Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T) says it's buying the Honsador Building Products group of companies for about $100-million.

"The transaction is a great complement to our existing U.S. operations while further advancing our growth strategy and developing a leadership position on the west coast of the U.S.," said Amar Doman, CEO of CanWel, in a release.

Honsador is being acquired on a cash-free and debt-free basis, and includes the assumption of approximately $26-million of net working capital, the company said.

The transaction is being funded through a combination of an offering and CanWel's existing revolving credit facilities, "resulting in CanWel maintaining a constant leverage profile."

The company is raising $50-million in a bought-deal private placement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. for 8.6 million subscription receipts at a price of $5.85 each.

The company also said it has an agreement to amend its existing $325-million senior credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance Corporation Canada.

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) says it is buying North Lake Commons for $15.6-million (U.S.)

The Chicago-area property is 89 per cent occupied.

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (SOG-X) says its president and CEO Gurpreet Sawhney has resigned "to pursue other opportunities." Chief operating officer Cody Smith has been appointed as interim CEO, the company said.

"The board wishes to thank Gurpreet for his efforts over his tenure with the company and wishes him well in his future endeavors," stated Tom Claugus, chairman of the board. "Under his watch, the company has made significant progress in moving our Northern Alberta resource play forward."

Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) says Air Canada will start serving a selection of its foods on hundreds of its flights per day, starting Oct. 1.

"Through this partnership with Air Canada, the sky is the limit when it comes to delivering on the Freshii mission of making healthy food convenient and affordable to citizens of the world," stated Freshii CEO Matthew Corrin.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T) says it's buying two neighbouring high-rise apartments in downtown Montreal for $53.8-million.

InterRent also said it has completed an agreement to acquire a 74-suite mid-rise apartment in Hamilton, Ont. for $11.3-million.

Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp. (FAH.U-T) says it has made a partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Ltd., a leading supplier of cement and related products in southern Africa, for about $155-million (U.S.)

It said the deal is a cash premium of 28 per cent over the 30-day weighted average traded price of PPC's shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as of Aug. 30.

The company also says it has a letter of support with AfriSam Group Proprietary Limited and its major shareholders to subscribe for about $309-million in ordinary shares representing 60 per cent of AfriSam's equity capital and voting rights.

The investment is conditional upon the successful implementation of a proposed merger between PPC and AfriSam.

"We strongly believe in this transaction and are encouraged by the potential it represents to work with PPC and AfriSam over the long-term to create a leading pan-African player in cement production and distribution," stated Michael Wilkerson, CEO of Fairfax Africa. "We believe the combined company will be well positioned to capitalize on higher growth in Africa, building on the foundation already laid by the two companies in countries including Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and the DRC, and, over time, will become a preeminent and leading African player in cement."

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) says it has acquired Color Steels Inc., a service center operation that processes and distributes pre-painted metals.

"This unique opportunity allows us to grow our Canadian service center footprint through the acquisition of a profitable, well-run company," stated Russel Metals president John Reid. "The acquisition of Color Steels expands our Canadian service center product offerings into processed pre-painted flat-rolled product."

Revenues for the last year were approximately $45-million, the company said.