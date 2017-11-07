Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Though Cara Operations Ltd's (CARA-T) third-quarter restaurant sales growth exceeded expectations, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Elizabeth Johnston sees a "limited" outlook for organic growth and "modest" new store openings in the near term.



Accordingly, Ms. Johnston downgraded her rating for Cara, the parent company of several well-known restaurant chains including Swiss Chalet and Harvey's, to "hold" from "buy."

On Monday, Cara reported SRS growth of 0.9 per cent from the previous year. However, operating EBITDA was $47.9-million, missing the consensus of $51.6-million. Adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents fell below the Street's expectation by a dime.



"Q3/17 system sales were ahead of our forecast, with the higher than forecast system sales from both the franchised and corporate segments offsetting the lower than forecast contribution from food processing and distribution," said Mrs. Johnston. "SSSG improved sequentially to 0.9 per cent, compared to negative 0.3 per cent in Q2/17, ahead of our 0-per-cent forecast. Management indicated that results were driven by restaurant renovations, menu innovation, and digital marketing, as well as strong results in Quebec and improvements in Alberta (consistent with commentary heard from other operators). We would note that Original Joe's and Burger's Priest are currently excluded from the SSSG figure; these banners will be included starting in 2018. While we view this continued SSSG improvement positively, we are cautious in terms of our outlook for 2018 given the upcoming inclusion of Original Joe's."



The company announced 47 restaurants have been renovated thus far in 2017 (with 18 coming in the third quarter). It projects 27 net new locations in 2017 (though it's at zero thus far).

"Cognizant that new opening timelines can easily shift, our estimates remain below guidance at net 10 openings for 2017 (we have added an additional 3)," said Ms. Johnston. "Furthermore, while there are multiple sources of system sales growth in our 2017 and 2018 estimates, given we have now lapped the acquisition of St-Hubert (and nearly that of Original Joe's), new store openings are an important source of system sales growth."



"Given the improvement in SSSG, we have increased our Q4 estimate to 1 per cent (from 0 per cent), with our forecast for 2018 unchanged at 1 per cent. We remain cautious on our outlook for SSSG given the upcoming inclusion of Original Joe's (which are majority located in AB/SK). We are also introducing our 2019 estimates which have a similar profile to 2018. We have decreased our corporate segment margin forecast (Pickle Barrel has a lower contribution margin vs overall segment)."



With her downgraded rating for the stock, Ms. Johnston's target fell by a loonie to $26. Consensus is $26.50.



Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe called restaurant sales growth was a "positive surprise," leading him to raise his target for the stock to $26 from $25.

"Cara remains Market Perform rated given the underwhelming SRS performance (despite what sound like herculean efforts), we need a bigger print with a longer tail, to allay our concerns on the aggressive cost cutting (experience diluting in our opinion) strategy," said Mr. Tyghe. "While clearly a lot has and continues to be done (and credit needs be given) to increase the relative appeal of the various offerings (menu innovation), the messaging around the offerings (digital promotions), and the ease with which you can order the offerings (native apps), the reality is (i) a lot of what has been done is pay-to-play and just gets them in the game (aka they are playing catch-up), (ii) while some of what they're doing will likely improve their positioning, we haven't seen any game changers which is what a number of these brands need, and (iii) too much of the menu innovation is in essence thinly veiled food cost cutting which in our opinion is rubbing customers the wrong way (at least based on our checks of Landing regulars)."

Franco Nevada Corp.'s (FNV-T, FNV-N) safe-haven appeal among investors is likely to continue, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak, believing its diversified asset base will maintain its strong performance.

"Franco-Nevada has significantly outperformed its royalty counterparts (by 15 per cent year-to-date) and the larger producers (by 46 per cent year-to-date)," he said.

"Cobre Panama is now 63 per cent complete and the project is expected to start commissioning by 2H18. FNV finished the quarter with $632-million in working capital and total available capital of $1.6-billion. With oil and gas still below 9 per cent of 2018 revenues, even after the recent acquisitions, we still see potential for further (relatively higher IRR) non-gold acquisitions."

On Monday before market open, the Toronto-based company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 30 cents, exceeding Mr. Lesiak's 27-cent projection and the Street's 26-cent expectation. He pinned the "strong" beat on lower-than-expected taxes (a tax rate of 5 per cent versus a 19-per-cent rate in the first half of the year).

