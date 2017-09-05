Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

The outlook for equity holders in Primero Mining Corp. (P-T) appears "even more challenging," according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Dan Rollins.

He downgraded his rating for the Toronto-based company to "underperform" from "sector perform," suggesting the troubling outlook "remains in the balance of management reaching an agreement to sell the company while recognizing the relative positioning of Wheaton Precious Metals (stream holder and guarantor of revolving credit facility) as well as convertible debt holders under a financial restructuring."

"Given the precarious position equity holders face relative to the above parties and disappointing update with Q2 results, the prospects for equity holders truly relies on a premium takeover offer to the current share price."

Mr. Rollins said the company's update, released with quarterly results on Aug. 10, places further pressure on its investment case, citing several factors, including; continued labour issues at its San Dimas mine in Mexico; a lack of exploration success and the impact on throughput; a drop in sustaining capital and exploration and a potential tax liability.

"These challenges have led us to significantly examine our operational assumptions for San Dimas and materially reduce our forecasts and target price," he said. "Primero noted it has received an observation letter for the 2010 tax year (issued in advance of a potential tax reassessment) which outlined the view of Mexico's tax authority that Primero should be paying tax based on spot silver prices and not realized prices (as per the 2010-2014 Advanced Pricing Agreement which is currently being challenged). The tax authority outlined that it believes San Dimas is liable for $9.3-million in tax for the 2010 tax year, before penalties and interest. Primero highlighted the potential tax liability for 2011 through 2016 could be $150-170-million before penalties, interest or mitigating adjustments if it were to be reassessed."

After adjusting his financial expectations for San Dimas, Mr. Rollins's price target for Primero shares fell to 10 cents from 80 cents. The analyst consensus price target is 70 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Our revised target price … reflects a blend between the value Primero could 'potentially' receive under a takeover (20 cents) and no value if Primero cannot repay the amount owing under its revolving credit facility," he said. "With a negative return of 17 per cent to our blended target price, we believe an Underperform rating is appropriate given significant level of uncertainty surrounding the prospects of a takeover, potential value which a third party may be willing to pay for a distressed company under a takeover, risk of default on the revolving credit facility, and revised operational assumptions following disclosure with Q2 results."

At the same time, Mr. Rollins lowered his price target for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-N, WPM-T), believing "it is prudent to remove future cash flow from San Dimas given the lack of clarity on the future of the stream and the ability for Primero to find a buyer for the mine or itself."

"Even without San Dimas in the fold, Wheaton's valuation relative to its peers remains compelling," said Mr. Rollins, maintaining an "outperform" rating for Wheaton shares with a $25 (U.S.) target, down from $27. Consensus is $26.60.

"We believe Wheaton's year-to-date under performance of 30 per cent reflects little-to-no value being placed on San Dimas," he said. "As we believe the company's shares entering the year were already pricing in a significant level of potential tax risk around Wheaton's non-Canadian streams, we attribute the under performance to concerns over San Dimas. In 2017, Wheaton's shares are up 8 per cent (USD terms) versus its peers up 37 per cent."

=====

Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar upgraded RMP Energy Inc. (RMP-T) in response to the $80-million sales of its crude oil and natural gas interests in the Waskahigan/Grizzly, Kaybob, Gilby areas of western Alberta to Tangle Creek Energy Ltd.

The company retains its oil and gas properties at its core Elmworth operations following the deal, announced Sept. 1.

"If we assume the shareholders approve, that will leave a newco with $45-million of liquidity that is proposed to be renamed Iron Bridge Resources to target Montney in the greater Elmworth region under the new management/operations team," said Mr. Molnar. "This news release also noted the first new well under this management being executed for a well cost of $4.4-million (versus $6-million previously). We believe this is all good news and subsequently drives our upgrade."

Though Mr. Molnar moved the Calgary-based company's stock to "market perform" from "underperform," he cautioned that numerous questions remain moving forward for RMP.

"Post the closing of the deal the company expects no net debt and positive working capital of $45-million," he said. "Beyond that, the Company has noted a plan to drill two new Elmworth wells this winter to add to the current Elmworth production of 1,400 Boed [barrels of oil equivalent per day](and the well just completed). But at those production levels, the business will have virtually no corporate level cash flow in our view (after covering overhead) so the results from new wells from the spending of the $45-million of cash will be exceptionally important. In our view it will be equally important to get new wells that are more liquids leveraged and with lower water cuts. Those will be fundamentally critical achievements to getting good enough returns on capital rather than simple leverage to production growth.

"In either regard, we would expect that RMP will likely be looking for more capital in the Spring (so those setting their targets should likely be thinking of a higher share count than today when doing so), but clearly Iron Bridge will want to be raising equity from a position of strength rather than weakness. Going forward then, watercuts, hydrocarbon cocktail, sales/transport commitments, infrastructure requirements and land tenure are all fundamental business plan details we need to learn more about before we can consider true recommendation of the stock."

Mr. Molnar hiked his target price for the stock to 65 cents from 40 cents. Consensus is 79 cents.

