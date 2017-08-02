Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

While both Air Canada (AC-T) and WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA-T) beat the expectations of the Street with their second-quarter financial results, Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky was taken aback by the reaction from investors on Tuesday.

"2Q17 results trigged a strong rally in the stocks of both carriers, which marks a dramatic reversal of the negative reception that their respective 1Q17 results received just six months ago," he said. "While the market may be looking through a different lens today, not that much has changed from our perspective. The economy appears a little healthier and the Canadian dollar is higher, which helps reduce airline costs; however, Canada's airlines continue to underperform their U.S. peers by all the key financial measures we track. This, in our view, reflects the excess capacity growth and insufficient pricing power in the market. Notably, both Air Canada and WestJet also produced lower 2Q17 ROIC [return on invested capital] and negative free cash flow."

Mr. Cherniavsky said both airlines "materially" exceeded both his and the consensus projections with their results, stemming largely from five key factors. They were: "manageable" fuel prices; seasonal tailwinds; "strong" demand for travel; select pockets of improvement in revenue per available seat mile (RASM) and "beneficial" changes to maintenance schedules and provisions.

"Investors who remain unconvinced that these two airlines are engaged in a mutually-destructive 'turf war' should consider that 2Q17 EBIT [earnings before interest and taxes] for Air Canada and WestJet is down 13 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, over the past two years despite (or because of?) the respective ASM growth of 26 per cent and 14 per centover the same timeframe," he said. "This longer-term 'two-year stack' includes the benefits of 2Q17's significantly lower fuel costs (WTI averaged $48) versus 2Q15 ($58).

Mr. Cherniavsky maintained his "market perform" rating for both airlines' stocks, but he has a "more favorable longer-term bias" toward WestJet, citing cost and balance sheet advantages. He also believes Air Canada's second-quarter results were more impressive.

"However, we remain concerned about the increased complexity and capital WestJet's operations will require as a number of ambitious initiatives unfold over the next 12-24 months," he said.

Calgary-based WestJet reported revenues, EBIT and earnings per share of $1.055-billion, $78-million and 41 cents, exceeding the analyst's expectation of $1.043-billion, $43-billion and 19 cwnts.

"We recall that last year's results were depressed by the start-up for service to London Gatwick, which impacted yields (introductory promo fares to LGW were very low) and costs (unreliable air craft and other teething pains hurt operations badly)," the analyst said. "To some extent this effected an easier year-over-year comp for WestJet … On a two-year stack 2Q17 EBIT was down from 2Q15, as were EPS, despite lower fuel costs and increased capacity."

With the result, Mr. Cherniavksy raised his full-year EPS projection for the company, leading to an increased target price for the stock of $28 (from $24). The analyst consensus price target is $25.20, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Air Canada reported revenues, EBIT and adjusted EPS of $3.910-billion, $281-million and 78 cents, respectively. The analyst had projected $3.781-billion, $40-million and a loss of 9 cents.

"The latter two profitability metrics were relatively flat year over year but well ahead of our forecasts," he said. "The biggest forecast variance came from better-than-expected RASM (or at least RASM that did not fall as much as we expected), improved cargo revenues ($24-million above forecast), below forecast fuel costs ($64-million), and some unexpected changes to maintenance provisions and schedules."

He also raised his 2017 and 2018 estimates for the airline in light of the results. His target jumped to $24 from $15, though he said he continues to value the stock at a discount to WestJet. Consensus is $23.60.

On the investor reaction to both, he noted: "What—we ask—is the point of putting all these planes in the sky if not to drive profits, free cash flow, and returns on capital higher for shareholders? Perhaps we are on the verge of an inflection point that will see all this capacity get absorbed at higher yields and margins going forward. But we consider such expectations to be highly specious and risky in light of the fleet growth that both carriers still have planned, the tenuous macro conditions that prevail, and the historical volatility and cut-throat competitive tactics that has famously defined this industry in the past."

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor raised his target for Air Canada stock to $27 from $23, noting operational momentum "shows no signs of slowing." He kept a "buy" rating.

