Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T) is getting into the home monitoring business in its most important markets with a $166-million deal to acquire AlarmForce Industries Inc. (AF-T)

The Montreal-based communications and media giant announced Monday evening that it has reached an agreement to acquire AlarmForce, which has more than 100,000 home and business security monitoring customers in Canada.

BCE's biggest rival in the residential market is Rogers Communications Inc., which launched its Smart Home Monitoring product in 2011. Until now, BCE did not have a competitive offering in the key provinces of Ontario and Quebec (it has home monitoring services in Atlantic Canada and Manitoba through its acquisitions of Bell Aliant and Manitoba Telecom Services Inc., respectively).

BCE has agreed to pay AlarmForce shareholders $16 per share in an all-cash offer for a total "equity value" of $184-million.

A BCE spokesman said AlarmForce has a "net cash position," which brings the total value of the deal from BCE's end to about $166-million.

AlarmForce's board supports the deal, noting in a press release the price represents a 71-per-cent premium to Monday's closing price of $9.34.

-Christine Dobby

**

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA-T), which owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands, reported third-quarter sales of $139-million from 751 restaurants in the royalty pool, up 1.6 per cent from $136.9-million in the same quarter last year when there were 736 restaurants. Same-store-sales growth fell 0.5 per cent quater-over-quarter.

Earnings came in at 21.6 cents per share, down 2.4 per cent compared to 22.1 cents per share for the same quarter in 2016.

"Our sales were softer than anticipated as a weakened Alberta economy continued to negatively impact sales," stated CEO Paul Goddard. "At Pizza Pizza, an unusually wet summer resulted in reduced attendance and sales at several, large, outdoor nontraditional venues which offset same-store sales growth at our traditional locations. As well, we were up against a strong quarter in 2016 during which the Toronto Blue Jays made it into post-season action."

**

Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T; TAHO-N) reported revenue of $155.2-million in the third quarter, which was above expectations of $122.1-million and compared to $234.7-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Its loss was $8.4-million or 3 cents per share compared to earnings of $63-million or 20 cents per share last year.

**

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) reported revenue of $134.1-million in the third quarter, compared to $148.9-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $133.5-million in the most recent quarter.

Funds from operations per unit came in at 36 cents, versus expectations of 37 cents and compared to 41 cents for the same quarter last year.

**

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO-T) reported sales of $4.5-million in the third quarter, which was up 65 per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

Its net loss was $1.4-million or 2 cents per common share compared to $1.9-million or 3 cents for the same quarter last year.

**

TSO3 Inc. (TOS-T), which makes sterilization technology for medical devices, says third-quarter revenue increased to $5.1-million compared to $3.5-million recorded in the third quarter of 2016.

The company's net loss was $1.8-million or 2 cents per share compared to a net loss of $1.5-million or 2 cents per share in the third quarter of 2016.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.9-million and a loss of 2 cents per share.

**

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO-T) reported net income of $13.5-million or 3 cents per share in the third quarter compares to a loss of $24.7-million or 6 cents for the same quarter in 2016.

Revenues increased to $53.5-million from $20.8-million a year earlier.

**

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T) reported total revenue of $23.8-million in the third quarter versus $23.3-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23-million in the most recent quarter.

Its loss was $22-million or 60 cents per share versus a profit of $17-million or 46 cents for the same quarter last year.

**

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) reported net operating income of $10-million in the third quarter, down from $10.6-million a year ago.

Net income per unit came in at 10.1 cents down from 13 cents a year earlier.

**

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) saw its third-quarter profit and revenue slip lower compared with a year ago as fewer people went to the movies.

The movie theatre company says it earned $17.2-million or 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $26-million or 41 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $370.4-million, down from $376-million.

Analysts were expecting profit of 25 cents and revenue of $369.1-million.

Cineplex says attendance fell to 16.8 million compared with 19.2 million in the same quarter last year.

However, while attendance was down, customers spent more.

The company says box office revenue per patron increased to $9.81 compared with $9.65 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron also increased to $6.01 compared with $5.69 last year.

-- The Canadian Press

**

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI-T) in a deal valued at $310-million.

Centerra offered $1.80 per share in cash, a 38.5 per cent premium to AuRico's close on Monday.

Canadian miners have been boosting acquisitions at home as they come under pressure from foreign governments over profit-sharing at crucial mines.

Toronto-based Centerra reached an agreement with Kyrgyzstan in September to settle all outstanding disputes over the Kumtor gold mine, the company's biggest.

Earlier this year, miner Alamos Gold Inc., agreed to buy Richmont Mines Inc. in a deal valued at about $905-million, creating a top-10 gold producer in North America.

Centerra's deal will be funded through cash in hand and debt and is expected to close in January 2018, the companies said in a joint statement.

--Reuters

**

Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y-T) reported third-quarter revenues of $181.4-million, down 10 per cent from the same quarter last year "mainly due to lower print revenues."

Its net loss was $4.4-million or 17 cents per share, compared to net earnings of $3.8-million or 14 cents for the same period last year.

"The decline in net earnings was primarily due to lower adjusted EBITDA and the impairment of certain available-for-sale investments, as well as the write-off of an investment in a jointly controlled entity," the company said.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $186.5-million and a loss of 12 cents per share.

**

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) said third-quarter revenue increased 4 per cent to $299-million versus $286.6-million for the same period in 2016.

Net earnings were $9.1-million or 46 cents per share compared to earnings of $7.6-milion or 38 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $291.8-million and earnings of 34 cents in the most recent quarter.

**

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T; TCL.B-T) says it's consolidating its newspaper printing activities in Québec into three plants and closing Montréal-based Transcontinental Métropolitain in late January.

The company said the printing activities will be mainly transferred to the Transcontinental Transmag plant in Montréal.

"This decision was made in the context of the decline in the newspaper printing market, and more specifically in connection with the upcoming end of the printing of La Presse newspaper," the company stated. "The plant closure will enable the corporation to optimize its newspaper printing platform in order to stay competitive."

**

EnWave Corp. (ENW-X) says it has signed a technology evaluation and license option agreement with Severn Peanut Company, Inc. d.b.a. Hampton Farms, a major American peanut and tree nut processor and manufacturer.

"EnWave and Hampton Farms will now work together at the company's pilot-plant facility to develop several new nut-based snack products over a six-month term," the company stated.