Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Though oil prices have rebounded, the performance of large-cap energy stocks has lagged, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard.

"Within the broader oil & gas sector—even though oil and gas prices remain little-changed over the past year (volatile but basically back to where they were last January)—there has been a clear flight to quality with an increased preference for larger, more conservatively levered, lower-cost and better-managed companies," said Mr. Bouchard in a research note released Wednesday. "As a result, in our coverage universe, CNRL, Suncor and Husky have widely outperformed MEG, Cenovus, BlackPearl and Athabasca. Meanwhile, Imperial's performance has been middling; the shine is wearing off the stock as operational issues remain a major concern in each of its three core assets. That said, if oil prices continue to rally or sentiment becomes more positive, we believe the higher-cost, more levered and smaller companies could eventually begin to outperform."

Relying heavily upon his analysis of the companies' free cash flow, Mr. Bouchard said he last made significant changes to his target prices for large-cap energy stocks in December of 2016. At that time, he said the changes reflect cash flow yields "in a world of $60 (U.S.) per barrel WTI—in line with our 12–24-month outlook on crude prices."

"Thus far in 2017, oil prices have been volatile and currently sit at $50 per barrel WTI, roughly in line with where it was in December 2016. Additionally, while our price outlook over the next 24 months remains unchanged at US$60/bbl WTI, our conviction in that outlook has improved with continued signs that low oil prices and OPEC-led supply cuts are having a material and ongoing effect on draining global inventories," he said. "However, the Canadian dollar has appreciated, heavy oil differentials (ignoring transportation differentials) have narrowed and there appears to be a growing reliance on crude-by-rail as new growth projects strain the existing pipeline network. As a result, we have decided to refresh our target prices and recommendations, as well as our free cash flow analysis, which we have refined to account for exploration/evaluation and asset retirement costs."

With his changes, Mr. Bouchard downgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) to "hold" from "buy" despite noting it offers investors a free cash flow yield "that is incrementally better than its peers."

"We view Husky as a story with considerable advantages (low breakeven oil price, strong financial position, attractive FCF yield, solid base of long-life, low-decline assets), which are offset by considerable disadvantages (production base is less desirable than its peers, lack of depth in growth portfolio, a dividend policy that does not inspire confidence and governance concerns)," he said. "Consequently, while we continue to note the company's elevated FCF yield relative to its large-cap peers, we believe it is no longer sufficiently compelling to warrant a Buy rating."

He lowered his target price for Husky shares to $18 from $20. The analyst consensus price target is $16.84, according to Thomson Reuters.

Mr. Bouchard's target price changes for large caps and oil sands companies included:

- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T, "buy") to $53 from $51. Consensus: $47.69.

- Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, "hold") to $43 from $44. Consensus: $40.05.

- MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T, "hold") to $6 from $9. Consensus: $5.70.

- Blackpearl Resources Inc. (PXX-T, "buy") to $1.75 from $2.25. Consensus: $1.75.

He did not change his targets for the following stocks:

- Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, "buy") at $14. Consensus: $13.89.

- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, "buy") at $50. Consensus: $46.

- Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T, "hold") at $2.50. Consensus: $1.61.

"SU and CNQ remain our top picks among the oil-focused large caps," said Mr. Bouchard." In the current environment, we believe CNQ sits in a sweet spot from an investment perspective for five key reasons: (1) reduced downside risk (owing to its low breakeven oil price and low decline rate), (2) meaningful torque to higher oil prices, (3) an enviable position in terms of bidding for additional opportunistic acquisitions, (4) a mix of short- and long-cycle organic investment opportunities, and (5) a strong track record and high concentration of employee ownership. We also continue to recommend SU, which we believe will almost certainly find itself in an enviable position (as spending at Fort Hills ramps down in 4Q17) which features: an upstream portfolio with a low breakeven oil price, a top-tier downstream division, no major growth spending requirements, conservative debt metrics, a dividend commitment that is right-sized for a US$50/bbl WTI world and a track record as a disciplined acquirer. Finally, we continue to note the high-quality upstream asset base and torque to higher oil prices offered by Cenovus— although we also note that its risks are elevated."