"In the interim though, the balance sheet/bank review has been dealt with, the new well had promising costs and Iron Bridge will start out with healthy cash due to a strong sale result," he said. "We have updated our model for the asset sale and then standstill assumptions on production until we get more detail on a formal 2018 business plan. The market will want to think all good things with net cash and an interesting core area, but the core questions above need to be addressed in the context of the coming shareholder considerations and the yet to be communicated 2018 business."

Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci raised his rating for RMP to "speculative buy" from "hold" with an 80-cent target, rising from 75 cents.

"We view the transaction as positive for RMP as it leaves the company well capitalized to delineate its Montney asset, Elmworth, which we had previously believed to be the largest driver of value for the stock," said Mr. Petrucci. "The deal leaves RMP with $45-million in cash and no bank debt. On the back of the transaction, we have raised our target … which incorporates the $45-million in positive working capital, the four already drilled wells at Elmworth (carried at cost), and our risked valuation at Elmworth, which incorporates a 15-per-cent success rate."

=====

Believing it's positioned for re-rating as it moves to producer in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and demonstrates the potential for an extended mine life, Raymond James analyst Tara Hassan initiated coverage of Trek Mining Inc. (TREK-X) with an "outperformer" rating.

Vancouver-based Trek was formed out of a merger of Luna Gold Corp. and JDL Gold Corp. in late March.

"The merger was completed to improve Luna's capital structure and financial position, and to form a company with an enhanced project pipeline," said Ms. Hassan. "With a target to become a mid-tier gold producer by 2020, Trek plans to achieve its goals by returning the Aurizona mine to production, while advancing its earlier stage project portfolio. The post-merger management team is highly experienced, with decades of exploration, project finance, construction, and operations experience. In addition to global operational successes, members of the team have been involved in a number of key transactions including: the acquisition of True Gold by Endeavour Mining for $240-million, the acquisition of Terrane Metals Corp. by Thompson Creek Metals for $650-million, and the acquisition of Minefinders Corp. by Pan American Silver for $1.5-billion."

The company's flagship Aurizon mine, located in northeast Brazil, is poised to return to production in 2018. Ms. Hassan noted the low-cost open-pit mine experienced operational "stumbles" under the previous management team, but it is now set to feature "a stronger geological model and the necessary infrastructure (a crushing circuit, increased power to site, enhanced water management) in place to address the previous challenges."

The analyst also believes near mine targets could hike Aurizon's near-term value, calling them a "significant" potential drivers.

"Trek has identified a number of near mine targets that it believes could be converted to reserves in the near term," she said. "The company's analysis suggests that adding 3 years to the mine life could boost the project NPV by nearly 50 per cent, which is in line with our own analysis. The primary zones that will be targeted are Piaba West, Tatajuba, and Piaba North. Although some permits are required for drilling and exploitation, Trek expects it can issue a Resource update in 1Q18 that could outline the potential for an extended mine life. With more than 50 km of strike under ownership and 10 drill ready targets, Trek has significant exploration potential."

She also believes a "deep" portfolio could drive value, noting: "As a result of the merger with Luna Gold, Trek's portfolio has grown to include a number of earlier stage projects in South and North America. While we acknowledge that some of these projects will require more work or a better commodity price environment to attract interest, we see potential in a number of these projects including Warintza , a copper-molybdenum project in Ecuador, and the Koricancha toll mill facility in Peru."

Ms. Hassan set a price target of $2 for Trek shares. Consensus is $2.85.

"Trek's near term transition to producer status puts it in a limited group of peers and as a result may help it attract increased multiples as it makes the jump out of the developer category," she said. "Evaluating Trek's proposed production profile to that of current junior producers (based on 2016 production data or forecasted production for emerging producers) shows that its production profile will compare favourably to this group, while Trek's P/NAV multiple is towards the bottom of the producer group, currently in line with producers who have experienced operating challenges over the last 12 months. We expect that if Trek can successfully commission Aurizona, it should be trading towards the upper quartile of the presented group."

=====

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe initiated coverage of Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT-X), a Toronto-based biotech company, with a "speculative buy" rating.

"Our valuation is based on NPV (35-per-cent discount rate) and multiples of our fiscal 2023 EBITDA/EPS forecasts, all based on value projected from future sales of Theralase's FDA/Health Canada-approved therapeutic laser therapy TLC-2000 and more substantively from the firm's lead clinical oncology asset, a ruthenium-based photodynamic therapy (PDT) called TLD-1433, for which Theralase's initial target market is expected to be BCG-refractory non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), for which Phase I testing is already well advanced and generating encouraging early data," he said.

Mr. Low called PDT TLD-1433, a bladder cancer drug, "a major value driver" given its formal clinical testing has begun and is "advancing well."

"We believe that TLD-1433 could be FDA-approved and launched by FH222 under best-base scenario, assuming that pivotal U.S. testing begins by FH219 and that one-year recurrence free survival (RFS) data are available by FH122," he said. "Our timelines for completing pivotal U.S. testing assume that all Phase Ib testing (including a ninepatient ongoing Canada-based trial for which we expect final three-month response rate in FH118) can conclude by FH119, an aggressive but achievable time horizon in our view."

