.00 NAV ascribes little value to the REIT's value-creation potential, which the REIT estimates at $2.2-billion (estimated development costs). As we have noted in our research on other retail-oriented REITs, we believe the current negative investor sentiment, however misplaced, towards retail real estate could cause the units to trade at a modest discount to NAV, which in an otherwise robust market environment would normally warrant a premium on account of the future development potential embedded in the real property assets.

Story continues below advertisement

"Balancing the value-creation potential against the downturn in sentiment around retail, we lower our 12- to 18-month price target to $27.00 per unit, in line with our NAV estimate. We rate RioCan REIT Outperformer, reflecting a large portfolio of high-quality properties in major markets, a deep development pipeline, and strong prospects for inclusion in the S&P/TSX60 in 2017. We continue to view RioCan REIT as a core holding for investors."

=====

Following a recent pullback in unit price, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Heather Kirk upgraded Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REF.UN-T), touting a "good entry point into a high-quality name."



"We view CREIT as a core holding, which has a solid track record of high cash flow generation and strong funds from operations (FFO) and net asset value (NAV) growth supported by a conservative 67-per-cent payout ratio and 39-per-cent debt-to-assets," said Ms. Kirk. "We expect CREIT to continue to create value through its development pipeline and to remain active recycling capital away from noncore assets, which no longer fit the REIT's objectives."

On Aug. 3, the Toronto-based REIT reported FFO per unit of 83 cents for the quarter (excluding one-time charges), topping both the 82-cent projection of both Ms. Kirk and the Street.



"Organic growth came in strong at 3.3 per cent on lease-up of the former Lowe's industrial space (up 2.0 per cent excluding Lowe's)," she said. "SPNOI was positive in all asset types. Calgary remains a headwind, but the portfolio's diversification, geographically and by asset class, is providing pockets of growth. Retail occupancy was 96.6 per cent and the portfolio continues to deliver solid organic growth at 1.5 per cent. CREIT has leased or renewed 98 per cent of 2017 retail expiries. Industrial occupancy is expected to decrease in 2H17 on 200,000 of expected vacancy."



Moving it to "outperform" from "market perform," Mr. Kirk raised her target to $52 from $51.25. The analyst average is $51.14.

=====



RBC Dominion Securities analyst Nelson Ng raised his target price for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-N, BEP.UN-T) to reflect "attractive" pending transactions.

Mr. Ng said its acquisition of a 25-per-cent stake in First Hydro from Japan's Mitsui looks "like an attractive investment."

"Management provided additional details on Brookfield's GBP196 million pending acquisition of a 25-per-cent interest in First Hydro," said Mr. Ng, following the release of Brookfield's second-quarter results on Aug. 4. "The two facilities total 2.1 GW of generating capacity and represent 75 per cent of the UK's pumped storage capacity and 50 per cent of the UK's hydro capacity. Management indicated that the facilities do not have significant merchant power price exposure, as 85 per cent of the revenues are from selling services to the grid. We estimate that the investment will generate an attractive low-teens FFO [funds from operations] yield (high-single-digit EV/EBITDA acquisition multiple). Although Brookfield Renewable's investment will be only approximately GBP70-million, there could be an opportunity in the future to purchase the remaining 75-per-cent interest held by ENGIE."

On its deal to acquire TerraForm Global Inc., Mr. Ng said: "Management indicated that it has received the vast majority of regulatory approvals including the bankruptcy court approval. The first draft of the Terraform Power (TERP) proxy circular has been filed with the SEC. As a reminder, under the proposed transaction arrangements, TERP will be Brookfield's primary vehicle to acquire operating solar and wind assets in North America and Western Europe. We don't see this arrangement as a growth impediment for Brookfield Renewable because its relatively high-return target means that Brookfield Renewable has mainly acquired operating wind facilities in North America and Western Europe under specific circumstances (e.g., seller was financially distressed)."

Mr. Ng raised did lower his 2017 and 2018 adjusted cash flow from operations per unit forecast to $1.75 and $1.90, respectively, from $1.79 and $1.91 to mainly reflect quarterly results and the First Hydro investment as well as higher management fees.

Maintaining a "sector perform" rating, he raised his target to $35 (U.S.) from $32. Consensus is $32.66.

"We believe Brookfield Renewable's low-risk, high-quality portfolio provides a good shelter in volatile markets," he said. "The vast majority of the portfolio is contracted (limited merchant power price exposure), and the majority of the portfolio consists of long-life, low-cost hydro facilities. Elevated payout ratio under current conditions."

Elsewhere, despite better-than-expected quarterly results, Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien said he's staying on the sidelines, citing "healthy valuation, high payout ratios projected through our forecast horizon, and low prevailing prices for electricity in the U.S. Northeast."

He did bump his target to $35 from $33 with a "market perform" rating.

=====

Ontario housing will take centre stage when Canadian banks begin reporting third-quarter financial results on Aug. 23, said Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young.

