Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with buying activity.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X-T)

On Sept. 15, president and chief executive officer Nancy Southern purchased 19,300 shares at an average price per share above $44.55 for an account in which she has indirect ownership, taking the portfolio's sizeable position up to 26,034,236 shares. The prior day, she bought 300 shares for this account and on Sept. 13, she accumulated 20,000 shares for this account.

=====

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On Sep. 14, the company's corporate operating officer Darrel Purdy exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (21,200) at an average price per share of $23.5036, leaving 25,309 shares in his portfolio.

Earlier this month, we reported that Michael Han, vice-president – information services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (6,000) at an average price per share of $21.494 on Sept. 5, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

On Sept. 18, co-founder and executive co-chair Christine Magee sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $32.26, trimming her portfolio's holdings to 593,198 shares.

Earlier this month, we reported that the president of Dormez-vous? and chief business development officer Stewart Schaefer divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $33.65 on Aug. 28, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 314,787 shares. Taking an opposing position, on Aug. 25, chief sales officer David Howcroft acquired 2,900 shares at an average price per share of $33.45, taking his portfolio's position up to 12,257 shares.

=====

The following companies had mixed trading with both insider buying and selling activity reported.

Gamehost Inc. (GH-T)

On Sept. 18, president and chief executive officer David Will purchased 4,700 shares at an average price per share around $9.98, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 67,000 shares.

On Sept. 14, vice-president Darcy Will sold 18,900 shares at an average price per share of $9.90 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (SPG Gaming Partnership), reducing the portfolio's position to 280,000 shares.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T)

On Sept. 15, president and chief executive officer Jim Evaskevich bought 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of $3.40, taking his sizable portfolio position up to 2,192,118 shares.

The prior week, on Sept. 8, Lorne Simpson, vice-president – operations, sold 130,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.44, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 322,519 shares.

