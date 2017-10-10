Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

A stronger loonie and wider basis spreads for Canadian natural gas brought "material" changes to BMO Nesbitt Burns' Canadian commodity price estimates.

"We are revising our commodity price outlook to mark-to-market third quarter commodity prices as well as update our assumptions over the balance of the year," said the firm in a research note released on Tuesday.

"We recommend that investors remain focused on companies with the best prospects for improving returns on capital and free cash flow."



BMO bumped its 2017 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) assumption to $49.60 (U.S.) per barrel from $48.80. Its 2018 projection of $50 per barrel remains intact, while its 2019 estimate rose to $52 from $50. Its 2017 Brent estimate increased to $53.20 from $51.40, while its 2018 and 2019 assumptions to $55 from $52.50 and $53, respectively.

The firm also lowered its AECO estimates for 2017 through 2019 to $2.19 (Canadian) per thousand cubic feet (mcf) from $2.53 in 2017, $2.59 in 2018, and $2.56 in 2019, respectively.

"The Canadian dollar has strengthened from US$0.74 at the beginning of the year to US$0.80 recently," the firm said. "This has a material negative impact on Canadian oil and gas prices. Canadian natural gas prices have fared even worse due to pipeline maintenance that has exacerbated localized over supply and translated to wider basis spreads relative to U.S. prices. We expect wider basis spreads to persist through 2019 due to the undisciplined growth plans of many Canadian natural gas producers."



"We are lowering our cash flow estimates by 2 per cent in 2017 and 3 per cent in 2018 for the Canadian Large Cap group. As a result of negative revisions to our financial estimates, we are lowering our target prices by an average of 2 per cent. For the North American SMID [small-mid]Cap group, we are lowering our cash flow estimates by 3 per cent in 2017 and 6 per cent in 2018. As a result of the revisions to our financial estimates, we are lowering our target prices for the Canadian SMID Cap group by an average of 3 per cent while the U.S. SMID Cap group increases by 3 per cent."



With the revisions to their forecast, BMO analysts made several rating changes.

Analyst Joe Levesque lowered Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV-T) to "market perform" from "outperform" with a target of $8, falling from $10.25. Consensus is $10.15.



"Advantage is 97-per-cent gas weighted and therefore highly susceptible to swings in gas prices," he said. "While we see the company's Dawn service as advantageous and look positively on the corporate hedge book and Henry Hub basis differentials, the company still retains 43-per-cent exposure to AECO pricing. FCF down. The company is among the lowest-cost natural gas producers and expected to weather the storm; however, the stock was trading at a premium that no longer appears warranted. Cash costs of $0.95/mcf should allow the company to continue to grow at current levels but we no longer see the company as able to continue to generate free cash flow that supported premium valuations."



Mr. Levesque also lowered his rating for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to "market perform" from "outperform" with a $26 target, down by a loonie. Consensus is $26.46.



"We always knew the good run had to end, and we believe that time has now arrived," the analyst said. "With the company's acquisition of Trilogy and Apache Canada, we expect growth rates to decline and the impact of strong well results at Karr to be diluted over a larger production base."



"While the company possesses a strong suite of assets ready to develop, we believe the shares are fairly valued given a forecast plateau in its organic growth rate, a large capital outspend, and exposure to weaker gas prices."



Calling its outlook "challenging," analyst Ray Kwan downgraded Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) to "underperform" from "market perform" with a $15 target, down from $16. Consensus is $22.15.

"Bonterra continues to hold a high-quality Cardium light oil asset base; however, with its below-average growth prospects and high leverage, we see the shares underperforming those of its peers," said Mr. Kwan. "The company continues to look at alternative funding means (incl. preferreds, private equity JV) to reduce leverage; however, we believe the market remains skeptical on differentiated capital structures. The company could issue equity, but our sense is that management would prefer not to issue stock at these levels.

"Bonterra has always traded at premium multiples relative to its peers. At today's level, Bonterra trades at 7.8 times 2018 estimated EV/EBITDA versus its peers at 6.8 times, despite higher leverage at 3.7 times 2018 estimated debt-to-cash flow versus peers at 2.1 times and a lower-than-average growth profile of 3 per cent (production per share) in 2018."



Analyst Randy Ollenberger downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) to "market perform" from "outperform" with a target of $23, falling from $30. Consensus is $28.23.