"After a strong Q2 print and guide (stock up 10 per cent), we've moved our model higher reflecting an improved outlook through the critical Q3 busy season," said Mr. Taylor. "Our target price increases in conjunction with our estimates. We continue to like the long-term fundamentals of the Air Canada story and believe the thesis of gradually shifting from expansion to harvest mode could be crystallized for investors at the September 19 investor day. Even assuming multiples remain unchanged, the flow of free cash flow and cycling debt to equity over the coming years alone creates a compelling case for AC shares given the leverage involved. In addition, we could also argue for valuation upside as the key reasons for the discount to U.S. peers (loyalty, leverage and relative growth/ risk) are expected to subside."

At the same time, Mr. Taylor kept a "hold" rating and $27.50 target for WestJet, saying: "Q2 results were strong and on balance we saw the guidance metrics for Q3 and updated 2017 guidance as supportive of WestJet playing a little catch-up with the rest of the industry after recent underperformance. While that trend could continue in the near term, we continue to have concerns about WestJet's model in the medium to long term given its multi-faceted expansion plans in the midst of what appears to be spreading labour unrest. As a result, we continue to recommend a neutral stance on the name."

Citing a domestic margin pressures stemming from a "less favourable" rig mix, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki downgraded his rating for Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T).

On Tuesday, the Calgary-based company reported second-quarter revenue of $99-million, topping Mr. Bereznicki's projection. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $23.1-million was significantly less than his (and the Street's) expectations.

"This EBITDA shortfall was driven primarily by a weaker than anticipated domestic operating margin along with $3.0-million in U.S. reactivation costs in the quarter," the analyst said. T"rinidad also booked a gain on its JV and a greater-than-expected cash tax recovery in Q2/17, which drove 10 cents in positive EPS variance relative to our 10-cent loss estimate."

For the quarter, Trinidad Drilling generated a domestic gross margin of 18.5 percent, almost 12.0 per cent lower than Mr. Bereznicki's estimate and a steep drop from 49.2 per cent for the same period a year ago. He attributed it to a weaker rig mix and "relatively greater" spot market exposure."

With the results, he did raise his 2017 EPS projection to a 22-cent loss (from a 27-cent loss), but his 2018 estimate fell to a loss of 27 cents from a 23-cent deficit.

Moving the stock to "hold" from "buy," Mr. Bereznicki's target is now $1.90, falling from $2.50. Consensus is $3.56.

Cara Operations Ltd.'s (CARA-T) second-quarter results were highlighted by its continued same restraurant sales challenges and lower-than-expected margins, according to Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe.

On Tuesday, the Vaughan, Ont.-based restaurant company, which runs several chains including Swiss Chalet and Harvey's, reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents, exceeding Mr. Tyghe's estimate of 38 cents. However, he noted the beat was driven largely by lower income tax expenses. Both revenue and EBITDA fell below his expectations.

He said the company's 0.3-per-cent decline in SRS, including a 0.6-per-cent Easter timing headwind, is a stark difference from the estimated Canadian restaurant industry growth of 5.3 per cent. He said that implies further market share losses.

"With further planned corporate restaurant renovations in 3Q17 (in the high single digits, versus the 10 in 2Q17) corporate segment contribution margins will remain under pressure (the renovations and their urgency we believe reflect a step up of competitive intensity in the space on Cactus Club and Joeys et al), and the post renovation SRS lift is hardly a lay-up given this dynamic," said Mr. Tyghe. "In addition, rising minimum wage in Ontario, which will impact labor costs at 55 per cent of Cara's restaurants, represents another material headwind in 2018E for both Cara (and the border industry) with little visibility at this juncture on viable workarounds."

Believing Cara is "fairly valued at current levels," Mr. Tyghe maintained a "market perform" rating for the stock. His target fell to $25 from $28. Consensus is $28.81.

"Our new target price of $25.00 is based on an unchanged 10.0 times multiple on our 2018 estimated EBITDA for an imputed value of $25.04," he said. "Our 10.0 times enterprise value /EBITDA multiple is at a discount to the broader peer group (fast, casual, full and limited service) of 11.7 times, which we believe is warranted given Cara's continued SRS challenges."

Meanwhile, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Elizabeth Johnston lowered her target for Cara shares to $27 from $32 with a "buy" rating.

