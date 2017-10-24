Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Macquarie analyst Mike Rizvanovic sees a "very challenging" outlook for Canadian banks in the near-term on multiple fronts, which he said is "not fully appreciated" by the market.



"Following stellar earnings growth that has averaged more than 10 per cent over the past year, we expect much more modest performance from the group in the next two years, with growth averaging 4.4 per cent in fiscal 2018 and 5.6 per cent in fiscal 2019. Our EPS forecasts are below consensus for most of the banks, although we see further downside risk to our estimates. We anticipate outperformance from TD and BNS, with growth in the 7-per-cent range for F2019, largely on the back of their respective non-Canadian P&C Banking businesses."



In a research note on the sector released Tuesday in which he initiated coverage of the Big 6 banks, Mr. Rizvanovic said he expects top-line growth to be "much more difficult" going forward, adding he "heavily" favours international banking exposure.



"At the tail end of a Canadian credit boom that has lasted for the better part of two decades, we believe the medium-term outlook for revenue growth for the large Canadian banks is challenging on multiple fronts including 1) pressure on net interest income due to the inevitable slow-down in loan growth within the domestic market, particularly consumer lending; 2) continued fee compression in the asset management business; 3) banking fee revenue that could be adversely impacted by recent scrutiny on sales practices; and 4) recent record results in Capital Markets that we expect will moderate in the very near term.," he said. "For the group we expect average revenue growth to moderate from 7.9 per cent in the most recent 12-month period to 4 per cent in both F2018 and F2019 as we reflect rapid deceleration in the growth of mortgage credit, modest margin expansion in Canadian lending, more realistic growth rates in fee-based revenue, and slightly weaker trading revenue. We are below consensus by an average of roughly 120 basis points for F2018 and 200 bps for F2019.

"We believe that revenue mix, which tends to be overlooked during periods of easy growth when macro trends are favourable and credit is expanding rapidly, will matter much more in the coming years given the aforementioned headwinds. In Figure 3, we show the revenue mix for each bank over the past 12-month period in broad categories. Given our strong preference for banks with International P&C Banking exposure, we believe TD, BNS, and BMO are best positioned to outperform on top-line growth, while CM is worst positioned due to its outsized dependence on lending net interest income within the domestic market."



On the sector, as a whole, he added: "The risk on valuation multiples for the group in our view is currently skewed to the downside. With little support for upward earnings revisions, our base case is for a modest decline in PE multiples in the near-term, with the potential for a more meaningful contraction to be driven by any negative macro-related data points. The Big Six now trade at roughly one full standard deviation above their trailing 5-year average, a level that has only been breached on three occasions since 2007, only to revert back to the five-year average each time within a 3-5 month period."



He initiated coverage of the banks accordingly:

Believing a “cloudy” U.S. outlook limits its upside, he gave Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, BMO-N) a “neutral” rating and $102 target. Consensus: $101.19.



Analyst: “We expect BMO to report EPS growth of approximately 4 per cent in fiscal 2018 with a pickup to 5.5 per cent in 2019 (we are 1.5 per cent lower than consensus for fiscal 2019). While we have a favourable view on the bank’s U.S. exposure, we believe TD’s U.S. business is better positioned to benefit from current macroeconomic trends in the U.S. and is our preferred U.S. exposure play between the two banks.”





Analyst: “We believe BNS’s International business provides a growth outlet that differentiates the bank from most of its peers and in our view will lead to outperformance as the Canadian lending business begins to slow. We expect EPS growth of 7.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent in F2018 and F2019, respectively (we are roughly at consensus for both years), while our total return forecast of 10 per cent (including dividends) over the next year is comfortably above what we expect for most of the bank’s peers.”





Analyst: “We view the bank’s near-term outlook as challenging from a growth perspective due to its heavy reliance on the domestic market, where we expect consumer lending growth to slow materially through F2019. While much of that is already reflected in the bank’s sizable relative discount, we believe that a positive re-rating in CM’s shares requires a brightening outlook for credit growth in Canada, which in our view is extremely unlikely. As such, we view CM’s discounted multiple as a valuation trap. We expect relatively flat EPS in F2018 coming off a strong F2017, with a group-low growth rate of 3.4 per cent in F2019 (we are 2 per cent below consensus in F2018 and 3 per cent lower for F2019). We forecast a total return of 5.1 per cent for CM over the next year (including dividends).”





Analyst: “We have a positive view on NA’s heavy exposure to Quebec, which does not face the same housing-related headwinds as we see in other regions, and has shown favourable economic trends. We expect the bank to grow EPS by 5.0 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, in F2018 and F2019 (vs. consensus we are 1 per cent lower in F2018 and 2 per cent lower in F2019). Given NA’s recent re-rating relative to the group we see less upside over the next year as we forecast only a modest total return (including dividends) of slightly more than 6 per cent (1.5 per cent less than what we expect from NA’s peers, on average).”





