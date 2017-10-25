Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Citing a 12-per-cent potential return, various growth initiatives and a "pristine" balance sheet, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier recommends investors revisit Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N) following third-quarter financial results that met his expectations.

Accordingly, he upgraded the railway company to "buy" from "hold."

On Tuesday before market open, CN reported adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.31, in line with Mr. Poirier's forecast and a penny below the consensus projection. Free cash flow for the quarter was $662-million, beating his estimate of $575-million, which he noted resulted in an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA multiple of 1.6 times. That is the lowest among Class 1 rail companies.

Calling it a "challenging" quarter operationally, Mr. Poirier said: "Since the beginning of the year, CN has enjoyed solid volume growth across most of its segments (total RTMs [revenue ton miles] up 14 per cent year-to-date). In fact, market conditions have recovered more quickly than initially expected. This strong traffic growth has resulted in some deterioration of service, which negatively impacted operating metrics, including dwell time, car velocity and train velocity. For CN, Detroit and Brampton have been impacted the most, while service issues in Prince Rupert were temporary and non-material ($1-million of revenue lost during the quarter)."

"Management is lifting its 2017 capex envelope by $100-million in order to address these service issues and invest in long-term growth opportunities. Management has increased its 2017 capex guidance to $2.7-billion (from $2.6-billion) and will invest in long-term growth opportunities while continuing to address the service issues mentioned above. The additional funds will be invested in infrastructure, yards and equipment. Management is currently in the process of injecting 100 previously stored locomotives into its active fleet, on top of the 22 new AC locomotives ordered earlier this year. In addition, 250 qualified employees are expected to join CN's workforce in 4Q17 and 400 in 1Q18. Overall, these investments should help the company to address various projects mentioned during its investor day in June 2017."

Mr. Poirier believes the company's "strong" balance sheet provides flexibility going forward, which he calls a "key competitive advantage."

"CN ended 3Q17 with net debt to EBITDA of 1.6 times and generated impressive FCF of $662-million during the quarter," he said. "This solid position should not only allow the company to support its 2017 capex envelope to ensure its long-term profitability, but also provide other opportunities to reward shareholders through opportunistic 'bolt-on' acquisitions and share buybacks. Current guidance includes $2.0-billion of share repurchases, and management has just renewed its NCIB program for up to 31m shares (value of up to $2.0-billion in the next 12 months). Overall, we believe CN's strong balance sheet provides a key competitive advantage vs other Class 1 railroads (average of 2.1 times), which justifies a slight valuation premium, in our view."

After slight increases to his EPS projections for 2017 through 2019, Mr. Poirier raised his target price for the stock to $116 from $106, noting a "greater confidence" in its long-term outlook. The analyst average target price is $109.40, according to Bloomberg data.

"Overall, we see plenty of growth opportunities for CN (highlighted at its recent investor day) and remain confident that it can grow adjusted fully diluted EPS by 8 per cent in 2018, which is a conservative forecast (long-term goal is 10 per cent per year)," he said.

Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Steven P Hansen downgraded his rating for the stock to "market perform" from "outperform" based on its current valuation. He left his target of $115 unchanged.



RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin lowered his target by a loonie to $113 with an "outperform" rating.



Mr. Spracklin said: "CN delivered volume growth in 2017 that was well in excess of industry peers - a testament to the company's network reach. In the near term, we believe the company will spend some time to 'digest' this growth, resulting in a potential pause to margin expansion. We view this as temporary and we remain positive on CN over the long-term. Reiterate Outperform rating."



HSBC analyst Steven Pelayo initiated coverage of Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) with a "buy" rating, noting pent-up demand for the iPhone X among its customer base.

"We believe a very large installed base of loyal, yet patient users can't wait to get their hands on iPhone X," said Mr. Pelayo. "We believe unit growth will be driven by the large and loyal installed base of users (approximately 600-700 million) that have patiently been waiting for more differentiated products such as the iPhone 8 series, and in particular the iPhone X (and follow-up models)."

Mr. Pelayo expects the tech giant to beat the Street's 2018 expectation, expecting a mix of iPhone, Watch and its Services segment to drive higher average selling prices (ASPs), revenue and margins.

"We believe emerging market growth (e.g. India has 1.3 billion people yet only 110 million smartphones shipped last year) will continue to drive units," he said. "However we believe innovation is still alive and new technologies such as dual camera/3D sensors, OLED displays, foldable screens, AI, AR, and 5G should allow at least flattish growth in highly penetrated or 'replacement' markets, including China."

He set a price target of $193 (U.S.) for the stock. The analyst average is $180.74.

Though he continues to like the longer-term outlook for Stornoway Diamond Corp. (SWY-T), BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Edward Sterck downgraded its stock in reaction its lower realized price guidance and issues surrounding diamond breakage at its Renard mine in north-central Quebec.