"Given our limited outlook for organic growth and new store openings, as well as lowered guidance regarding renovation activity, we are decreasing our valuation multiple," she said. "We will be looking for continued improvement in SSSG as well as further new store openings before updating our outlook."

Apple Inc.(AAPL-Q) remains on track to become the first company to achieve a $1-trillion (U.S.) market capital, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Amit Daryanani.

Following the release of "strong" quarterly results after market close on Tuesday, Mr. Daryanani said he believes the tech giant should sustain "an upside bias through and potentially beyond" the release of its latest iPhone products in September.

In fact, the analyst said the biggest surprise stemming from Apple's financial report was the company's "materially strong" guidance did not suggest delays to its new line of iPhones "despite myriad of blog and supplier commentary to the contrary."

"AAPL's Sept quarter guide at mid-point implies 12-per-cent quarter-over-quarter growth (versus a 5-year average growth at 7 per cent, 5-year average guide at 3 per cent) implying this will be a more material launch either due to higher volumes or ASP's."

Apple reported revenue and earnings per share for the quarter of $45.4-billion and $1.67, exceeding the Street's expectations of $44.9-billion and $1.47. In explaining the beat, Mr. Daryanani pointed to strong performance from its services segment (up 22 per cent), iPhone unit sales (41 million) and gross margins of 38.5 per cent (versus guidance of 37.5 to 38.5 per cent).

The analyst said: "Beyond the strong guide other key focus points were also positive: 1) Gross-margins were at high-end of guide at 38 per cent and Sept guide (37.5-38 per cent) is better vs. fears given complexity of iPhone launch, 2) Greater China revenues while down 10 per cent year over year improved from March quarter (14-per-cent decline) and Mainland China was up 6 per cent year over year in common currency, 3) AAPL is making investments and has a large project in autonomous systems ('autonomy is the mother of all AI projects") and 4) Cash continues to grow with $262-billion ($50 per share) cash on hand."

Maintaining an "outperform" rating for the stock, Mr. Daryanani increased his target to $176 from $168. Consensus is $159.80.

Elsewhere, calling the results and guidance "solid," Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley kept a "buy" rating and $180 target.

Mr. Walkley said: " We believe Apple continues to grow its leading market share of the premium-tier smartphone market with double digit growth of its installed base during the quarter. We believe the iPhone installed base will exceed 635 million exiting calendar 2017, and this impressive installed base should drive strong iPhone replacement sales and earnings, as well as cash flow generation to fund strong long-term capital returns. We anticipate a stronger upgrade cycle in calendar 2018 with the 10-year anniversary iPhone 8, as our surveys indicate strong consumer interest in and anticipation for new iPhones anticipated to launch in September."

Citi analyst Kate McShane downgraded Under Armour Inc. (UAA-N) after the U.S. sports apparel company lowered its fiscal 2017 guidance on Tuesday.

The company cut its full-year revenue growth expectation to 9-10 per cent year over year from 11-12 per cent, due largely to a lower North American forecast.

Ms. McShae called the move "disappointing," lowering her rating for its stock to "neutral" from "buy."

She said the downgrade was based on "1) While we had previously believed that the near-term fiscal 2017 guide was achievable based on a more conservative top-line & gross margin being baked into assumptions, today's Q2 results and guidance indicate that this was not the case; 2) As a result, UAA's stock now appears too expensive for investors to jump into the name nearer-term; 3) Guidance is now Q4- weighted, and although we believe sales are naturally shifting toward Q4, this Q4- reliance doesn't give us or the market increased comfort; and 4) We were encouraged by accelerating DTC and robust international growth this quarter; however, these are still likely to be viewed as longer term drivers, and we expect the stock to continue to trade in a tight range from here until the end of the year."

Her target price for the stock fell to $21 (U.S.) from $25. Consensus is $21.06.

"We will look for opportunities to get more constructive on UAA as we approach year-end and get into FY18, when the North American marketplace should look cleaner following inventory management efforts, and improved segmentation could make a difference with key wholesale accounts, particularly DKS [Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.," she said. "We think the next catalysts could include: 1) UAA's Q3 results in late Oct with potential for a preliminary FY18 guide (as we've seen management provide in the past); and 2) NKE fiscal Q2 results around late Dec.."