Mr. Bouchard's target changes among midstream companies were:

- Altagas Ltd. (ALA-T, "hold") to $29 from $32. Consensus: $33.91.

- Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (ENF-T, "hold") to $34 from $36. Consensus: $35.85.

- Inter Pipeline (IPL-T, "hold") to $28 from $30. Consensus: $29.15.

- Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T, "buy") to $52 from $50. Consensus: $50.07.

His targets remained intact for:

- Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T, "buy") at $22. Consensus: $19.64.

- Keyera Corp. (KEY-T, "buy") at $45. Consensus: $44.13.

- Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-X, "buy") at $2. Consensus: $2.10.

"KEY, PPL and GEI continue to be our favorite midstream stories," the analyst said. "We have a continued bias toward KEY and PPL, which are exposed to liquids-rich production growth in Northwest Alberta/Northeast B.C.. We also reiterate our Buy rating on GEI, which, in our view, continues to trade at a meaningful discount to the sum of its parts."

=====

On Wednesday, Mr. Bouchard and Desjardins Securities colleague Kristopher Zack released a research report previewing the coming third-quarter earnings season for the oil and gas sector, which they billed "light on cash, bloated on gas."

"We expect crude price volatility to persist as the market continues looking for the right balance," the analyst said. "While the recent drawdown in U.S. crude and product inventories has provided a more constructive backdrop, the potential for another increase in drilling activity and producer hedging at higher prices keeps us cautious on the potential near-term price upside. We are maintaining our 2018 price deck at $55 (U.S.) per barrel WTI; however, when combined with our stronger Canadian dollar assumption of 80 cents (U.S.)/$1 Canadian (from 75 cents), our Canadian dollar–denominated crude price deck is down 10 per cent.

"Pipeline congestion remains a significant headwind for AECO gas prices. This was painfully demonstrated during 3Q as the AECO–NYMEX spread continued widening while Station 2 spot prices averaged a mere 90 cents (Canadian) per thousand cubic feet. Structural improvements in demand are increasingly evident in the US market and we are seeing storage levels track slightly below the five-year average entering the winter, which should position the market favourably. However, we remain cautious that egress challenges could continue to limit the upside for western Canadian producers. Consequently, we are trimming our 2018 AECO forecast to $2.50/mcf (from $2.75/mcf), noting that investors will likely continue favouring gas producers with strong hedge books and diversified price exposure, backed by solid balance sheets."

In the note, Mr. Zack raised his rating for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target price of $11.50, falling from $12.50. Consensus is $12.58.

He downgraded Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) to "hold" from "buy" with a $11.50 target (down from $20). Consensus is $15.12.

"WCP appears attractive from a free cash flow perspective, while the balance sheet also provides strong financial flexibility," said Mr. Zack. "And while we have been fairly cautious on the stock, we now see a more attractive entry point from a relative return perspective compared with peers. Conversely for CPG, our sense is that investors are now looking for more of a strategic catalyst, the potential timing of which remains somewhat uncertain in the current market—which is reflected in our revised target multiple."

The analysts cut their target prices for stocks across their coverage universe in response to the impact of a higher loonie and "softer" AECO prices. They did, however, emphasize they remain "positively disposed toward companies focused on sustainability while maintaining financial flexibility."

"Our sense is that the market's preference is shifting from growth to returns for producers on both sides of the border, with an overriding focus on free cash flow," they said. "Our top oil picks include CNQ, ERF, RRX, SPE, SU and TOG. We would remain tactically defensive on the natural gas side —we currently favour ARX and TOU, and we note VII's significant diversification provided by its Alliance pipeline exposure. Within the midstream sector, we have a continued bias toward names exposed to liquids-rich production in NW AB/NE BC and which have more conservative capital structures; from that perspective, our top picks remain KEY and PPL."

====

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew O'Keefe added Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND-T) to the firm's list of fourth-quarter 2017 "top picks."

Mr. O'Keefe justified the move by citing both strengthening zinc prices and the Toronto-based company's ongoing recapitalization and optimization of its recently acquired El Mochito mine in Honduras. He expects the mine to deliver free cash flow in the first quarter of 2018 as well as increase investor visibility and "drive the share price upward."