On Oct. 10 , the Longueuil, Que-based company announced it anticipates its average 2017 diamond prices will be below previous guidance of $100-$130 per carat

"Although realized prices have gradually improved over the year ($94 U.S. per catat in Q3 versus $81/ct in Q1), the ongoing impact of diamond breakage and weak market conditions lead to a downgrade to expectations," said Mr. Sterck. "Positively, the plant upgrade, which aims to mitigate breakage, remains on schedule for commissioning in Q1/18. Incorporating Q3 prices and lowered guidance, we now forecast an average price of $92/ct for 2017, down 18 per cent from our previous forecast of US$112/ct. With the full impact of the plant upgrade not expected to be realized until Q2/18, we have also lowered H1/18 prices 24 per cent to $123/ct with a normalization towards pre-production expectations of $200/ct from Q3/18 onwards."



Citing a lower third-quarter sales volume and an expectation of "weaker" fourth-quarter trading conditions, Mr. Sterck lowered his 2017 earnings per share expectation to nill from 3 cents. His 2018 estimate dropped to 6 cents from 10 cents.



His rating for the company's stock is now "market perform," down from "outperform," while his target price fell to 80 cents from $1.25. Consensus is 93 cents.

"While we continue to like the mid-to-longer-term outlook for Stornoway, it is predicated on fixing the diamond breakage issues and improving realized diamond prices," the analyst said. "We believe Stornoway should be able to deliver a reduction in diamond breakage, although proof may not be demonstrated until publication of Q2/18 sales. This is 10 months off, and with pricing of smaller goods currently weak, we think the share price could trend sideways in the meantime. Taking this into account we are downgrading Stornoway."



In a research note previewing quarterly earnings season for Canadian Infrastructure companies, Raymond James analysts Andrew Kuske and Paul Tan adjusted their target prices for stocks in their coverage universe to adjust to a new Canadian 10-year bond yield assumption.

The changes were made in reaction to recent interest rate moves and "a potentially upward bias," they said.

"Despite the recent upswing in interest rates, the environment is still very benign for sectors with a high degree of interest rate sensitivity and capital intensity," the analyst said. "Accordingly, we believe there will continue to be a high degree of absolute and relative attractiveness for the equity valuations for much of our coverage universe."

Their target price changes were:

- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N, "neutral") to $44 (U.S.) from $38. Consensus is $46.28.

- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN-T, "neutral") to $48 (Canadian) from $44. Consensus: $44.19.

- Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T, "underperform") to $24 from $22. Consensus: $28.18.

- Emera Inc. (EMA-T, "outperform") to $54 from $58. Consensus: $53.54.

- Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T, "outperform") to $64 from $70. Consensus: $61.67.

- Fortis Inc. (FTS-T, "neutral") to $50 from $46. Consensus: $50.05

- Hydro One Ltd. (H-T, "neutral") to $24 from $26. Consensus: $25.54.

- Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T, "neutral") to $46 from $44. Consensus:

- TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T, "outperform") to $72 from $74. Consensus: $70.38.

"In the near-term, we believe the most actionable stocks are the major pipelines with a preference towards TransCanada (TRP) over the next month or so," they said. "Our simple timeline, includes: (a) Oct. 26 end of the Keystone XL open season (KXL); (b) "outside date" for the Nebraska KXL Public Service Commission decision of Nov. 23; (c) TRP's investor day Nov. 28; and, (d) Enbridge investor day on Dec. 13 ."

On TransCanada, Mr. Kuske said: "We continue to believe TransCanada is on a positive rerating path, however, some of the relative local benchmark performance may slow or deteriorate in light of possible weight shifts. Considerable attention is still focused upon the path for Keystone XL. Beyond KXL, there may be upside to the growth prospects for the acquired CPGX [Columbia Pipeline Group Inc.] assets that do not currently factor into our numbers."

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (RAY.A-T) offers investors "an attractive combination of growth, visibility and profitability," according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds.

Calling it a "rare" GARP [growth at a reasonable price] story left in the Canadian media sector, Mr. McReynolds initiated coverage of Montreal-based provider of music and in-store media solutions with an "outperform" rating.

"Over the past 20 years, digital disruption has negatively impacted the growth outlook of most publicly traded Canadian media companies," he said. "We view Stingray's growth outlook and visibility as among the best in the sector, which is underpinned by the company's 5-per-cent organic revenue growth target and a clear growth-by-acquisition strategy. From a valuation standpoint, we believe Stingray's premium valuation (forward 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA of 12.4 times) is supported by: (i) high EBITDA-to-after-tax FCF conversion; (ii) a strong growth outlook; and (iii) lower risk profile reflecting a diversified base of recurring revenues and what we believe are less severe structural headwinds versus the more advertising-reliant broadcasters."

A key tenet of Mr. Reynolds's investment case for the company is Stingray's position in navigating content disruption.

