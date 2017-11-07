Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing three companies with recent insider buying activity.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)

On Oct. 30, David Volkert, vice-president of exploration, purchased 1,500 shares at an average price per share of $5.60. During the previous trading session, on Oct. 27, he bought 25,000 shares at an average cost per share of $5.54. After these transactions, he held 31,516 shares in his portfolio.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Oct. 31, Mark Little, president – upstream, purchased a total of 1,101 shares for two accounts at an average price per share of approximately $43.79.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV-T)

On Oct. 31, President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Awde bought 55,000 shares at an average price per share around the $1.70 level. On Oct. 27, he purchased 60,000 shares. After these transactions, he held just under one million shares (995,400) in his portfolio.

The following company has had recent insider selling activity.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On Nov. 2, Jim Little, executive vice-president and chief marketing and culture officer, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $29.65, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Last week, we reported that Gregg Keating, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (50,000) at an average price per share of $27.6966 on Oct. 27, eliminating his portfolio's position.

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

On Oct. 27, President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski acquired a total of 30,000 shares for two accounts: 20,000 shares in his personal account (that he has direct ownership over) and 10,000 shares for an account that he has control or direction over (4191137 Canada Inc.). After these two purchases, he held over 2.5-mllion shares in his personal portfolio and 85,000 shares in the other account.

Previously, we reported that Murray John, who sits on the board of directors, has been a seller in the market. On Oct. 20, he sold 64,900 shares at an average price per share of $4.05. On Oct. 17, he divested 45,100 shares at an average price per share of $4.26. Lastly, on Oct. 16, he sold 120,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.42. After these trades, his remaining portfolio balance was 150,000 shares.

In addition, last month, we reported that the chairman of the board of directors Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.41 on Oct. 16, trimming his large portfolio's position to 1,048,666 shares. Also on Oct. 16, Don Njegovan, vice-president – new business development, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.377, leaving 58,112 shares in his portfolio.