"Peyto continues to deliver an industry-leading cost structure coupled with a returns-focused strategy that has delivered meaningful results for shareholders over timed," said Mr. Ollenberger. "However, deteriorating natural gas prices in Western Canada has reduced visibility regarding the company's future growth and raised questions about the sustainability of the current dividend. We expect the shares to perform in line with Canadian peers until visibility improves."



Mr. Ollenberger also dropped Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to "market perform" from "outperform" with a target price of $28, falling from $34. Consensus is $35.42.



"Tourmaline is well positioned to deliver strong growth in production and shareholder value over time given its impressive suite of assets and has outperformed some of its Canadian gas weighted peers year-to-date due to its relatively stronger balance sheet and sales market diversification," he said. "The company has secured incremental takeaway capacity exiting Alberta for 2018 and 2019 that will partly offset the exposure to weaker Western Canadian natural gas prices; however, we expect the overall weakness in Canadian natural gas prices to negatively impact Tourmaline's share price performance relative to its U.S. peers and Canadian crude oil and liquids weighted peers."



=====



Valuations remain "compelling" for Canadian infrastructure/midstream companies, according to Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos, who remains bullish on the sector.

"Despite the recent increase in stock prices since the start of September, we believe the IM sector should be compelling to investors," he said.

"We value our IM universe using a variety of techniques, however, we believe two items really emphasized that the IM coverage universe is undervalued. First, the sector is trading below the historical average enterprise value-to- EBITDA multiple. Second, the sector yield relative to the 10-year GoC bond's yield remains attractive."

Mr. Foscolos said the IM sector is likely to benefit from a pair of "key" macro trends: an increase in NGL production despite "the relatively flat projection of natural gas in Alberta" as well as "oil sands production growth from previously sanctioned oil sands projects, which are now entering production, has necessitated an increase in condensate demand as a diluent for the transportation of bitumen."

"Stock appreciation and dividend yield are the two fundamentals for IM companies and their investors," the analyst said. "We believe IM stocks display both attributes, with stock appreciation and dividend growth tied to capital growth projects, while the stability of dividends come from consistent free cash flows that are underpinned by long-term contracts."

In a research note released Monday, Mr. Foscolos expanded his coverage of the sector through the initiation of coverage of a trio of stocks.

Touting its "attractive" valuation, he gave Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T) a "strong buy" rating and $31 price target for its stock. The analyst consensus price target is $21.95, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Although Inter Pipeline's Q2/17 results were flat, we see long-term value in the company based on its historical and projected AFFO [adjusted funds from operations] and its strong dividend," he said. "However, forecasting growth for IPL is difficult due to the deficiency of organic growth projects and the postponed PDH/PP final investment decision. Our current target price is $31.00 per share. Based on the last closing price, this equates to a total return of 28 per cent (including dividends) resulting in our Strong Buy rating."

Mr. Foscolos gave Keyera Corp. (KEY-T) a "buy" rating and $42 target. Consensus is $44.13.

"Although Keyera's Q2/17 results were impacted by lower propane margins and lower iso-octane production, the real story for Keyera is its focus on $2-billon of capital growth expansion and on NGL liquids," he said. "Together, this strategy should provide an incremental $250-million in annualized Adj. EBITDA. Our one-year target price for KEY is $42.00. Based on the last closing price, this equates to a total return of 14 per cent (including dividends) resulting in our initial Buy rating."

He gave Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) a rating of "buy" and $47 target. Consensus is $50.07.

"Pembina will have a transformational year, with two major events having a significant impact on the company," said Mr. Foscolos. "The first major event is the $2.4-billion Phase III Expansion project of PPL's Peace and Northern pipelines, which came on stream at the end of June. Once fully operational, this project should add $290-million of annualized EBITDA. The second event is the recent $9.4-billion acquisition of Veresen Inc. ('VSN'), which will be funded by issuing common shares (100 million) and debt. VSN will provide PPL with geographic and product diversification and approximately $1-billion of incremental EBITDA. Additionally, VSN will further enhance PPL's growth portfolio with a number of large projects, including a potential west coast Liquefied Natural Gas ('LNG') plant."

"With two key events transforming Pembina in H2/17, we expect the Company to now be focused on the integration of Veresen and on identifying future growth projects imbedded in Veresen. Our current target price is $47.00 per share, based on the last closing price of $42.67 per share, our target equates to a total return of 15 per cent (including dividends) resulting in our initial Buy rating.

