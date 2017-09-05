Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing companies with buying activity.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T)

On Aug. 18, chief executive officer Robert O'Neill purchased 60,000 units for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Bigwood Investments Ltd.) at an average cost per unit of $9.01, increasing the portfolio's holdings to 181,400 units.

In a relative small transaction, the president Ian McAuley bought 2,220 units at an average price per unit of $9.02 on August 17, raising his portfolio's position to 21,466 units.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T)

On Aug. 22, president and chief operating officer Jennifer Wong acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $12.65, taking her portfolio's holdings up to 15,032 shares.

Last month, we reported that John Currie, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,100 shares at an average cost of $12.50 per share on Aug. 3, initiating a portfolio position. The following day, he acquired 11,000 shares. After these transactions, his portfolio held 12,100 shares.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (CLR-T)

On Aug. 22, board member Jane Craighead acquired 4,800 shares at an average price per share around the $10.55 level, increasing her portfolio's holdings to 22,300 shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T)

On Aug. 28, president and chief executive officer Kevin Neveu purchased 30,000 shares at an average price per share around the $3.13 level. Last month, we reported that Mr. Neveu acquired 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of $3.69 on August 1. After these trades, his portfolio held 632,596 shares.

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T)

On Aug.16, Nicholas Audet, executive vice-president – electronic materials, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (100,000) at an average price per share of $3.26, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 75,000 shares.

Several weeks ago, we reported that the company's chief financial officer Richard Perron exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (202,200) at an average price per share of $3.2624 on Aug. 14, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)

On August 21, the company's chief information officer Ed Orlik exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (2,500) at an average price per share of $31.88. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 1,203 shares.