"Ascendant's August operational update delivered the second consecutive month of positive monthly adjusted EBITDA of $0.8-million (following July's $0.7-million)," he said. "The company has reiterated its view that the El Mochito mine turnaround is on solid footing, and that it expects to see material free cash flow once fleet availability issues are resolved. August's results were on the back of new mining equipment delivered mid-July; delivery of a fourth truck and third scoop is expected in November, and five new trucks, two new scoops, two jumbo drills, and two rock bolters are expected over the next ten months. Processes to improve productive hours per shift, maintenance and utilization schedules have also contributed to an improved financial performance."

Mr. O'Keefe has a "speculative buy" rating and $1.50 target price on Ascendant shares. Consensus is $1.41.

"The Company valuation remains compelling currently trading at 0.40 times our fully funded NAV [net asset value] versus producing peers at 0.95 times," he said.

=====

Bullish on both the lead and zinc markets going forward, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst George Topping initiated coverage of Vendetta Mining Corp. (VTT-X) with a "buy" rating.

"Lower prices in recent years, along with resource depletion, have led to several mine closures (including the 500Mlbs Brunswick mine in 2013 and the 880Mlbs Century mine in 2015)," said Mr. Topping. "While the lead/zinc market is difficult to analyze (China is 35 per cent of supply and 50 per cent of demand), fundamentally, prices should rise much further."

"There are limited opportunities for investors to gain exposure to the lead/zinc market. It has been 10 years since the last bull market, which saw lead prices above $1.75 per pound and zinc prices above $2.00 per pound. Consequently, there are few lead/zinc-focused investment vehicles left."

Vancouver-based Vendetta is a junior exploration and development company. Its flagship asset is the Pegmont Lead Zinc project in northwest Queensland, Australia.

"Pegmont is robust enough to work very well as a standalone operation," said Mr. Topping. "While management could build the mine, the deposit, being well located in a mining district with several smelters, would make an outstanding satellite mine for a senior producing company with a mill and smelter nearby. We note that China owns 50 per cent of Australia's current lead/zinc production, suggesting this is a key metal for China."

He set a price target for Vendetta shares of 60 cents.

Mr. Topping is currently the only analyst covering the stock, according to Bloomberg.

=====

New recent highs for shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T) have stalled its near-term value, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Eric Zaunscherb.



Though he sees future upside potential for the Vancouver-based company, Mr. Zaunscherb lowered his rating to "hold" from "speculative buy."

"As there have been no catalytic events to drive the share price recently, one can only deduce that the increase is due to a strengthening lithium commodity price environment which is consistent with our long-term electric vehicle thesis," he said. "Our Australian colleagues have estimated that by 2025 EV sales will account for 14 per cent of new vehicle sales. This estimate is as high as 25 per cent by some leading auto manufactures.



"An increased demand for electric vehicles drives the demand for lithium as global consumption is expected to continue to rise. As we discussed above, the global monthly average price of lithium carbonate has grown month over month consecutively for 5 months. In a 12-month period the commodity has risen from $11,400 (U.S.) per ton to $18,750 according to SNL. … The sector has rebounded since a sharp pullback in August of last year which has led to companies such as LAC experiencing large gains of late. LAC is up over 120 per cent year-to-date and 90 per cent in the last six months."



Citing the jump in share price as well as "better" project economics and a higher long-term commodity price projection, Mr. Zaunscherb raised his target price for the stock to $1.90 from $1.50. Consensus is $1.63.



"We view the recent share price increase as a positive for both the company and the lithium sector," he said. "Due to the nature of the valuation, the increased price has not reduced equity dilution on a go-forward basis as the Cauchari-Olaroz project is fully financed. As LAC is approaching a robust valuation we look to the medium term for catalysts that will continue to push the stock forward. Continued advancement through the development stage demonstrated by construction milestones should continue to have a positive effect. These events have the potential to act as de-risking benchmarks and could lead to a future positive rerating in the form of a reduction in the discount rate (WACC). Further to this, LAC owns a lithium-rich clay property located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. We propose the company could ramp up exploration and drilling efforts to further define resources while working toward a potential maiden reserve estimate and further economic assessment of the project."

=====

Ahead of the release of its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 1, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju raised his financial expectations and target price for Facebook Inc. (FB-Q).