=====

In a preview of third-quarter financial results for FANG stocks, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham said he continues to see a "constructive backdrop" for Facebook Inc. (FB-Q), Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q) "roughly in that order."

"That said, upside to our price targets is at perhaps the smallest level heading into any quarter in the past two years," said Mr. Graham in a research note.

He remains "more balanced" in his view on Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL-Q), expecting growth to slow next year and continued margin pressure going forward.

Ahead of the scheduled release of its quarterly earnings next Monday, Mr. Graham raised his target price for shares of Netflix to $225 (U.S.) from $200, maintaining a "buy" rating. The analyst consensus price target is currently $189.45.

"We believe Netflix will be able to prove out our thesis by continuing to grow subscribers rapidly," the analyst said. "At over 40 per cent of U.S. household penetration, Netflix continues to gain share due to its original content slate. The international strategy is also progressing with localization, set-top box deals, and more local original content. We remain positive because we believe subscribers will continue to beat estimates in the near term; however, our bullishness is somewhat tempered given the 50-per-cent-plus upward stock move year-to-date. The stock also responded positively after news of U.S. price hikes, although we acknowledge the risk this may create in Q4/Q1 as the increases begin to take effect. We are, however, raising our domestic revenue estimates on higher pricing and slightly stronger adds (given our view that a strong content pipeline will overcome increased churn), but think that further price increases will be baked into expectations moving forward, and so upside may be more limited."

Mr. Graham kept "buy" ratings for both Amazon and Facebook.

His target for Amazon is $1,200 (U.S.), versus a consensus of $1146.20.

"We continue to see Amazon as having the most robust long-term growth opportunity in the Internet group," said Mr. Graham. "Domestic eCommerce, driven by the Prime bundle, seems to be still early in its evolution, even as the company begins to gain traction in previously difficult categories like apparel and grocery (the latter from bolt-on acquisitions). Internationally, the story is mostly about investment, and the pace of payback in India and other geographies will become increasingly important in 1-2 years. Meanwhile, AWS seems to have settled into a sustainable competitive situation relative to Microsoft and Google, and we expect growth to remain high for the foreseeable future. Longer term, we think Amazon can continue to internally incubate large, scale-based businesses (like it did with AWS) and expect third-party shipping may be next."

His Facebook target is $190. Consensus is $193.54.

"We continue to believe that Facebook's multi-faceted growth story is still intact with mid-teens user growth, consistently expanding engagement, and steady pricing expansion (albeit with moderating ad load growth)," said Mr. Graham. "The platform is still well regarded among advertisers, and further investments in targeting and measurement are likely to keep ad dollars flowing into Facebook budgets. Additionally, adjacent platforms like Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp all appear quite early in monetization evolution. Instagram, the furthest along, is effectively competing for more time spent (especially relative to newer, millennial-oriented apps like Snapchat). Though management has signaled slowing ad load growth as a cautionary note for revenue deceleration in 2017, we think Instagram (and more recently Messenger) can open up new sources of inventory and probably lead to upward estimate revisions."

Mr. Graham did not change his "hold" rating or $1,000 target for Alphabet. Consensus is $1,089.30.

"Google continues to dominate search, and we think core revenue growth should stay above 20 per cent for this year," he said. "However, we believe growth is likely to experience tougher comps as we head into next year, and while we don't expect excess volatility from GOOGL stock, we prefer some of our other large cap Internet names with more robust growth setups. In particular, we are cautious about Google lapping its robust mobile ad inventory growth from the last two years and think future ad load increases will have diminishing marginal effects on revenue. Secondarily, gross profit is likely to face pressure from the adverse revenue mix as lower margin segments grow at a faster pace."

=====

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Russell Stanley named CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-CN) one of the firm's "Top Picks."

"The stock has already been the strongest performer in its peer group, with its 91-per-cent one-month return more than 3 times the group average return of 30 per cent," said Mr. Stanley. "However, we believe that the stock is still attractively priced under conservative forecast assumptions. Potential catalysts include improved financial results, additional product development news, and the granting of a sales license for the Niagara facility."

Mr. Stanley reiterated his "speculative buy" rating and $6.25 target for shares of the Vaughan, Ont.-based medical marijuana producer.

"TRST began publicly trading on Aug. 21, and after facing initial selling pressure, the stock is now up 91 per cent over the past month," he said. "Nonetheless, the stock is still trading at just 6.8 times enterprise value to 2019 estimated EBITDA based on our estimates, representing a 30-per-cent discount to the peer group average of 9.7 times. We believe our estimates are conservative, as we assume that the Niagara facility runs at 45 per cent of Phase 1 capacity in 2018 and 70 per cent of capacity in 2019.

