Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) was added to Raymond James' "Canadian Analyst Current Favourites" list by Steve Hansen in reaction to the news it has struck a deal to sell a majority stake in its C Series aircraft division to Airbus Group SE.

Mr. Hansen called the deal "transformational" and expects it to "1) accelerate the program's commercialization momentum; 2) reduce unit production costs; and, 3) bolster confidence in the company's goal to reach cash flow breakeven by the end of 2018."

He currently has an "outperform" rating on the company's stock with a target price of $3.25. The analyst average target price is currently $2.97, according to Bloomberg data.

Mr. Hansen removed Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T) from the list, citing the "more visible" near-term catalyst for Bombardier.

He also has an "outperform" rating for Methanex with a $60 (U.S.) target. Consensus is $55.35.

At the same time, analyst Ben Cherniavsky added Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME-T) to the list based on a "significant" projected return to his target price for its stock of $13.

"This is not in anticipation of an outsized 3Q17 print (although we expect results to be good) or any other specific potential catalyst on the horizon," said Mr. Cherniavsky. "Rather, our high conviction on this stock reflects a combination of improving company fundamentals, stabilized industry conditions, and an attractive valuation. In a market that presents investors with a paucity of "good ideas," we highlight Rocky as an outlier with an attractive risk-reward profile."

Along with the $13 target (unchanged), he has an "outperform" rating for the stock. Consensus is $13.02.

Canaccord Genuity T. Michael Walkley raised his financial estimates and target price for shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-N, BB-T) after "upbeat" investor meetings with Chief Executive Officer John Chen and Chief Financial Officer Steve Capelli on Monday.

The executives were in New York to mark the company's listing moving to the NYSE from the NASDAQ, and, according to Mr. Walkley, to "celebrate its transformation and rebranding opportunity."

"With BlackBerry completing its transformation from a hardware-centric smartphone OEM to an enterprise software company, management views the change in listing as a branding event to highlight its transformation and focus on growing its business with leading enterprises, many of which are also listed on the NYSE," he said. "Over the next year, the Enterprise Services and Solutions ('ESS') division will drive the majority of revenue growth, and we have modeled this division growing 14 per cent in fiscal 2019 and 12 per cent in fiscal 2020. We believe our F19 estimates are consistent with management's guidance for double digit growth in bookings for F2018, highlighted by the 19-per-cent year-over-year growth discussed on the Q2/F18 conference call.

"Longer term, management anticipates the BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) business to drive the next leg of growth with its design win momentum for its QNX business with automotive ecosystem chipset suppliers such as Qualcomm and Nvidia, automotive suppliers such as Delphi, and automotive OEMs such as Ford. Management also highlighted its technology licensing business that it believes should generate roughly $100-million annually in lumpy technology licensing revenue augmented by its smartphone OEM licensees starting to sell BlackBerry devices such as TCL. Finally, management highlighted its $1.9-billion in net cash and focus to deploy this capital to generate growth through both investing in growing sales channels and technology competencies through either ongoing hiring efforts or potential acquisitions."

Mr. Walkley said he's "impressed" with the management's ability to transform the company from a hardware device manufacturer to an enterprise software and services provider.

He increased his projections for both 2019 and 2020 due largely to longer-term QNX automotive opportunities.

"We believe the recent announcement with Delphi to support QNX secure OS and Hypervisor in their autonomous driving platform validates QNX OS beyond their historical strength in infotainment," the analyst said. "We believe BlackBerry's market share in infotainment is greater than 50 per cent and nearly all of the current royalty revenue in Blackberry Technology Solutions is derived from infotainment. Competitors in infotainment OS are primarily open source Linux and Google's Android with Linux the number two market share at roughly 20 per cent. We also expect these platforms to compete with new emerging use cases as the architecture of a vehicle changes from 60-100 disparate electronic control units in a vehicle to 10-12 domain control units in a vehicle controlling multiple functions inside the vehicle."

"BlackBerry's secure hypervisor is valuable in this new architecture as a result of its ability to separate multiple functions running on a single CPU or high-performance computing unit. We believe QNX is well positioned to grow its dollar content per automobile longer-term from its current leading infotainment market share. We believe design wins with Qualcomm, Nvidia, Ford, and Delphi demonstrate QNX's potential long-term growth potential. We believe ASPs on infotainment modules have declined over time due to competition from Linux and Google and are currently around $1.50 to $2.50 per automobile. However, we expect the revenue opportunity for QNX per auto to potentially increase 3X or more from new opportunities in ADAS, telematics, digital cluster and other opportunities. However, we view QNX as more a medium-term growth driver as the recent Delphi announcement will likely enter the model in roughly 18 to 24 months with the Ford win several quarters ago likely to start generating revenue in roughly 9 more months."

His 2019 and 2020 sales estimates rose to $911.9-million (U.S.) and $1.081-billion, respectively, from $908.5-million and $1.001-billion. His 2019 earnings per share projection remains 5 cents, while his 2020 expectation jumped to 20 cents from 12 cents.

