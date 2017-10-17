Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) says it's buying two luxury retirement residences in Barrie and Kingston, Ont. for a total of $164-million.

"The acquisition continues to enhance the size and quality of Sienna's retirement portfolio and increases its exposure to the private pay market," the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Emblem Corp. (EMC-X) is raising $25-million in a bought-deal financing.

It has a letter of engagement with Eight Capital, which is buying 5.7 million units and 15,000 convertible unsecured debentures.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund construction of the first 100,000 square-foot production facility in Paris, Ont., which it bought in May.

**

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T; OR-N) announced a $260-million bought deal of convertible senior unsecured notes.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The offering includes a $160-million public offering of debentures and a $100-million private placement of debentures.

"In connection with the offering, PSP Investments has committed to purchase $100-million of debentures through the private offering on the same terms and conditions as the public offering," the company stated.

It said the net proceeds will be used to "fund the acquisition of precious metal royalties and streams, working capital, and general corporate purposes."

**

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF-X) says it has a letter of intent to buy a 50-per-cent interest in Astley Gilbert Ltd for $24.7-million.

It said the purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash and vendor take back financing.

Story continues below advertisement

Astley Gilbert has 13 locations across Ontario offering digital printing and imaging solutions.

**

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) announced a 50-50 joint-venture agreement with U.K.-based Infinergy aimed at developing a pipeline of onshore wind projects in Scotland for a total estimated capacity of 325 MW.

"The joint venture includes a pipeline of 10 wind projects varying from six-to-80 MW and would allow Boralex to acquire or resell the projects over the coming years," the company said.

"With Scotland's strong political will to support the growth of all its renewable energy sources, we are excited to start working with our new partners Infinergy," said Patrick Lemaire, CEO of Boralex.

**

Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FIRE-X) is raising $30-billion in a bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units.

It has an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead underwriter on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to purchase $30-million aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units at $1,000 each.

**

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-CN) recorded preliminary third-quarter revenue of $6.1-million, a 680-per-cent increase from the comparable prior year period. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5.5-million.

It said active patients increased to more than 31,000 in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to 4,700 in the comparable prior-year period.

**

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) says it's raising $80-million in a bought-deal financing.

It has an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to purchase 11 million shares at $7.25 each.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds "for the development of infrastructure (including the purchase of capital and other equipment), the expansion of its geographic footprint in Canada and other strategic investments, and for general working capital purposes."

**