"Should the facility achieve full capacity utilization (as Vaughan already has), our 2019 EBITDA estimate would improve to $78-million. The stock is currently trading at just 5x that level on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, and that EBITDA estimate would justify an $8.50 per share target price, all else equal. Our formal estimates reflect only the Phase 1 expansion, with the Phase 2 plan adding another 20,000kg of potential production, which could allow TRST to generate annualized EBITDA of $148-million at full capacity. Finally, the stock is currently trading at approximately $18 per gram of fully-funded cultivation capacity versus the adjusted group average of $22 per gram. Simply being rerated at the group average implies a value of $5.40 per share, representing a 23-per-cent return from current levels."

=====

Calling it an "organic growth story" on his preferred base metals, CIBC World Markets analyst Oscar Cabrera initiated coverage of HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) with an "outperformer" rating.



"We expect HBM's EBITDA to increase 62 per cent to $759-million in 2020 mainly due to increased copper and gold production but also to high leverage to zinc (relative to our coverage universe," said Mr. Cabrera. "While we expect HBM's zinc production to decline to less than 70kt next decade from 111kt in 2016 with the closure of the 777 mine, we forecast copper and gold production to increase 32 per cent (to 230kt) and 84 per cent (to 210koz) in 2021 with the development of Rosemont and ramp-up of Lalor, respectively."



"The company has strengthened its balance sheet by refinancing its debt in Q4/16 and with a recent equity offering. We estimate HBM will need approximately $175-million in debt to finance its next leg of growth, the Rosemont project. We estimate that HBM's free cash flow (FCF) will turn negative in 2019-2020 with the development of the Rosemont copper deposit, but we expect FCF yields to exceed 25 per cent with the ramp-up of the project from 2021E."



Mr. Cabrera set a price target of $13 per share. Consensus is $11.65.



"HBM shares are trading at a 25 per cent and a 41-per-cent discount to the copper peer averages of 5.5 times 2018 estimated enterprise value /EBITDA and 0.8 times price /net asset value, respectively," he said. "We expect the valuation gap to close with the completion of the permitting process for Rosemont and the successful development of the New Britannia mill at Lalor."

=====

Ball Corp. (BLL-N) is a "long term, core holding that over time could see upward revisions to estimates and multiple expansion," according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Arun Viswanathan.

In the wake of its $3.4-billion (U.S.) acquisition of British rival Rexam PLC, he initiated coverage of the Colorado-based beverage can maker with a rating of "outperform."

"Post its transformational Rexam acquisition and subsequent divestitures, Ball Corp is the world's largest beverage can producer with 40-per-cent market share in the U.S. and Europe and 60 per cent in South America," said Mr. Viswanathan. "Additionally, Ball has 75-per-cent exposure (highest in packaging) to beverage cans, which benefit from high barriers to entry, rational pricing due to significant consolidation, and limited raw materials volatility. The company has strong exposure to specialty cans (30 per cent versus 15 per cent for Crown Holdings Inc., its closest peer) and the high growth energy category, which has helped to stem losses in CSD in the U.S.. Globally, beverage cans are growing low to mid-single-digits helped by under-penetration in emerging markets and the shift from glass to metal, particularly in beer. Finally, with 'Big Food' volumes down 7 per cent in recent months in the U.S., we highlight our preference for the beverage end-market (bev-can volumes are growing in the U.S.)."

Mr. Viswanathan believes the Rexam deal is accretive and "highly synergistic," noting: "On a post-synergy basis and net of divestitures, we estimate that Ball paid 7.3 times for Rexam, far below the 10.5 times multiple we ascribe to bev-cans. Importantly, Ball divested parts of its more profitable European Bev assets for Rexam's and as a result, segment EBIT margins worsened (9.2 per cent versus 11.6-per-cent pre-deal) and represents an opportunity for improvement. Along with geographic differences, Rexam was operating 8 regional hubs and was not as aggressive in specialty cans."

He set a target price for Ball shares of $46 (U.S.). The analyst consensus price target is $44.90.