"Controversies around FB shares that existed end-of-2016 and first half 2017 on ad load growth deceleration now seem well behind us with two consecutive quarters of ad price acceleration to offset," he said. "It is the rising advertiser propensity to spend a greater portion of budgets on more targeted buys at effective CPMs [cost per 1000 impressions] more than double that of the untargeted buy. And our checks for 3Q17 suggest more of the same as we increase our mobile news feed estimates for 3Q17 from $5.8-billion to $6.2-billion and for 4Q17 from $7.3-billion to $7.4-billion.

"Looking further out as we take stock of our product-by-product estimates, we have layered in video revenue estimates for Watch assumptions starting in 1Q18, and moved Graph Search monetization into 2019 vs. prior 2018. Our investment thesis on FB shares remains unchanged: 1) Facebook will be able to drive long term revenue growth without a material lift in ad loads – near-term drivers include Instagram, Premium Video, and DPA, 2) Street models continue to underestimate the long-term monetization potential of upcoming new products (Graph Search), 3) optionality and upward bias to estimates, which do not contemplate contributions from multiple other products including Messenger and WhatsApp."



Mr. Ju's fiscal 2017 earnings per share projection rose to $5.73 (U.S.) from $5.62. His 2018 and 2019 estimates jumped to $6.82 and $8.66, respectively, from $6.63 and $8.55.



He maintained an "outperform" rating for the stock, which is on the firm's "focus list."

His target jumped to $235 (U.S.) from $190. Consensus is $193.54.

Mr. Ju also raised his target price for shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q) in a preview of its quarterly results, scheduled for an Oct. 26 release.



"As far as we are concerned, the combination of Prime Now with Whole Foods presents what we had originally thought would be the rollout of Amazon Fresh in late-2013/early-2014," he said. "And as we cross-reference WFM's existing store footprint (by zip code) in the U.S. with Prime Now delivery zones, we find that there is only a 50-per-cent overlap. This leads us to conclude that Amazon can over the medium term expand Prime Now's presence by up to 50 per cent into those cities where the population density matches existing regions. Hence, while price cuts capture the headlines, we submit that Amazon will wage war with its competitors with service instead."



With an "outperform" rating, his target jumped to $1,350 (U.S.) from $1,100. Consensus is $1,146.20.

=====

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff added D-Box Technologies Inc. (DBO-T) to the firm's "Top Picks" portfolio.



"The overall pressure on box office attendance leaves theatre chains wholly focused on increasing seat yields and building attendance at premium/enhanced theatre experiences to retain or ideally boost attendance," said Mr. Goff. "The year-to-date experience of theatres has seen disappointing attendance with greater volatility about the release of high profile movies that are representing an increasing percentage of the box. The YTD experience has also seen theatres realize extremely attractive responses to and ROIs from recliners. We look for D-BOX to realize significant momentum from its new recliner motion systems where it has gained critical reference accounts and partnered with leading seat manufacturers to make the decision much easier for theatre chains. We see D-BOX as an exceptionally attractive, catalyst-rich addition to our Top Picks portfolio. The FQ3 period is typically heavy for new system sales and new theatre pilots."



Mr. Goff said he remains bullish on 2018 and 2019 prospects for the Quebec-based company, which designs, manufactures and commercializes motion systems, citing "reports of recliner economics from the U.S. exhibitors continue to exceed expectations."



"We believe D-BOX is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the current wave of theatres upgrading to recliners as they move to maximize revenue per patron and increase utilization," the analyst said. "The D-BOX motion control system has been adapted to internal or selected third-party recliners, with recent contract wins representing what we see as a new wave of theatre adoption. We believe the ability to incorporate recliners from the leading manufacturers is a significant step forward to gaining broader and deeper North American traction. We could see the new motion controlled recliners take the place of existing D-BOX chairs that are then repurposed to lower traffic screens in the same theatre or alternative theatres.

"We are further optimistic that motion-controlled systems such as D-BOX will see increased adoption as VR gains commercial and residential adoption. D-BOX's established relationships with theatres and studios alike represent a formidable advantage or alternatively a defensive moat against would-be competitors. We believe the reduced momentum seen in recent quarters has been taken as a significant negative in capital markets while in our view they represent a period of gearing up for recliner deployments. We believe that, at 34 cents per share, D-BOX shares significantly discount the growth opportunities available to the Company, as it possesses a growing North American market for traditional motion systems, reclining motion systems, home motion systems, and VR applications, as well as a developing Asian footprint."



