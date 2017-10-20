Vancouver real estate developer betting on Atlantic Gold

In June, Atlantic Gold Corp. said it was on track to commission its Nova Scotia Moose River mine in the second half of the year. On Oct. 11, the company announced the official opening of the mine. In the lead up to and after the start of commercial production, company director and Vancouver real estate developer Ryan Beedie was buying, spending more than $3.1-million picking up shares either through the public market or offerings during the past 90 days. His most recent buy was on Oct. 13.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.