Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

TECSYS Inc. (TCS-T) has a "significant" growth opportunity in providing supply chain management solutions in the health-care sector, said Industrial Alliance analyst Blair Abernethy.

Calling the Montreal-based company "attractively" priced and emphasizing its long-term value creation prospects for shareholders, Mr. Abernethy initiated coverage with a "buy" rating.

"TECSYS provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution specifically tailored for the Healthcare vertical," he said. "TECSYS moved into Healthcare in the early 2000s and has gained significant expertise in the field since then, which has enabled the company to steadily expand its footprint. The Healthcare vertical is widely seen as lagging other verticals in terms of adapting next-generation digital SCM tools. However, as TECSYS' customers have demonstrated in several case studies, there are significant opportunities for massive cost reduction and efficiency gains from these solutions. The Company estimates the total Health Systems market opportunity at $9.6-billion U.S. (at least $1-2-million per hospital). To date, the company has won mandates from 35 (7 per cent) of the largest U.S. Health Systems. TECSYS estimates its current penetration rate for these customers is only 12 per cent. Thus, we believe that the company can continue to drive its growth from this vertical for many years to come as it expands into its installed base and leverages these reference accounts to secure additional hospital groups."

Mr. Abernethy believes TESCYS' recurring revenue base is likely to increase, noting it has been stable in recent years and has created a revenue "floor."

"In 2017, recurring revenue, derived from maintenance and subscription services, was $27-million, equating to 39 per cent of the total revenue base," he said. "Recurring revenue has matched total revenue growth and has consistently accounted for at least 35 per cent of total revenue in the last five years. Management is targeting recurring revenues of 40-per-cent-plus of total revenue in the near future. In our view, with the large backlog and growing recurring revenue base, TECSYS is well positioned to steadily improve revenue and profitability in coming years."

He also believes the company has opportunity to extend its product line, which would driver further revenue growth.

"For example, TECSYS has been developing a new integrated pharmacy supply chain solution for the hospital market, which also allows the company to move beyond the hospital walls to support patients in clinics and other facilities," the analyst said. "TECSYS' pharmacy solution can plug into hospital medication cabinets, create mail-order pharmacies to deliver needed medications to the patient community, and provide visibility into the entire pharmacy supply chain in order to help reduce waste. While it will take a couple of years, we believe that pharmacy could grow into a significant revenue contributor within TECSYS' installed base."

He set a price target of $17 for the stock. The analyst consensus price target is $17.10, according to Thomson Reuters.

"The stock is trading at 2.3x EV/Revenue on F2018E, and 5.9x EV/Recurring Revenue, which we consider to be attractive in comparison with comparable SCM vendors currently trading in the 5.0-6.0x range," said Mr. Abernethy. "At this juncture, we believe that the stock provides good upside over the next year as the company continues to execute and expand its customer base."

Wells Fargo analyst Ken Sena sees Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q) sustaining 20-per-cent revenue growth through 2021, citing its "ability to accelerate e-commerce adoption across retail verticals."

Mr. Sena also expects the company to widen and deepen its retail categories, noting apparel, over-the-counter medicine and grocery present a total addressable market of more than $130-billion (U.S.). in the United States.



He also thinks the company is well-positioned to apply artificial intelligence across its verticals.



"Given a strong customer experience, scaled infrastructure investments, high user engagement, and lead within Cloud, we believe AMZN is among the best positioned to apply these neural network advances [artificial intelligence] across new verticals/industries," said Mr. Sena. "We see this lead in data, coupled with the company's edge in compute efficiency, as increasingly feeding insights into supply chain, for its retail, video, and other efforts, and through AWS, for its partners."



The analyst assumed coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating and establishing a Street-high target price of $1,400 (U.S.). The analyst average target is $1,158, according to Bloomberg data.



Mr. Sena also initiated coverage of Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) with an "outperform" rating and $230 target. The average is $189.33.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk raised his target price for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T) in response to the closing of the financing for its acquisition of U.S.-based Honsador Building Products.

"We've long viewed CanWel as an attractive investment given its compelling dividend yield (8.8 per cent), high degree of insider ownership, and proven consolidation strategy," said Mr. Lynk. "While we were not expecting an acquisition in Hawaii, Honsador is certainly in CanWel's wheelhouse and we like the synergy potential and overall accretion."

On Tuesday, the Vancouver-based company completed its previously announced equity raise of $57.5-million. The proceeds will be utilized toward the $100-million acquisition of Honsador.

"CanWel insiders, primarily Chairman & CEO Amar Doman (through his holding company, The Futura Corp.), took down 10 per cent of the new equity, signalling management's confidence in the acquisition," said Mr. Lynk. "The remaining financing was done with CanWel's existing senior credit facility with Wells Fargo, which was increased to $300-million (plus a $25 million accordion acquisition line) from $275-million (plus a $50-million accordion acquisition line). We peg CanWel's pro forma net debt-to-total capitalization ratio at 44 per cent, unchanged from Q2/2017's level."

"The acquisition appears to be highly accretive. Management estimates Honsador is accretive to FCF per share by 10-15% (pre synergies). Including Honsador in our model yields a 2018 dividend payout ratio on FCF (before non-cash working capital) of 89 per cent compared to 95 per cent previously. Meanwhile, we estimate that the acquisition will be 3-per-cent accretive to 2018 EPS and 6-per-cent accretive to 2019 EPS. We view these estimates as potentially very conservative as they do not include the synergies management has identified as we prefer to be conservative at this point."