Mr. Goff maintained a "speculative buy" rating and 90-cent target.

He is the sole analyst covering the stock currently.

=====

Macquarie analyst Jiang Zhang initiated coverage of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT-CN) with an "outperform" rating.



"The evolution of drone delivery in Canada is inevitable as this theme is shaping up globally. We note that drone delivery is gaining traction in Africa, notably in Rwanda, where drones deliver crucial medical supplies and parcels over rugged terrains and areas that lack sufficient infrastructure," he said. "In China, ecommerce companies such as Alibaba and JD are already using drones for parcel delivery to rural areas. While drone delivery has been slow to take off in North America due to regulatory hurdles, the US and Canadian governments are clearly interested in leveraging drone technology to drive greater efficiency. In Canada particularly, we think that the regulatory environment is improving as Ottawa is looking for ways to drive technology innovation given the country's shrinking labour force, outsized landmass and a resource-oriented economy. Automation through leveraging robotics, drones and artificial intelligence not only plays on Canada's strength in advanced technology research but also drives greater productivity and efficiency across multiple sectors."



"DDC is well-positioned for this theme due to its early-mover advantage, maintaining a constant dialogue with the regulators and forming partnerships with Staples, NAPA Auto Parts and TECSYS as well as City of Vaughn and Region of Peel for government-related services, which should lay a solid foundation for future customer acquisition. We believe there is significant upside in nationwide expansion due to lack of domestic competition and foreign competition due to the cabotage regulation that forbids foreign carriers from conducting logistic services in Canada."

The analyst set a target of $1.

"Fundamental to our thesis, rating and target price is the prospect that DDC will be approved by Transport Canada regulators as a Compliant Operator under its Special Flight Operations Certificate for the operation of drone delivery and transport services beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS)," he said. "Our bull-case scenario implies a $2.25 share price while our bear-case implies a share price of 30 cents . In an event that DDC is unable to obtain regulatory approval for commercialization, the stock would have questionable value."

======

In other analyst actions:

Scotia Capital analyst Phil Hardie downgraded Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (GS-T) to "sector perform" from "sector outperform" with a target of $18, down from $20. The analyst consensus target is $19.57, according to Bloomberg data.

Paradigm Capital Inc. analyst David Davidson initiated coverage of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-X) with a "speculative buy" rating and $4 target. Consensus is $3.80.

Beacon Securities Ltd analyst Michael Curran initiated coverage of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC-T) with a "buy" rating and target price of $1.75. Consensus is $1.38.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst William Chappell upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL-N) to "buy" from "hold" and increased his target to $85 (U.S.) from $65. Consensus is $77.16.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Daniel Boyd downgraded Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB-N) to "market perform" from "outperform" and dropped his target to $72 from $74. The average target is $79.17.



"We see risk to 2018 estimates (we are 9 per cent below consensus) and limited room for multiple expansion," said Mr. Boyd. "Our analysis of SPM suggests increased risk, especially given recent events in Ecuador, while our newly modeled estimates for OneStim suggest that SLB's near-term growth is being driven by pressure pumping which deserves a lower multiple. SLB is likely to remain a relatively defensive stock due to its history of solid execution, strong balance sheet, and market leading position."

Cowen analyst Steven Scala upgraded AbbVie Inc. (ABBV-N) to "outperform" from "market perform" with a target of $105 (U.S.), rising from $95. The average is $92.75.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL-Q) to "overweight" from "equalweight" and hiked his target to $76 (U.S.) from $62. Consensus is $66.88.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose initiated coverage of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN-N), a British-based medical equipment manufacturing company, with a "buy" rating and target of $42 (U.S.). Consensus is $39.22.

"We believe the broad product portfolio, spanning both orthopedics and wound care, provides a strong foundation from which the company can realize accelerating top-line growth," said Mr. Rose. "Further, with two major restructuring programs now complete we believe SNN is better positioned to focus on commercial execution and operating leverage."