Maintaining a "buy" rating for its stock, Mr. Lesiak raised his target price to $121 from $119 after adjusting his financial model in reaction to the announcement of a pair of acquisitions. The analyst consensus price target is $98.64, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"FNV currently trades at a 1.99 times price-to-net asset value multiple vs the group (ex-FNV) at 1.30 times, a premium we believe is justified due to management's strong track record, the robust balance sheet and world class portfolio of assets," he said.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) is an attractive opportunity with appeal to investors who prioritize current cash yield, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis.

He initiated coverage of the Calgary-based REIT, formerly Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust, with a "buy" rating.

"Two years have elapsed since NVU acquired (1) all of the assets and liabilities of True North Apartment REIT, and (2) a portfolio of 33 apartment properties that were held by Starlight Investments Ltd. (Starlight) and a joint venture between affiliates of both Starlight and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board," said Mr. Markidis. "This transformative transaction significantly (1) increased the size of NVU's apartment portfolio through the addition of 13,500 suites (a 125-per-cent increase to 24,000 suites), and (2) reduced NVU's exposure to resource-dependent markets as virtually all of the acquired properties were located in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

"From our perspective, the integration of this significant acquisition has been seamless thus far. Property management for substantially all of the properties located in Ontario (7,600 suites) was brought in-house in April 2016, followed by the 2,400 suites located in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in October 2017. We expect management of another 3,000 suites (currently managed by a third-party provider) to be internalized prior to the end of this year.

Mr. Markidis said the REIT has "a lot of meat left on the bone" in terms of its value-creation initiatives, noting it has gained only $3.8-million from its initial five-year plan to grow net operating income by $14.3-million. He suggested its high-end renovation program is the most significant growth driver going forward and appears to be gaining momentum, adding it should enhance its ability to drive top-line growth in Ontario.

"Operationally, the four years leading up to 2017 were increasingly difficult due to higher vacancy loss, lower market rents and increased incentives in several of NUV's legacy markets," he said. "The good news is that performance now appears to be trending positively (same-property NOI was up 1.9 per cent year over year in 1H17). It should be noted that same-property NOI growth is now benefiting from the inclusion (effective January 1, 2017) of the True North/Starlight properties. However, stabilization in resource-dependent markets, particularly in the western Canada segment, is also a factor."

He added: "You still get torque to a potential recovery in resource-dependent markets. The transformative M&A transaction which closed at the end of 2015 diluted NVU's exposure to resource-dependent markets and provided it with opportunities to drive growth in the acquired asset base. However, a sustained resurgence in northern Alberta and BC could drive meaningful upside to our initial FFO outlook."

Touting its "attractive" yield, Mr. Markidis set a price target for units of the REIT of $25.50. The analyst consensus price target is $23.28.

"NVU's 6.9-per-cent cash yield exceeds the average of our multifamily universe by more than 200 basis points," the analyst said. "This is not a function of an aggressive FFO payout or abnormal capex grind. Rather, we believe it reflects investor perception of the underlying value of NVU's assets, the majority of which are not located in primary markets. Although the likelihood of an increase over the next couple of years is relatively low, we have a high degree of confidence in the sustainability of the distribution through 2019."

There is still a "notable" valuation gap between Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMP.UN-T) and its closest multi-family peers, said Mr. Markidis.

Seeing room for further multiple expansion given its "comparatively low capital intensity and advanced development program," the analyst initiated coverage of the Halifax-based REIT with a "buy" rating.

"KMP has delivered total returns of 10 per cent and 42 per cent on a trailing-three-month and trailing-two-year basis, respectively," said Mr. Markidis. "These figures are significantly better that the average total returns for the multifamily peers under coverage (4 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively) and the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index (4 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively).

"KMP's trailing-five-year total return (36 per cent) has lagged that of [Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust /CAR.UN-T] (79 per cent) and [InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust/IIP.UN-T] (77 per cent). In our view, the long-term underperformance versus these Ontario-centric peers is partly due to the acute operating cost inflation that KMP experienced in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in 2013 and 2014. In contrast, KMP's five-year total return compares favourably with that of [Northview Apartment REIT/NVU.UN-T] (6 per cent) and [Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust/BEI.UN-T] (down 20 per cent), both of which have been negatively impacted by their western Canadian exposure to varying degrees."

Mr. Markidis also sees opportunities for continued margin expansion, noting Killam's multifamily platform, focus on urban centers in Atlantic Canada, has delivered "remarkably consistent" same-property revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent over the last five years.

"The recent commencement of a five-year energy efficiency strategy should drive utilities expense savings, augmenting top-line growth through 2019," he said.

