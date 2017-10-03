Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing three companies with recent insider buying activity.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (CLR-T)

Last month, Clearwater's stock price plunged to its lowest level since 2014. Taking advantage of this price weakness, Brendan Paddick, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $9.60. On September 22, he bought 600 shares, and the previous day, he acquired 9,400 shares. These purchases lifted his portfolio's holdings to 150,000 shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that board member Jane Craighead acquired 4,800 shares at an average price per share around the $10.55 level on August 22, increasing her portfolio's position to 22,300 shares.

First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on September 28, chair of the board Dori Segal purchased 2,000 shares at an average price per share of $19.435, raising his large portfolio position to 1,678,571 shares.

That same day, director Allan Kimberley acquired 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $19.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the portfolio's position to 33,210 shares.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN-T)

From September 22 through September 28, board member Catherine Roozen purchased a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share around the mid to upper $8 level for an account in which she has control or direction over (Rocor Holdings Ltd.). These transactions increased the portfolio's holdings to 60,000 shares.

The following company has had recent insider selling activity.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

Five management executives have been sellers in the market.

On September 27, the company's chief operating officer Neil Smith sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of $10.295, leaving a significant remaining portfolio balance of 382,241 shares.

On Monday, we reported that Mark Eade, vice-president – general counsel and corporate secretary, sold 4,500 shares at an average price per share of $9.85 on September 22, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 6,062 shares.

On July 5, Tamara MacDonald, the senior vice-president of corporate and business development, sold 9,247 shares at an average price of $9.39 per share, trimming her portfolio's position to 120,743 shares.

On July 4, Ryan Gritzfeldt, the vice-president of marketing and innovation, sold 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.02 per share, taking his portfolio position down to 170,505 shares. That same day, Steven Toews, the vice-president of engineering and operations, divested 10,000 shares from his portfolio at an average price of $10.05 per share, reducing his ownership position to 232,315 shares.

The following two companies have had mixed trading with both insider buying and selling activity.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On September 21, Joanna Rotenberg, group head of BMO wealth management, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (4,250) at an average price per share of $93, eliminating her portfolio's position.

We recently reported that Philip Orsino, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 17,800 shares at an average cost per share of $89.12 on September 6, increasing his portfolio's position to 52,000 shares.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On September 25, the chairman of the board Alain Bédard purchased a total of 3,725 shares for two retirement accounts (REER and CRI) at an average price per share of $31.18. Prior to that, on September 22, in his personal investment account, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (48,800) at an average price per share of $31.08, trimming his sizeable portfolio position to 3,982,877 shares.

