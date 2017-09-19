Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) says it's not aware of any material undisclosed information related to the company or its operations that would account for the volatility of its stock on Monday.

The company released a statement after markets closed on Monday in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The company's stock fell 6.5 per cent to $51.71 on Monday. More than 325,000 shares were traded compared to the average daily volume of 25,000.

**

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX-N; MUX-T) says it's raising $40.5-million in a bought-deal financing.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund previously announced acquisitions. If the acquisitions don't close, McEwen said it will use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

**

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) says it bought Dash Distributors Inc., an independent distributor of automotive products based in Edmonton.

"With this acquisition, we now have 54 corporate stores under the Bumper to Bumper banner complementing our very solid network of independent jobber customers," said CEO Henry Buckley in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL-T) says it has secured initial purchase orders under a contract with Walmart Canada for its forklift battery systems.

"The retailer will convert the forklifts in one distribution centre from lead-acid batteries to Electrovaya's drop-in lithium-ion battery systems," the company said.

It said the purchase orders are worth approximately $4.3-million.

**

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND-N; SSL-T) says it has amended the Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Oct. 1, Sandstorm said it will purchase 20 per cent of the gold produced from the Bachelor Lake mine at an ongoing cost of $500 per ounce, "until 12,000 ounces of gold have been purchased by the company." Then, the gold stream will convert into a 3.9 per cent net smelter returns (NSR) royalty, the company said.

Metanor has agreed to sell a minimum of 1,500 ounces of gold to Sandstorm on a quarterly basis until the 12,000 ounce threshold has been reached, the company stated.

**

Mitel Networks Corp. (MITL-Q; MNW-T) says its offer to buy ShoreTel Inc. (SHOR-Q) for $7.50 (U.S.) per share has been extended until Sept. 22, from Sept. 18.

"All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged," the company said. It said approximately 84 per cent of the outstanding shares were tendered as of close of business on Monday.

"The offer is being briefly extended to align with the expected completion of the offeror's debt financing syndication process," the company said. "Mitel expects to complete the offer closing and the consummation of the merger promptly following the new expiration time, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions to the offer and the merger."

**

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (GS-T) reported revenue of $31.6-million in the fourth quarter compared to $27.4-million a year ago.

Net income was $5.8-million or 19 cents per share compared to $3.3-million or 11 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $31.2-million and earnings of 19 cents in the most recent quarter.

Assets under management were $8.9-billion up from $8.3-billion a year ago.

The company also said its CEO Tom MacMillan is "has decided to step down" immediately and will be replaced by Jeff Moody. Mr. MacMillan also stepped down as director of the company.

Mr. Moody has been with the company in various leadership roles since 2001. Mr. Moody was also appointed to the board, the company said in its fourth-quarter financial results press release.

**

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI-T) says longer-term data from its ongoing phase 2 open-label clinical trial in subjects suffering from Alström Syndrome in the United Kingdom, "confirm that the beneficial clinical effects previously observed are sustained during prolonged treatment."

Dr. John Moran, Prometic's chief medical officer, says the safety and tolerability have been confirmed over an extended period with no drug-related serious adverse events.

**

TerraVest Capital Inc. (TVK-T) says it has acquired all of the assets of Michigan-based Fischer Tanks LLC and affiliated companies, which are focused on refurbishing and manufacturing domestic propane tanks for the U.S. and Canadian markets. It also has its own fleet of trucks and trailers.

"The acquisition of Fischer enhances TerraVest's position as a leader in the North American propane industry, providing customers with full scope services including the manufacturing of domestic propane tanks, large storage vessels, trailers and bobtails as well as the refurbishment of used propane tanks," the company stated.

**

Space Systems Loral, a division of MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA-T), says it was selected by Innoflight, Inc. to provide a "high-fidelity simulation environment" to test the security of hosted payloads on commercial satellites.

"The capability, which is being developed for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) as part of its Secure IP Payload Accommodation Demonstration Project, will enable SMC to demonstrate cybersecure payload hosting scenarios, concepts of operation, and cybersecurity controls," the company stated.

**

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (CBW-T) is raising $35-million in a private placement offering of up to 35,000 of convertible debenture units.

It said the net proceeds will be used to fund working capital and general corporate purposes, "including but not limited to, financing of the company's streaming partners pursuant to certain streaming agreements" and general and administrative expenses.

It said MMCAP International Inc. SPC is the lead subscriber and has signed a binding term sheet to subscribe for up to $28-million aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units.

**

Arizona Mining Inc. (AZ-T) says it has appointed Tom Whelan as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 20.

Mr. Whelan succeeds Paul Ireland, who will remain with the company as a consultant, the company said.

Mr. Whelan joins Arizona Mining from Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU-T), where he was the chief financial officer since 2014.

**

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) says it has acquired Ontario-based Leadbetter Foods Inc., a manufacturer of specialty bacon, fresh and frozen burgers and portion-cut steaks.

Leadbetter has annual sales of about $55-million and operates two production facilities in Orillia, Ont.

"This transaction is the next step towards our objective of building a leading specialty protein platform in Ontario," stated CEO George Paleologou.

The transaction will be funded through the company's existing bank facilities and is expected to be immediately accretive to its annual earnings per share and free cash flow per share, the company said.

**

Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM-T) says it has recently begun working with and performing intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) for a "premier group" of vascular surgeons in the Denver area.

"This marks a very significant step in the evolution of the company," stated CEO Preston Parsons in a release. He said vascular surgery is "a vastly underserved part of the IONM market."

Assure is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide services that support IONM activities during invasive surgeries.

**