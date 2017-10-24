Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) says it has redeemed $65-million of outstanding debentures due Oct. 24, 2022 as planned and with the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

"The redemption reduces interest expense by approximately $2-million per year beginning in 2018 and results in an approximate 90-basis-point reduction in the total capital ratio of Equitable Bank (the wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable) based on the Bank's September 30, 2017 capital position," the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

"The redemption serves to lower our expenses and is in line with our longstanding capital plan," said chief financial officer Tim Wilson. "The bank continues to operate with high capital ratios and believes that it has sufficient capital to fund its growth plans."

Equitable Group also said the bank has applied to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions seeking approval "for letters patent incorporating a new trust subsidiary."

"This initiative would further the company's ability to pursue its asset diversification strategy and would create a new issuer of deposits that are eligible for insurance through the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation," it stated.

**

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., (FC-T) announced an at-the-market equity program of up to $30-million.

It plans to use the net proceeds to repay debt under a revolving credit facility, fund new investments and for general corporate purposes.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV-T) says it's raising $12-million in a bought-deal financing.

It has an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to buy 18.5 million shares at 65 cents each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to continue exploration and development at its Namdini Gold Project and its other Ghanaian properties, and for general working capital purposes.

**