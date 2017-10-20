 Skip to main content

Vancouver real estate developer betting on Atlantic Gold

Insiders are buying up Atlantic Gold stock.

TED DIXON
Special to The Globe and Mail
In June, Atlantic Gold Corp. said it was on track to commission its Nova Scotia Moose River mine in the second half of the year. On Oct. 11, the company announced the official opening of the mine. In the lead up to and after the start of commercial production, company director and Vancouver real estate developer Ryan Beedie was buying, spending more than $3.1-million picking up shares either through the public market or offerings during the past 90 days. His most recent buy was on Oct. 13.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