Analyst: “While RY’s superior long term track record of delivering shareholder value justifies its perception as a best-in-class Canadian bank, we see greater relative near-term headwinds from both below average performance in Capital Markets, which we believe will persist, and a less favourable growth profile through F2019 versus some of the bank’s peers that have a more sizable growth outlet outside of Canada. We forecast EPS growth of 5.3 per cent and 5.0 per cent in F2018 and F2019, respectively (we are 1.3 per cent below consensus in F2019). With RY’s shares currently trading well above their historical average premium, we forecast a very modest total return of 3.5 per cent over the next year (including dividends).”





Analyst: “TD is our top pick among the group. We believe the bank offers a superior growth profile relative to peers given its strong U.S. platform that we view as well-positioned to drive future growth. We are ahead of consensus on TD (by 1.3 per cent in F2019) and expect the bank to post solid EPS growth of 5.5 per cent in F2018, with growth picking up to 7.3 per cent in F2019. Our forecast for total returns of 12 per cent (including dividends) over the next year is almost double what we project for the bank’s peers, on average.”

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Mihaljevic expects to see further share price upside for Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T) over the coming year as it delivers updated resource and a Preliminary Economic Assessment for its intriguing Valentine Lake project in central Newfoundland.

"We believe Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project is one of only a small number of advanced exploration-stage assets with the combination of scale (production/mine life) and grade located in a geopolitically stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction," said Mr. Mihaljevic.

"We see upside in Marathon's shares from continuing to advance its Valentine Lake project including continuing to grow total resources, demonstrating initial favorable economics for the project, and potentially becoming a takeover candidate. Ongoing exploration success is likely to be the key near-term driver, with an updated resource planned for Nov/2017, which we expect to expand open-pit resources along strike as well as delineate higher-grade underground resources. We also expect the upcoming PEA (likely Q2/2018) to provide the market with greater clarity on the project's expected economics and also demonstrate potential upside from underground mining and/or development of a supplemental heap leach operation."

Calling it a "unique asset" on the "upslope" of the discovery phase, Mr. Mihaljevic said Valentine Lake differentiates itself from other exploration-based assets due to its above-average grade for an open-pit operation, "solid" scale, low expected operating costs as well as its exploration upside.

He initiated coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating.

"With the producers as a whole struggling to replace reserves and discover projects, we expect an uptick in M&A activity and believe Marathon could become a takeover candidate given that Valentine Lake appears to possess the underlying attributes for which the larger precious metals producers are looking," the analyst said. "We believe delivering further resource growth would further cement Marathon as one of the more promising exploration-stage gold companies and increase its attractiveness to an acquirer."

Mr. Mihaljevic set a target price of $1.70 for the stock. The analyst consensus price target is $1.60, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The impact of ongoing exploration success can be seen in the company's share price over the past year as the company grew resources by 70 per cent and demonstrated exploration upside at depth," he said. "Marathon's share price is up 77 per cent in U.S. dollar terms over the last 12 months, significantly outperforming the broader Junior Gold Miners Index (GDXJ), which is down 20 per cent over the same period. In our view, potential investors should not view the outperformance as a missed opportunity and should focus on potential for further upside as the company continues to grow resources, demonstrates initial economics of the project, and evolves into a potential takeover candidate."

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Wetenhall downgraded Whirlpool Corp. (WHR-N), deeming its third-quarter financial results "disappointing" despite benefitting from foreign exchange tailwinds and an "unexpected" tax benefit.

"Three consecutive quarters in which management has cut guidance have compromised credibility and will probably weigh on the stock until the company can string together more consistent financial performance," said Mr. Wetenhall, who moved his rating to "sector perform" from "top pick."

"Headwinds that will make this difficult to achieve include an uncertain pricing environment in the U.S., integration issues in Europe, and pronounced raw materials inflation. Demonstrating that pricing actions intended to offset raw materials inflation can restore profitability without compromising volumes and revenue growth will be central to justifying why WHR deserves to be recognized as a core holding as opposed to being viewed as a volatile trading vehicle. Improved communication focused more on quarterly results that can be achieved as opposed to annual financial results that are difficult to forecast would be a big step in the right direction."

On Monday after market close, the Benton Harbor, Mich.-based company reported quarterly net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share of $5.4-billion (U.S.), $544-million and $3.83, all falling below the expectations of the Street ($5.5-billion, $607-million and $3.90). Mr. Wetenhall pointed to inflation in raw materials prices and integration issues in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as the chief reasons for the miss.

