Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with buying activity.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

On Aug. 18, president and chief executive officer Clive Johnson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.20. In a previous report, we reported that Mr. Johnson bought 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of $3.22 on August 11. After these two transactions, he held 5,964,291 shares in his portfolio.

On Aug. 16, Bill Lytle, senior vice-president of operations purchased 32,051 shares at an average cost per share of $3.13, taking his portfolio's holdings up to 157,989 shares.

=====

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

On Aug. 17, Gary Anderson, who sits on the board of directors, divested 8,000 shares at an average price per share of $58.54, trimming his portfolio's position to 148,473 shares.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)

President and chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy reduced his portfolio's holdings over the course of several days. He sold 136,700 shares at an average price per share of $38.7786 on Aug. 14, divested 41,100 shares at an average price per share of $38.4478 on August 11, and sold 36,200 shares at an average price per share of $38.6093 on Aug. 10. After these three sales, his portfolio held 354,557 shares.

On Aug. 18, Jonathan Roiter, senior vice-president of operations and corporate development, sold 14,500 shares at an average price per share of $37.53, reducing his portfolio's position to 16,007 shares.

On Aug. 15, Benito Masi, executive vice-president – manufacturing, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $38.68, trimming his portfolio's holdings to 128,277 shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On Aug. 18, Claude Schimper, regional vice-president- Russia, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of $5.59, trimming his portfolio's position to 38,362 shares.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T)

On Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, Peter Warwick, the company's chief people officer, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (246,380) at an average price per share around the $46 (U.S.) price level. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 16,013 shares.

Earlier this month, we reported that the chief financial officer Stephane Bello sold 78,800 shares at an average price per share of $47.5844 (U.S.) on Aug. 3, reducing the portfolio's position to 66,582 shares. In addition, on Aug. 2, chief transformation officer Neil Masterson exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (92,165) at an average price of $47.523 (U.S.) per share, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 22,379 shares.