Also noting the REIT's emphasis on newer assets, he added: "Nearly 40 per cent of KMP's apartment NOI [net operating income] is generated by properties built after 1999. We believe this figure stacks up well versus peers. Moreover, KMP is ahead of the curve from a development perspective; 5 per cent (by value) of the investment portfolio is attributable to three projects under construction, two of which are slated for delivery in early 2018. Growing in Alberta and Ontario. KMP is methodically increasing the proportion of NOI derived from outside Atlantic Canada. The acquisition of a new complex in Sherwood Park, Alberta, for $67.5-milliom ($228,000/suite, 5.75-per-cent stabilized cap rate) in 2H17 and expected delivery of Saginaw Park in Cambridge, Ont., in 1H18 will push KMP closer toward its 2020 target of 30-per-cent NOI from outside Atlantic Canada (23 per cent in 2Q17)."

Mr. Markidis set a price target of $14.50 per unit. Consensus is $14.

"Our positive stance is underpinned by KMP's (1) conservative payout and sound capital structure, (2) comparatively low capital intensity (versus multifamily peers), and (3) advanced development program. KMP's market cap recently surpassed the $1-billion threshold, which could make it a candidate for inclusion in the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index in the near term," he said. "Over the next year, we believe KMP's investor base will broaden, which should result in a higher relative multiple."

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT-T) continues to face "fierce" global supply headwinds, said Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen following the release of "weak" third-quarter financial results.

On Monday, the Regina-based company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $10.1-million, a drop of 71 per cent year over year and below the $22.9-million estimate of both Mr. Hansen and the Street. He pegged the loss on weaker-than-expected pulse and grain processing volumes and margins.

"AGT continues to grapple with stiff macro headwinds associated with lingering over-supply in global pulse markets — an environment that's weighed heavily on prices and international trade activity," said the analyst. "In particular, AGT notes that: 1) international buyers remain cautious on large import programs, preferring local supply and/or hand-to-mouth purchases to avoid risk; and 2) Canadian farmers have (until recently) been reluctant to tender their harvest given weak pricing. Consequently, AGT's volumes and margins have both suffered materially. While working through this supply issue will take time, in our view, AGT believes the necessary re-balancing process has already begun, evidenced by: pulse prices stabilizing in recent weeks, farmers starting to let go of their product, and early indications that global (Indian) pulse acres will contract versus higher value crops."

"AGT's strategic foray into value-added food ingredients is clearly paying off, in our view, evidenced by the insulating effect of the firm's FIP division through the current macro cycle, accounting for 50 per cent of year-to-date EBITDA ($49.3-million) versus only 15 per cent of the volume processed. With its four ingredient lines now running near full rates in Minot, we expect further expansion (Line 5) in 2018, along with commensurate margin expansion as input costs fade."

With the results, Mr. Hansen dropped his full-year fiscal 2017 EPS projection to 32 cents from $1.18. His 2018 estimate dropped to $1.47 from $2.28.

He kept a "market perform" rating for AGT stock, however his target price fell to $22 from $30. The consensus price target is currently $26.81.

"While the recent pullback in the share price has admittedly improved our view of the stock's risk-reward, we will be watching for more definitive evidence of a macro recovery before reasserting our positive rating," he said.

Elsewhere, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst John Chu lowered his target to $24 from $31 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).

"When there is ample supply and prices are low, farmers generally switch to other crops that have better market dynamics," said Mr. Chu. "As such, we do expect pulse acres in key regions (India, Turkey, etc.) to decline in 2018, which should reduce global supply and help drive pulse prices higher. The rate of the acreage switching remains to be seen but nonetheless, we believe the market will start to eventually return to equilibrium. Our first clues should come in the upcoming months as forecasts for the spring planting season start to emerge.

"Hitting a trough? Similar to 2012? AGT cited a similar scenario in Q1/12, which represented the bottom of the market and also involved geopolitical factors in addition to supply/demand drivers. We will note that margins rebounded fairly quickly back then, although, AGT did stress 'gradual' several times as it relates to a market recovery. ... We cut our Q4/17 and 2018 forecast to reflect the weakness from Q3 and the gradual recovery expected in the markets. We also introduce our 2019 forecast, which reflects an accelerating market recovery. We modelled a recovery similar to what AGT experienced in 2012-14, albeit a bit more conservative until we have a better handle on improving market fundamentals."

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Randall Stanicky initiated coverage of Optinose Inc. (OPTN-Q), a Pennsylvania-based pharmaceutical company, with an "outperform" rating and $33 (U.S.) target.

"XHANCE is set to launch into a large chronic rhinosinusitis market with clear unmet need and the stock largely de-risked given recent FDA approval and validated delivery technology," he said. "We see potential for material upside given lack of effective therapies, bullish physician survey results, and large underserved market."