Based on those changes, he bumped his target price for the stock to $11 (U.S.) from $10. Consensus is $10.25.

"Overall, we believe BlackBerry has stabilized its business and cost structure and now has the balance sheet to invest in driving growth for its targeted enterprise of things end markets," said Mr. Walkley. "We continue to believe our current estimates and price target fairly value the company based on our updated model. While we are impressed with what the team has accomplished the past several years, we maintain our HOLD rating based on the current share price near our increased price target."

Touting its "solid" core operations and the potential for acquisitions to drive organic growth, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin initiated coverage of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) with an "outperform" rating.

In justifying his "positive" view on the Quebec-based producer and marketer of pressure treated wood product, Mr. Spracklin pointed to a quartet of factors:

1. A "sold" base of business.

He said: "Rail tie and utility pole products are deemed to be essential for SJ's Class 1 railroad and utility customers – a message that was repeated consistently throughout our channel checks. The demand for both railway ties and utility poles is extremely stable and comprises an integral part of the railroad's/utility's core maintenance since deferral is very difficult due to the importance of the products to network safety. We believe SJ can deliver investors a very steady revenue stream year over year as 71 per cent of SJ's revenue is derived from these two segments (rail tie 39 per cent and utility pole 32 per cent)."

2. A market-leading position.

"Through acquisitions SJ has grown its two core segments to command a market leading position, with an estimated 40 per cent to 50 per cent in each. In rail ties, SJ has emerged as a leader in Canada, acting as a primary supplier to railroads and securing this position through well positioned and widely disbursed facilities. In the US, SJ has only one major railway tie competitor (Koppers). In utility poles, the market is far more fragmented, but from our channel checks we estimate the company holds nearly 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the utility pole market. This leadership position is protected from competition by the geographic advantage SJ enjoys with respect to its manufacturing facilities being on or close to its end-market users."

3. "Free cash flow is fuel for growth."

"The core base of business amassed generates stable cash flows that management has directed towards acquisitions – which in turn generate additional stable cash flows. As a result, the five-year cash flow per share CAGR is 35%. Moreover, we believe this virtuous cycle is set to continue as we are forecasting for cash flow per share to climb to $3.18 for 2019, which we believe increases the dry powder available for acquisitions."

4. A proven management team.

"A testament to a management team's competency is its ability to successfully execute on a growth through acquisition strategy – and SJ management has delivered strong performance in that regard. Moreover, through our site tour and channel checks, we heard a high degree of praise for SJ's management team from employees and customers alike."

In the near term, Mr. Spracklin expects the integration of its Ram Forest Group Inc. assets, acquired in October of 2015, to act as a potential catalyst for the stock. He projects it help expand EBITDA margin to 15.8 per cent in 2019 from 14.4 per cent in 2016.

He anticipates acquisitions could propel the company moving forward, calling it "a significant catalyst as SJ directs FCF to fuel continental expansion into U.S. Residential Lumber; transformational acquisitions in the Utility Pole segment; and tuck-in acquisitions in railway ties."

Mr. Sprackin set a price target of $56 for the stock. Consensus is $49.57.

"We believe that the enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA multiple is set to expand from the current 13.0 times (2019) as the company 1) directs cash flow towards further acquisitions that increase share and network reach; 2) maintains strong execution in enhancing acquired assets to improve EBITDA margin; and 3) is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the improving pricing backdrop," he said. "As such, we assign a target EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.0x on 2019 estimates, resulting in a target price of $56, and implying an attractive all-in one-year return of 17 per cent."

In other analyst actions:

GMP analyst Ian B Gillies downgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T, ENB-N) to "hold" from "buy" and dropped his target for the stock to $58 from $62. The analyst average is $61.69.

Mr. Gillies upgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $16.25. The average target is $15.27.

GMP's Stephen Harris downgraded AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) to "reduce" from "hold" with a target of $20 (unchanged). The average is $24.13.

Dundee Securities Corp initiated coverage of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-CN) with a "buy" rating and $7 target. The average target is $6.42.

Macquarie analyst Iain Reid upgraded Chevron Corp. (CVX-N) to "outperform" from "neutral" and bumped his target to $135 (U.S.) from $105. The analyst average is $121.98.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI-N) was cut to "neutral" from "buy" by Goldman analyst Theodore Durbin, who dropped his target to $22 (U.S.) from $26. The average is $24.19.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerren Holder upgraded Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP-N) to "neutral" from "sell" with a target of $59 (U.S.), up from $54. The consensus is $59.54.

Mr. Holder downgraded Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP-N) to "neutral" from "buy" with a target of $20 (U.S.), down from $25. The average is $26.61.

Buckingham Research Group initiated coverage of Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH-N) with a "buy" rating and $205 (U.S.) target. The average is $184.74.

