Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: This company has enjoyed 16 consecutive quarters of positive same store sales

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 22 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 40 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that appears on the negative breakouts list. The company recently celebrated its two-year listing anniversary as the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July 2015. The stock has been a solid performer, more than doubling in value since its initial public offering.

We last featured the company in the Breakouts report approximately one year ago. At the time the share price was $31.50, and a little under a year later, by June 2017, the stock price closed over $42. However, last week, the share price tumbled, falling 11 per cent over the past two trading sessions after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. This recent price weakness has placed this strong performer on the negative breakouts list. The share price has yet to stabilize and if the stock price drifts down, further price weakness may represent a buying opportunity. The security I am referring to is Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Sleep Country is the largest mattress retailer in Canada with its two banners, Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous? in Quebec. As of June 30, Sleep Country had 242 corporate-owned stores and 16 distribution centres located across the country.

After the market closed on August 2, the company reported second quarter financial results that were largely in-line with expectations. Revenues increased 10.7 per cent year over year to $133-million, and same-store sales growth was an impressive 7.5 per cent. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $20.2-million, up 12.9 per cent year over year. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 18.5 per cent year over year to 32 cents, a penny ahead of expectations. During the quarter, the company launched its eCommerce platform, renovated seven stores and opened five new stores.

For 2017, management targets opening between eight and 12 new stores, seven new stores were opened during the first half of the year. In addition, management aims to renovate between 20 and 30 stores in 2017, of which 21 stores were renovated in the first half of the year.

Despite the strong financial results and solid operational performance, the share price fell 9 per cent the following trading day, and an additional 2 per cent the day after. Decelerating accessory sales and investor concerns about a cooling housing market may have prompted investors to take profits off the table and sell shares. Accessory revenue grew 3.9 per cent year over year during the second quarter, down from 14.3 per cent growth reported last quarter. Investors associate a softening housing market to potentially weakening sales growth as people often purchase furniture (including mattresses) after moving into a new home.

Dividend policy

In May, management announced a 10 per cent increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it to 16.5 cents per share from 15 cents. This equates to 66 cents per share on a yearly basis, or an annualized yield of 1.9 per cent.

Analysts' recommendations

According to Bloomberg, eight analysts cover this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $1.3-billion. There are seven analysts with buy recommendations and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has an 'underweight' recommendation.

The eight firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, GMP, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company with revenue expected to reach $588-million in 2017 and increase to $648-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $99-million in 2017 and $113-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.59 in 2017, rising nearly 16 per cent to $1.84 in the following year.

After the company reported its second quarter financial results, earnings estimates were lowered slighted. However, these revisions were relatively minor. To illustrate, on August 1, a day prior to the company reporting, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $100-million for 2017 and $114-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.61 for 2017 and $1.87 for 2018.

Over recent months, earnings estimates have been relatively stable. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting revenue of $583-million in 2017 and $643-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $97-million for 2017 and $111-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.56 for 2017 and $1.82 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.6 times the 2018 consensus estimate, which is slightly higher than its historical average of 11.3 times, but below its peak multiple of over 14 times. On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at 19 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its historical average of 17 times but below its peak multiple of over 22 times.

According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $41.67, suggesting there is 19 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices provided by seven firms range from a low of $40 to a high of $44. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: three at $40, $42, and three at $44.

Revised recommendations

Last week, three analysts revised their target prices lower. Meaghen Annett from TD Securities reduced her target price by $2 to $42. Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank Financial trimmed his target price to $40 from $45, and Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Market lowered his target price to $44 from $46.

Insider transaction activities

Numerous insiders have been selling shares in recent months.

The president of Dormez-vous? and chief business development officer Stewart Schaefer has been an active seller. Most recently, on June 19, Mr. Schaefer sold 13,500 shares. He sold 2,000 shares on May 29, divested 5,700 shares on May 25, and sold 9,300 shares on May 23. In addition, Mr. Schaefer sold 10,000 shares on May 16. Mr. Schaefer's remaining portfolio position is significant at 324,787 shares.

On May 31, Sieg Will, senior vice-president of operations, sold 26,697 shares on May 31, taking his portfolio's holdings down to 35,000 shares.

On May 18, Christine Magee, co-founder and executive co-chair, sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of $38.05, trimming her portfolio's positon to 598,198 shares.

On May 12, David Howcroft, senior vice-president of sales, sold 22,985 shares at an average price per share of $39, reducing his portfolio's position to 9,357 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up an impressive 22 per cent, which include the 11 per cent haircut in the share price over the past two trading sessions.

On Aug. 3, the stock price plunged 9 per cent on high volume with over 939,000 shares traded, which is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 145,000 shares.

The stock is now in oversold territory with a relative strength index reading of 27. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is downside support around $35. Failing that, there is support around $33, near its 200-day moving average (at $33.32) and then at $30. The stock has a major ceiling of resistance just below $40, near its 50-day moving average (at $39.64).

