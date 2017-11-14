Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: Newly listed company soars over 30% with further gains expected

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 39 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), once again flooded with marijuana stocks, and there are 35 stocks on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Featured today is newly listed stock that has rallied sharply, rising 34 per cent since its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange less than a month ago. The company is Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T). The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts with over 20 per cent upside forecast. However, given this significant move in the stock price, the positive price momentum may be due for a pause in the near-term., especially with the price of copper currently under pressure and falling. This is a stock you may want to put on your radar and wait for a potential dip in the share price.

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Vancouver-based Ero Copper is a base metals mining company focused on developing its key assets located in Brazil. Management's main objective is to become an industry leading mid-tier copper producer. In the near-term, management is focused on exploring and developing its Mineração Caraíba S.A.(MCSA) mining complex in order to expand the company's resource base and expected mine life. Currently, the MCSA property has an expected mine life of approximately 8 years. Copper production at its MCSA property is anticipated to increase from 19,022 tonnes in 2017 to over 53,000 tonnes by 2021. In turn, cash cost are forecast to decline from $1.31 per pound (U.S.) in 2017 to 51 cents per pound (U.S.) in 2021, making the company one of the lowest-cost producers (in the first quartile). In addition, management is targeting advancing its Boa Esperanҫa Project with production slated to begin in 2022.

The underlying commodity price has been strong. The price of copper has soared over the past few months and a positive global growth outlook may help maintain an elevated copper price. The International Monetary Fund, for instance, anticipates global growth of 3.6 per cent in 2017, ticking up to 3.7 per cent in 2018. China is the largest consumer of copper. Last month, China reported third-quarter GDP of 6.8 per cent, in-line with expectations. The price of copper has come under pressure over the past few weeks and may dip slightly below the $3 per pound (U.S.) level in the near-term.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and does not intent to pay dividends to its shareholders at this point in time.

Analysts' recommendations

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $453-million is covered by six analysts, and all six analysts have buy recommendations on the stock.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, GMP, Numis, Raymond James, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

According to Thomson Reuters, the consensus revenue estimates are $130-million in 2017, $153-million in 2018, $231-million in 2019 and $292-million in 2020. The Street is forecasting EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to come in at $35-million in 2017, $51-million in 2018, $123-million in 2019, and $168-million in 2020. All financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis or on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis.

The consensus target price is $7,83, suggesting there is nearly 23 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $7 (implying 10 per cent upside potential) to a high of $10 (indicating there is 57 per cent potential upside).

Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: three at $7, two at $8, and $10.

Insider transaction history

On Oct. 24, Jonathan Singh , vice-president of finance, purchased 24,000 shares in the market at an average price per share of $5.207, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 64,000 shares.

Chart watch

The trading history on the stock is too limited in order to do a proper technical analysis.

The stock's initial public offering price was $4.75 and it began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Oct. 19. Since then, the share price has soared 34 per cent.

Given this significant rally, the share price may be due for a pause and retreat in the near-term., especially with the price of copper currently under pressure and falling.

The small-cap stock has reasonable liquidity with a daily average trading volume just below 200,000 shares.