Despite still projecting annual sales growth of 3 to 5 per cent year over year, the company reduced its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBIT margin to 6.5 per cent from 7.25 per cent.

Accordingly, Mr. Wetenhall lowered his 2017 adjusted EBITDA forecast by $141-million to $2.13-billion and his 2018 estimate by $170-million to $2.41-billion.

His target price for the stock dropped to $184 (U.S.) from $209. The analyst average is $194.11.

=====

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX-N) is "primed" to deliver top- and bottom-line growth that exceeds its peers over the next several years, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills.

Touting its "compelling portfolio of differentiated products" and several differentiated technologies, Mr. Mills initiated coverage of the U.S. developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices with a "buy" rating.

"The story of Boston Scientific is a long, complex, and dynamic one, a path that over the past decade has spanned the spectrum of discouraging lows (on the heels of the ill-fated Guidant acquisition) to decade highs exiting 2016," said Mr. Mills. "To wit, 2016 represented a banner year for the company, during which BSX delivered 10-per-cent organic revenue growth and 20-per-cent adjusted earnings growth, providing a glimpse of this business's ongoing future potential. Significant, important technological, operational, and cultural changes, coupled with (finally) notable returns beginning to be realized from past, strategic acquisitions portends a period of strong results from BSX, in our view. Results that we believe can outperform its peer-group in terms of growth on both the top and bottom lines.

"Since 2012, Mike Mahoney has orchestrated quite a turnaround of BSX, resurrecting the company from a version of the dark ages (declining growth and margins, coupled with a heavily burdened balance sheet and significant contingent liabilities), and leading BSX into an auspicious renaissance, which we think has years of favorable returns left to deliver to shareholders. … Wwe believe the three primary drivers to the BSX story going forward will be: 1) organic growth acceleration, 2) operating margin expansion, and 3) increased balance sheet optionality. To wit, since Mahoney's appointment, the firm has increased its focus on underpenetrated growth markets (Structural Heart: TAVR + LAAC; Neuro: SCS + DBS; EP; Endo; Uro) with differentiated technologies (Lotus, Acurate, Watchman, SpyGlass DS, LithoVue) while taking significant strides to augment its operating margins vis-à-vis both GM expansion and OpEx discipline, and we think there is much more to come (especially the latter). Lastly, a few notable balance sheet liabilities (IRS transfer pricing; vaginal mesh), which have constrained capital flexibility, should begin to abate by mid 2018, followed by a promising period during which BSX should enjoy much greater balance sheet optionality, creating more significant opportunities for the firm to consummate strategic and/or accretive M&A deals, as well as return cash to shareholders."

Mr. Mills set a Street-high price target of $36 (U.S.) for the stock. The analyst average target is currently $31.50.

"BSX's growth profile and margin expansion and potential for EPS upside leaves room for multiple expansion, in our view," he said. "If BSX continues to execute against (or exceed) stated long-term investments (especially in relation to its five-year vision to become the No. 2 player in the global TAVR market), we view the potential for further multiple expansion, especially given BSX's projected organic growth profile should be greater-than large-cap med-tech peers."

=====

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T) has displayed a "commendable" performance in improving its margins, but an acceleration in growth "requires patience," said Credit Suisse analyst Anjaneya Singh.



He initiated coverage of the Toronto-based company with a "neutral" rating.

"TRI's efficiency initiatives are on track to deliver 400 basis points of margin improvement from 2013 to 2017, and we see further opportunity on that front in the foreseeable future," the analyst said. "The 80 basis points-per-year margin expansion average, however, likely becomes increasingly predicated on growth acceleration in the further out years."



However, he said "low organic growth frustrates," noting: " While TRI has delivered healthy EPS growth in the recent years, the top line has not really been a contributor. As the fastest-growing businesses become a bigger part of the mix, (some) growth acceleration becomes more believable. Longer-term sustainability of growth in those segments remains in question, however, and the overall profile could be impacted by tough end-markets in finance and legal."



Mr. Singh set a price target for the stock of $52 (U.S.). The analyst average target is $50.04.



"We believe that Thomson Reuters, which currently trades at a slight discount to its peers, deserves this discount due to its slower growth profile," he said. "In 2016, it had a much lower organic growth rate than its peers, and despite our expectations of some acceleration in the revenue growth going forward, we still do not expect growth to close the gap with peers for some time. Because of its diversified business segments, Thomson Reuters does not necessarily match up as a pure play with any of the listed companies, but as a whole, it operates in the same space as all of these companies. That being said, FactSet is the best comp given its similar business model to the Financial & Risk segment. Bloomberg, the other main comp, is privately owned.