"In our view, Canadian P&C banking will garner most of the attention as this is the first quarter where we may see an impact from Ontario's measures to improve affordability in the housing market in Toronto and the surrounding area," said Mr. Young in a research note released Friday. "Anecdotal evidence indicates sales volumes have dropped substantially and house prices have started to correct, especially in Toronto. As such, we will be looking for guidance on loan growth, particularly in residential mortgages. In addition, recently proposed stress tests by the regulator for uninsured, low-LTV mortgages will also be a hot topic, in our view. Finally, with the Bank of Canada raising rates for the first time in several years, what is the expected impact on NIMs?"

Mr. Young expects the Big 6 banks' cash-earnings-per-share growth to slow to 4 per cent year over year, versus 7 per cent in the second quarter. He cited lower provision for credit losses (PCLs), average loan growth of 6 per cent and "further declines" in efficiency ratios due to cost-reduction efforts.

In the note, Mr. Young raised target prices for the banks' stocks by an average of 1 per cent, due largely to valuation.

The changes were:

- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, "buy" rating) to $87 from $85. Consensus: $85.56.

- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, "buy") to $126 from $125. Consensus: $120.34.

- Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, "buy") to $106 from $104. Consensus: $102.30.

- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, "hold) to $72 from $71. Consensus: $71.54.

- Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, "hold) to $30 from $29. Consensus: $29.50.

- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, "hold") to $101 from $100. Consensus: $102.30.

His targets did not change for the following:

- National Bank of Canada (NA-T, "hold) at $58. Consensus: $60.

- Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, "hold") at $57. Consensus: $59.09.

"On average, Canadian bank stock prices increased just 0.1 per cent during 3Q FY17, trailing the performance of most of the other North American financial services indices we follow," said Mr. Young. "In our view, Canadian bank stock prices were negatively impacted in 3Q FY17 by news during the quarter of slowing home sales and declining home prices in the Greater Toronto Area. For the quarter ended July 31, 2017, the best-performing bank stock was NA, which increased 5.8 per cent, while LB was the laggard in terms of price performance, down 3.0 per cent for the period.

"With stock prices relatively flat for the quarter, the Big 6 Canadian banks are on average trading in line with 20-year historical average P/4QF EPS multiples. Canadian economic performance has shown some strength in recent quarters, which prompted the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates for the first time since September 2010. Expectations are for another interest rate increase before the end of the calendar year. And while rising rates could be a tailwind for bank earnings, slowing loan growth, notably in mortgages, and pressure from new capital rules remain headwinds and could continue to pressure bank stock prices. With all that said, relative to other investment alternatives in Canada, bank valuations arguably appear reasonable."

=====

Foreign exchange headwinds are starting to pick up for Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T), said Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka.

"The recent weakness in the U.S. dollar provides significant headwinds for MFC as the company generates cash in USD but trades and pays a dividend in Canada," said Mr. Maruoka in a research note ahead of the release of the company's second-quarter results, scheduled for Aug. 10. "Although the impact is expected to be minimal in Q2, we project a full-year payout ratio of 70.8 per cent (increased from 67.4 per cent) after we update our F/X assumptions."



Mr. Maruoka is projecting revenue for the quarter of $90.9-million, which is below the consensus estimate of $91.2-million but a rise of 19 per cent year over year due largely to the acquisition of Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital.



He is expecting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $22.1-million, which is in line with the Street forecast of $21.7-million.

"We will continue to watch for operating margin stabilization at MFC's core surgical hospitals as case mix and payor mix are expected to normalize; importantly, we are looking for a rebound in revenue and margins at Unity (which provided a significant drag on earnings in Q1) as a key physician returned to the operating room during the second quarter," he said.



Keeping a "hold" rating, Mr. Maruoka lowered his target to $14.50 from $17. Consensus is $17.84.



"Following the recent and abrupt departure of CEO Britt Reynolds, shares of Medical Facilities continue to trade lower," the analyst said. "While the stock should find support from its 9.0-per-cent yield, significant F/X headwinds coupled with leadership uncertainty have weighed on the stock. Given these risks, we maintain our HOLD recommendation until management can demonstrate sustained margin stabilization and positive operating momentum."

=====

In other analyst actions:

Citing strong, sustained Model 3 orders without advertising or marketing, Argus analyst William Selesky upgraded Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $444 (U.S.). The average is $310.29, according to Bloomberg data.

Cormark Securities Inc. analyst David McFadgen upgraded TVA Group Inc. (TVA.B-T) to "buy" from "speculative buy" and raised his target to $6 from $4.90. The analyst average target is $5.33.

Scotia Capital analyst Turan Quettawala upgraded Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) to "sector outperform" from "sector perform" with a $27 target, up from $25. The average is $27.40.

Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) to "peer perform" from "outperform" without a specified target. The consensus target is $225.95.



Clarus Securities analyst Stephen Kammermayer downgraded Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T) to "hold" from "buy" and lowered his target to $3.50 from $5.75. Consensus is $3.08.