He set a target price of 90 cents for its shares.

=====

Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier expects Club BRP 2018 to be a catalyst for shares of BRP Inc. (DOO-T).

The event is scheduled to be held in Dallas on Sept. 20-21.

"This event provides an opportunity to witness the unveiling of new Can-Am and Sea Doo products, meet with BRP dealers, management and employees, and try some newly introduced products," said Mr. Poirier. "We expect more product introductions at the event —a driver for market share and typically a catalyst for the stock."

On Sept. 1, the Valcourt, Que.-based company reported second-quarter 2018 financial results that Mr. Poirier characterized as "solid."

Revenue for the quarter of $1.027-billion was an increase of 20 per cent year over year, exceeding the analyst's forecast of $759-million and the consensus projection of $904-million. Earnings per share of 18 cents also exceeded Mr. Poirier's estimate (9 cents) and the Street's expectation (8 cents).

"The EPS beat was also driven by a solid gross margin of 20.8 per cent due to a favourable SSV product mix and a higher volume of SSV and PWC sales, partially offset by higher sales program costs," said Mr. Poirier. "By segment, the revenue growth was most prominent in year-round (rising 35 per cent year over year) and seasonal (up 14 per cent year over year) products."

With the results, BRP raised its full-year EPS guidance to $2.23–2.35, rising from $2.20–2.32, in order to reflect a recent Dutch auction.

Mr. Poirier tweaked his financial estimates for the company, raising his 2018 EBITDA forecast slightly and lowering his 2019 expectation.

He maintained a "buy" rating and $46 target for the stock. Consensus is $43.45.

"Overall, we still see upside potential for the stock at current levels, with a compelling 5-per-cent FCF yield," said Mr. Poirier. "We believe BRP is well-positioned to benefit from its growing market share in the various segments of the powersports industry. We also see other important catalysts ahead, including the introduction of compelling new products to fuel sales momentum."

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley did not alter his "buy" rating and $47 target.

Mr. Dley said: "In our view, BRP is well positioned to capture additional market share in a growing powersports market, as it introduces new products, and extends its reach into complementary product lines."

CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Petrie raised his target to $46 from $42 with an "outperformer" rating.

Mr. Petrie said: "A blowout H1 was supported by timing, but generally driven by sustainable factors with legs: consistent product innovation and increased relevance with U.S. dealers. BRP's retail momentum is soaring and the market, while not robust, is not an impediment. We view near and longer-term earnings prospects positively."

=====

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) is a leader in a "hyper growth" industry, according to GMP analyst Martin Landry.



He initiated coverage of Toronto-based meal kit company with a "speculative buy" rating.



"The company is early in its lifecycle, having been founded less than three years ago but succeeded in capturing a leading share of the Canadian market estimated at 30-40 per cent," said Mr. Landry. "The rapid pace of growth is expected to continue as FOOD is moving into a new facility which could increase capacity up to 10 times."



Mr. Landry did acknowledge investor concerns about the global meal kit industry in the wake of Blue Apron Holdings Inc.'s (APRN-N) initial public offering. That company's stock has declined almost 50 per cent since its much-hyped trading debut.



"We believe that Goodfood can be profitable," he said. "Looking at the consensus estimates for Blue Apron, analysts expect the company to generate negative EBITDA of $89-million (U.S.) in 2018, based on revenues of almost $1-billion. Hence, one can wonder how Goodfood, which has less than $100-million in revenues, can be profitable. Our analysis suggests that the company could generate positive EBITDA with 35,000 subscribers, given the company's lower cost structure than Blue Apron (one facility vs three for Blue Apron) and a less intense competitive industry. Therefore, with more than 25,000 subscribers currently, Goodfood could be less than four quarters away from being profitable."



"There is an entrenched perception that barriers to entry are low in the meal kit industry. Our view is that barriers to entry may be low but barriers to scale are considerable. Large capital investments are needed to scale up operations and acquire equipment. To reach scale and high delivery success rates at an acceptable cost, logistics become increasingly complex. Given investors' concerns surrounding the industry, attracting new investments in the sector may be challenging thereby creating a first mover advantage for companies that are fully funded such as Goodfood."



Mr. Landry said he also believes the Canadian meal kit industry is "lagging" the U.S. by 2-4 years, which he added provides "Canadian companies with appealing growth opportunities in the coming years. "



"Canadian meal kit companies have ample room to grow without competing for market share. Hence, in our view, with higher expected growth rates, a less competitive and more consolidated market, Canada is more attractive than the U.S."



He set a price target of $2.75 for Goodfood shares.



"Goodfood currently trades at 0.9 times enterprise value/2018 sales, a 55-per-cent discount to peers," the analyst said. "While Goodfood's shares may warrant a discount to peers, the current discount seems too steep. Assuming sales of $200-million by 2022 and a multiple expansion to 1.5 times forward sales, could suggest shares could reach a valuation of $6.00 in 2021. Hence, we believe FOOD provides investors with an appealing risk-reward trade-off."