"Our estimates are slightly above consensus given BLL's strong execution history," he said. "Our 10.3 times SOTP [sum-of-the-parts] framework assumes a 10.5-times multiple for Beverage Americas, 10 times for Beverage Europe, 8 times for Food, 9 times for Aerosol, and 11 times for aerospace. Applying our 10.3x multiple to our $2.1-billion 2019 EBITDA estimate, assuming the $450-million in underfunded pension liabilities, and assuming $1.2-billion in buybacks, results in our $46 price target. Our target represents only 10-per-cent upside from current levels; however, we believe quality comes at a price. Over time, as the company de-levers and reduces its share count from buybacks, we believe the market could adopt a FCF yield valuation methodology, resulting in further upside to the shares."

At the same time, Mr. Viswanathan initiated coverage of Luxembourg-based packaging maker Ardagh Group SA (ARD-N), which acquired metal beverage can manufacturing assets and support locations in Europe, Brazil and the United States from Ball and Rexam in mid-2016, with an "outperform" rating and $26 (U.S.) target. Consensus is $27.57.

"We think ARD is poised to see significant equity appreciation from de-levering similar to what we saw from Berry Global in 2016," he said. "The limited float will likely keep many investors on the sidelines near-term, but management is committed to remedying this."

"Ardagh has best-in-class beverage can assets in North America and Europe with 37-per-cent specialty exposure vs. Ball's 30 per cent and Crown's 15 per cent. Moreover, its glass assets boast stronger margins than Owens Illinois, its largest publicly traded competitor. Finally, Ardagh's strong Europe exposure, particularly in Northern Europe, should benefit from growth and food can stability."

Mr. Viswanathan also initiated coverage of Connecticut-based Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN-Q) with a "sector perform" rating and $30 (U.S.) target. Consensus is $31.90.

"While we applaud SLGN's accretive Calmar acquisition, the company is still 54% exposed to food cans, primarily in the U.S.," he said. "While we see an important distinction between food cans and the downshifting 'Big Food' category, at 9 times 2018 estimated EBITDA, we believe the stock is fairly valued."

=====

Eli Lilly & Co.'s (LLY-N) valuation "appears full" after its recent run, said Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan.



Accordingly, he downgraded the Indiana-based drug manufacturer to "neutral" from "outperform" and suggested there are limited drivers of further upside.



"We expect sales to be flat in 2018 (due to patent expiries) before returning to growth, but our 2015-2020 sales CAGR is 4 per cent, as opposed to company's latest guidance of 5 per cent plus," he said. "We do expect significant operating margin expansion (from 25 per cent in 2017 to 30.6 per cent in 2020) but that still leaves our EPS estimates 2-3% below the Street for the 2018-2020 timeframe.



"Several factors [are] keeping our estimates below the Street. Based on our diabetes doctor survey, our Trulicity and Jardiance sales forecasts remain above where the Street is now, but we are below on Basaglar and, over time, Humalog. We also assume a slower ramp for Verzenio (abemaciclib) following its recent FDA approval given the competition in that space and we adjust some of our expense assumptions given the loss of patent protection for two higher margin (Strattera and Cialis). Upside risks to our call include surprisingly strong pipeline data, greater uptake than we expect for key products or more aggressive cost containment measures. Downside risks include disappointing pipeline data or challenging commercial execution."



Mr. Divan maintained a $88 (U.S.) price target for the company's shares. Consensus is $90.38.

=====

In other analyst actions:

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT-N), a San Francisco-based health-care information company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" by Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close. He increased his target for its shares to $7 (U.S.) from $5. Consensus is $5.15.

"We believe that shares of CSLT do not fully appreciate the new period of growth the company is entering as (1) the negative impact from churn diminishes and (2) the Anthem partnership continues to deliver new customers and ARR growth," he said. "Current levels offer investors an attractive entry point as the company is well positioned to continue its momentum from 2Q'17 into 2018 with ARR growth acceleration, profitability on the horizon (year-end 2018), and favorable industry dynamics supporting a strong demand environment. Furthermore, given that the stock has traded in the $4 range for 2-plus years, we believe there is limited downside should there be any hiccups with near-term results."

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW-N) to "overweight" from "equal-weight" with a target price of $185 (U.S.), rising from $150. Consensus is $160.08.



"With FY17 missteps behind us, easier comps ahead, a low bar for product revenue, and an expanding solution portfolio, we see strengthening fundamental performance at PANW," said Mr. Weiss. "Increasing confidence in 20-per-cent-plus FCF [free cash flow] growth vs a 12X multiple frames an attractive risk/reward, pushing us to [overweight]."