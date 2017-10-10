Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing two companies with recent insider buying activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN-T)

Canadian business mogul Eric Sprott has been accumulating shares of this micro-cap stock. From Sept. 22 through Oct. 2, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position above 10 per cent, purchased a total of 428,100 shares at an average price per share around the $2 level for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), lifting his portfolio's position to 4,665,796 shares.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGF-T)

Canadian billionaire investor Seymour Schulich, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, is switching out of Birchcliff Energy (see below) and into Pengrowth Energy.

On Sept. 25, Mr. Schulich acquired 18-million shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nevada Capital Corporation Ltd.), increasing the portfolio's holdings to 100 million shares. In a separate transaction completed that day, he bought 3-million shares at an average price per share of $1.405 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Schulich Foundation), lifting the portfolio's holdings to 30 million shares.

=====

The following three companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T)

On Oct. 3, Mr. Schulich, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, sold 10 million shares at an average price per share of $5.63 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nevada Capital Corporation Ltd.). The previous week, he sold 8-million shares in that account at an average price per share of $6.0043. After these two trades, this account had a remaining balance of 15 million shares. In addition, Mr. Schulich sold 2 million shares at an average price of $6.0043 for a different account in which he also has indirect ownership (The S. Schuluch Foundation), leaving 5 million shares in this account.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

Year-to-date, the share price has had strong rally. Several management executives have chosen to unload shares in the market.

On Oct. 3, Ken McDougall, group president – Linamar machining and assembly, Americas, sold 2,500 shares at an average price per share of $78.74, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 3,769 shares.

On Sept. 15, Patricia Widmeyer, finance and IT director of Skyjack (a division of Linamar), sold 3,000 shares at an average price per share around the $72 level, eliminating her portfolio position.

Story continues below advertisement

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

From Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, José Cil, president – Burger King, exercised his options, receiving a total of 428,735 shares, and subsequently sold 193,743 shares in the market at an average price per share around the $64 (U.S.) level, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 256,087 shares.

Follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty to receive links to all my insider reports