Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN-T) reported revenue of $269.9-million (U.S.) in the third quarter, which was up 21 per cent versus $222.6-million in the third quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting revenue of $271.6-million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.3-million in the third quarter was down from $20.6-million a year ago.

"The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was primarily attributable to lower average usage per customer due to mild weather conditions experienced in the third quarter together with decreased gross margin per unit resulting from the above-mentioned customer portfolio mix," the trust stated.

Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC-T) reported third-quarter sales of $307.1-million (U.S.), down from $308.7-million for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting sales of $324.5-million.

Its net loss of $141.1 million or $2.82 per share compared to a loss of $557.1-million a year earlier.

Adjusted funds from operations came in at $47.9-million versus $43-million a year ago.

Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) is raising $65-million in a secondary offering of common shares.

Step says the limited partnerships including ARC Energy Fund 6 and ARC Energy Fund 8 have entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to purchase on a bought deal basis 5.3 million shares at $12.25 each. Step said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-Q; MPVD-T) reported third-quarter sales of $65.2-million versus nil a year ago.



"Included in sales reported for the quarter are the results of two diamond tenders that were conducted," the company said.

Its net income was $27.7-million or 17 cents per share, above expectations of 10 cents and compared to a loss of $5.4-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