"We expect low-single-digit revenue growth, which is lower growth than companies like FactSet Research Systems, Gartner, and S&P Global; that being said, it has a similar growth rate and margins to companies like Relx PLC and Worldwide Logistics Solutions. Our target price of $52 is based on 12 times our 2018 Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $3.632-billion, which represents a discount to higher-growth information services companies but is more in-line with other mature data providers."

=====

Expressing concern that the fair market value of its stock "will be stuck for some time in the low 20s," Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy lowered General Electric Co. (GE-N) to "hold" from "buy."

Mr. McCarthy is the fifth analyst to downgrade the stock, according to Bloomberg data, since it released disappointing third-quarter financial results on Friday, which its new Chief Executive Office John Flannery deemed "completely unacceptable."

Mr. McCarthy did say he'd be inclined to upgrade the company if it lays out solid free cash flow (FCF) and growth restoration plan during its Nov. 13 analyst day. However, he expects a cut in its annual dividend to 45 cents from 96 cents at that time.

He dropped his target to $22 (U.S.) from $26, expecting a dividend cut to 45 cents from 96 cents. The average target is $25.06.

Both Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe and UBS analyst Christopher Belfiore lowered their ratings on Monday based on the possibility of a dividend reduction

Mr. Coe cut the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight" with a $22 target (down from $25), while Mr. Belfiore moved it to "neutral" from "buy" with a target of $24, falling from $31.

=====

Believing a recent correction in the stock creates a "favorable" risk-reward entry point for investors, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Wayne Hood raised his rating for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY-N) to "outperform" from "market perform."

"We have fielded a growing number of calls asking about the stock's weakness and see several potential contributing factors, including: emerging seasonal weakness in the stock since its 2015 IPO price of $17 as we approach the important Halloween season (20 per cent of domestic U.S. sales); a quiet period by management as we approach Halloween and the 3Q17 EPS release date where there is a void of information; worries over the potential impact social media might have on sales as there is push back on certain adult costumes "The Wall", as being racist; industry credit card data that may have spooked some analysts; the potential disruptive impact the Hurricanes could have had on 3Q17 SSS [same-store sales] (14 per cent of store base located in Florida/Texas); and the challenges, albeit planned challenges, of having Halloween fall during the week rather than on a weekend," he said. "That said, the shift is from Monday last year to Tuesday in 2017."

He maintained a price target of $16 (U.S.). Consensus is $17.44.

=====

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV-N) is approaching "fair" value after a "strong run," said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Gary Bisbee.



Accordingly, he downgraded the Memphis-based provider of residential and commercial services to "sector perform" from "outperform."



"SERV has appreciated 30 per cent since May (versus 9 per cent for the S&P 500) in reaction to a number of factors, including a CEO change, the decision to spin off AHS [American Home Shield] in 2018, an improved Terminix growth rate in Q2, likely benefit at the company's FSG [Franchise Services Group] segment from recent hurricanes in TX and FL, and anticipation of potential U.S. tax reform (SERV would benefit nicely)," said Mr. Bisbee.

"These are positive developments that warranted appreciation, though we believe the good news has now been largely priced in."



"While we see the recent leadership change as positive for SERV, we believe it is likely to be accompanied by stepped-up investments. This includes executive hires, conducting a strategic review of opportunities, and likely investments to bolster Terminix and prepare for the AHS spin. We see a reasonable probability that the new team signals heavier investments will flow into 2018, limiting margin gains next year. We are 11 cents below consensus for 2018 adjusted EPS ($2.18 vs. $2.29), and do not believe the consensus incorporates this incremental investment."



His target for the stock remains $44 (U.S.). Consensus is $48.71.

"Despite our near-term caution, we remain optimistic about the 2-3 year potential for SERV based on the AHS spin and likelihood of a more fully performing Terminix to warrant a higher future valuation," the analyst said. "However, it will likely take the new team time to create and implement a strategy, and thus we expect the Terminix turnaround to take time to evolve."

=====

In other analyst actions:

Cormark Securities Inc. analyst David Tyerman upgraded Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) to "buy" from "market perform." and raised his target to $3.20 from $2.40. The analyst average target is $3.02, according to Bloomberg data.

Oppenheimer & Co analyst Anna Andreeva downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI-N) to "market perform" from "outperform" with a target of $26 (U.S.), falling from $32. The analyst average is $27.36.

Elsewhere, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and $29 target price.

Beacon Securities Ltd initiated coverage of Telson Resources Inc. (TSN-X) with a "buy" rating and $2.10 target.

Barclays analyst Felicia R Kantor Hendrix upgraded Hasbro Inc. (HAS-Q) to "overweight" from "equal-weight" with a target of $110 (U.S.), down from $111. The average on the Street is $107.09.