Keeping a "speculative buy" rating, Mr. Lynk's target rose to $7.50 to $7. Consensus is $7.16.

Dundee Securities Corp analyst Ian Macqueen initiated coverage of several companies, including:

- Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) with a "buy" rating and $7 target. Consensus is $5.63.

- Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T) with a "buy" rating and $6.25 target. Consensus is $6.08.

- Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T) with a "buy" rating and $10 target. Consensus is $8.08.

- NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) with a "neutral" rating and $9 target. Consensus is $8.74.

- Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T) with a "neutral" rating and $22 target. Consensus is $26.31.

- RMP Energy Inc. (RMP-T) with a "buy" rating and $1 target. Consensus is 83 cents.

Though its fourth-quarter financial results fell short of his expectations, Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka believes "the important metrics remain strong" for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T).

On Tuesday, the Vancouver-based company reported quarterly revenue of $5.9-million, below the analyst's estimate of $7.8-million. The company sold 755 kilograms of cannabis, which was in line with Mr. Maruoka's projection of 734 kg. The average selling price of $7.45 per gram was lower than his estimate of $10.65 per gram, which he attributed to a lower-than-expected ramp in cannabis oil sales.

"Aurora recorded significantly higher SG&A costs in Q4 as it continues to ramp operations in preparation for the rec market next year; as a result, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2-million compared to our estimate of $3.5-million," he said. "At this point in the evolution of the company, we are less concerned about operating performance but are instead focused on more important metrics, which are all trending in the right direction. Aurora reported an annualized production run-rate of over 4,500 kg in Q4 and all-in cash costs of $2.09 per gram, both showing sequentially strong improvement. The total number of registered patients stood at 20,000 (up 21 per cent in the three months since year-end), which should underpin additional growth expected into the current fiscal year."

He called Aurora "a player in an attractive new market" after it announced on Sept. 19 that it has received permits to ship dried cannabis to Germany to supply the country's medical market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Pedanios GmbH.

"We believe that the German medical cannabis market is a very attractive and growing opportunity, with potentially up to 1.5 million registered patients at peak," he said.

Based on the quarterly results, Mr. Maruoka raised his EBITDA forecast for both 2018 and 2019, however his earnings per share projections to 4 cents and 20 cents, respectively, from 6 cents and 23 cents due partially to higher expenses.

Maintaining a "speculative buy" rating for the stock, Mr. Maruoka raised his target price to $3.25 from $2.85. Consensus is $3.12.

"Our un-risked analysis for Aurora suggests a valuation in excess of $5.00 per share if marijuana is legalized in Canada, supporting our SPECULATIVE BUY rating as the pathway to the rec market further unfolds this year," he said. We would remain buyers of the stock ahead of construction milestones for the Aurora Sky facility and the potential for a German production license over coming months."

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s (CMG-N) attempt to spark sales and foot traffic through the introduction of its queso cheese dip has brought underwhelming early returns, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Andrew Strelzik.



"We remain on the sidelines on CMG shares following survey work on queso order frequency as underwhelming traction implies a smaller-than-expected comp lift and downside risk to estimates," said Mr. Strelzik following an informal survey of 20 locations around New York City.

"We view queso trial based on the results of our survey to be disappointing and likely suggesting a same store sales lift below investor expectations. Moreover, queso's contribution to comps may begin to slow from the post-launch trial period during which we conducted the survey, as customer feedback does not bode well for repeat purchases. With queso representing the bulk of CMG's sales driving strategy in 2H17, the underwhelming initial traction suggests downside risk to same store sales and EPS expectations over the next several quarters. Beyond queso, we are skeptical that CMG's other sales driving initiatives can meaningfully accelerate traffic trends, and without accelerated comp momentum the ability for restaurant margins to play a role in CMG's growth algorithm becomes increasingly uncertain. At present, it appears unlikely that 2018 restaurant margins will approach the 2017 stretch goal of 20 per cent. While we were hopeful estimate revisions would begin to bottom, that no longer appears to be the case."



Alongside drops in his revenue and EBITDA projections for 2017 and 2018, Mr. Strelzik's earnings per share projections fell to $6.94 (U.S.) and $9.66, respectively, from $7.86 and $11.06.



With a "market perform" rating, his target for the fast-food chain's stock dropped to $330 from $350. The analyst consensus price target is $381.68.



"Although we do not view CMG to be a broken brand, we believe results will fall short of expectations and a catalyst for the stock remains elusive," the analyst said.

In other analyst actions:



Laurentian Bank Securities analyst John Chu initiated coverage of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT-N, POT-T) with a "hold" rating and target of $19.50 (U.S.). The analyst average is $19.13.

Mr. Chu initiated coverage of Agrium Inc. (AGU-N, AGU-T) with a "buy" rating and $120 (U.S.) target. The average is $107.71.

GMP analyst Robert Fitzmartyn raised Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $1.20 (up from 85 cents). The analyst average target is $1.19.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" by GMP analyst Cody Kwong, who lowered his target to $25.50 from $26. The average target is $26.10.

Maxim Group LLC analyst Stephen Anderson upgraded Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI-N) to "buy" from "hold" and raised his target to $93 (U.S.) from $90. The average is $91.70.

Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA-Q) to "market perform" from "outperform" without a specified target. The consensus target is $92.81 (U.S.).

Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (KORS-N) to "buy" from "hold" and hiked his target to $58 (U.S.) from $43. The average is $46.78.

