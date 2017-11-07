Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A small-cap stock delivering large returns

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 73 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum) and 16 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Energy stocks are rallying with nearly half of the stocks on the positive breakouts list coming from the energy sector. On Monday, the price of oil spiked over 3 per cent to close at its highest level since 2015 as political risks in Saudi Arabia increased. In further energy news, watch for OPEC's 2017 world oil outlook, which will be released today.

Featured today is an energy stock that has been a stellar performer for the past two years and the price momentum remains positive.

The stock was last featured in the Breakouts report seven months ago. Since then, the share price has increased over 50 per cent. While the share price could retreat in the near-term given its strong move higher in recent days (rallying 21 per cent over the past two weeks) , the underlying uptrend remains intact. The stock has an unanimous buy call from nine analysts on the Street. The security I am referred to is Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Calgary-based Yangarra Resources is a junior oil and gas company with operations focused on the Cardium in central Alberta.

After the market closed on Nov. 2, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Production averaged 6,025 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day), ahead of the consensus estimate of 5,878 boe/d. Cash flow per share came in at 15 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 13 cents. Operating costs declined to $6.86 per boe (which includes $1.45 per boe of transportation costs). Last quarter, operating costs were $8.98/boe. The share price soared 2.8 per cent the following trading day on high volume with over 925,000 shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 300,000 shares.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth. Consequently, the company does not pay its shareholder a dividend.

Analysts' recommendations

There are nine firms providing research coverage on this small cap stock with a market capitalization of $349-million. The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, AltaCorp Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity, Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Paradigm Capital, PI Financial Corp., and Raymond James.

All nine analysts covering the stock have buy recommendations.

Financial forecasts

The company has a strong growth profile. The consensus cash flow per share estimates are 62 cents in 2017 and 94 cents in 2018. Cash flow per share came in at 22 cents in 2016.

Earnings expectations have been relatively stable for 2017, while climbing higher for 2018. For instance, three months ago, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were 61 cents for 2017 and 90 cents for 2018.

Valuation

The stock can be valued on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.

The average one-year target price is $5.64, suggesting there is 31 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $4.75 (implying there is over 5 per cent upside potential) to a high of $6.50 (suggesting a gain of 44 per cent). Individual target prices are quite staggered and are as follows in numerical order: $4.75, $5.25, $5.40, two at $5.50, $5.75, $6, and two at $6.50.

Revised recommendations

Analysts' target prices have been on the rise. Just days ago, five analysts hiked their expectations. Jeremy McCrea, the analyst at Raymond James, raised his target price by 50 cents to $5.50. Ken Lin, the analyst at Paradigm Capital, raised his target price to $5.75 from $5.25. Trevor Reynolds, the analyst at Acumen Capital, lifted his target price to $5.50 from $4.75. Brian Purdy, the analyst at PI Financial, increased his target price to $5.25 from $4.50. Lastly, Thomas Matthews from AltaCorp Capital, increased his target price to $6.50 from $6.25.

Insider transaction activity

Recent transaction activity by insiders has been mixed with both buying and selling activity reported.

Most recently, in relatively small transactions, director Gordon Bowerman purchased 1,400 shares at an average price per share of $3.70 on Oct 16, and acquired 4,600 shares on Oct. 11. Post these trades, his portfolio's position stood at 3,382,574 shares.

On Sept. 15, the president and chief executive officer Jim Evaskevich purchased 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.40 per share, bringing his portfolio's share count up to 2,192,118 shares.

That same day, Lorne Simpson, the vice-president of operations, sold 130,000 shares at an average price of $3.44, taking his portfolio's holdings down to 322,519 shares.

According to the company's recent investor presentation, posted on their website earlier this month, management and board members collectively own 21 per cent of its fully diluted shares outstanding.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, this small-cap stock is one of the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index rising 124 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price may return to the $6 level, close to its closing high set back in 2008 (closing at $6.225 on June 17, 2008). Looking at the downside, the stock price has initial support around $4. Failing that, there is support around $3.50, close it is 50-day moving average (at $3.64).

----

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.