He noted: "Content disruption is now sweeping across virtually all media segments. For investors, navigating these disruption periods can be extremely challenging with respect to understanding the impact of changing growth and risk profiles on the stocks. Our basic premise for content is simple: content has to constantly get smarter and/or richer to sustain its value. To meet this rising bar for content over the short and medium term, we expect Stingray to look for additional ways to make its content both smarter and richer – against the backdrop of what appears to be a long runway of international expansion. Over the long term, we believe the key success factors in music broadcasting and B2B will be: (i) the ability to offer even greater personalization and better curation (significantly enhancing both smart and rich attributes); and (ii) the inclusion of Stingray's offerings in new digital platforms as these platforms emerge."

"Over the past five years, consolidated revenues have increased at a CAGR of 19 per cent (fiscal 2013- 2017) driven by both organic revenue growth and acquisitions. Management's goal is to maintain organic revenue growth of at least 5 per cent in both Music Broadcasting and Commercial Music segments while pursuing acquisitions. Key organic revenue growth opportunities include: (i) increasing market penetration through an expanded client base; (ii) increasing the penetration/breadth of services offered; and (iii) penetrating relatively untapped geographies. Stingray has a diversified base of recurring revenues (86 per cent of total revenues) and healthy adjusted EBITDA margins at 30-per-cent-plus."

Mr. McReynolds set a price target for the stock of $11. The analyst average is currently $10.60.



Elsewhere, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Tim Casey resumed coverage of the stock, following the company's $38-million equity raise, with an "outperform" rating and $11 target, up from $10.



"With a strong balance sheet, we think the company is well positioned to continue to execute on its international expansion and M&A growth strategy, which should bode well for free cash flow and the dividend growth outlook," he said.



After reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales at its established restaurants and tempering its forecast for the remainder of 2017 on Tuesday after market close, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Robert M Derrington downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG-N) to "market perform" from "outperform."

Mr. Derrington lowered his target price for the stock to $330 (U.S.) from $370. The consensus average is $325.58.

Believing it's "getting tougher to 'squeeze' more upside" from Polaris Industries Inc. (PII-N), BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Gerrick Johnson downgraded the recreational vehicle manufacturer to "market perform" from "outperform."



"After a 50-per-cent increase in the stock price since January, and trading at premium 20 times PE [price-to-earnings] on 2018 estimates (23 times consensus), we think it is prudent to harvest some profits and allow the stock to consolidate its gains," said Mr. Johnson.



The analyst did, however, say he's encouraged by the company's attempts to improve and grow its business.



"We have already seen improvements in PII's ORV [Off-Road Vehicles] demand, fueled by increased consumer optimism, greater confidence amongst dealers, an incremental pick-up in sales in agricultural areas, and less-than-expected brand damage following the string of ORV recalls in 2016," he said.

We expect demand growth to continue. We are also seeing steady improvement in the company's operations, with more efficiency gains seemingly still to come."



Mr. Johnson's 2018 and 2019 estimates are "significantly" above the Street's. His earnings per share estimates are $6.10 (U.S.) and $7.10, respectively, versus $5.35 and $6.38. His EBITDA projections are $791-million and $886-million, compared to $744-million and $817-million.



His target for the stock rose to $132 from $115. Consensus is $104.73.



"With a bright outlook and anticipated 19-per-cent compound annual earnings growth over the next two years, we would consider becoming more constructive if the market presented the opportunity," he said. "But at this point, there is limited upside to our $132 target price."

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL-T) is a "unique" net asset value (NAV) and M&A story, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds.



"Across the Canadian investment landscape, we view Trilogy as a unique investment vehicle that provides: (i) exposure to higher-growth telecom assets at an attractive valuation; (ii) diversification within the telecom sector; and (iii) the opportunity to invest alongside one of the most experienced leadership teams in the global telecom industry," he said.



Touting its "two fundamental pillars with a long runway for growth," he initiated coverage of the company, formerly Alignvest Acquisition Corp., with an "outperform" rating.



"Trilogy owns two assets: (i) a 73.2-per-cent equity interest in 2degrees, a New Zealand-based telecom company that operates both wireless and wireline; and (ii) a 71.5-per-cent equity interest in NuevaTel, a Bolivia-based telecom company that operates wireless," he said. "For 2degrees, we believe the key growth opportunities are: (i) capture additional wireless market share; (ii) capitalize on postpaid migration; (iii) wireless-wireline bundling; and (iv) increase penetration of the business market. For NuevaTel, we believe the key growth opportunities are: (i) benefit from greater wireless penetration; (ii) capitalize on data growth; and (iii) offer a potential fixed wireless service."



"We believe the Trilogy executive management team and Board of Directors are among the most experienced within the global telecom industry, which we view as a valuable asset and key component of the Trilogy story as the company seeks global M&A opportunities. Management has indicated a strong interest in acquiring the minority interests in 2degrees given the attractive growth opportunities. Management has also indicated an interest in potential acquisitions in the South Pacific where there is the potential to create a regional hub. While we believe management is focused on acquisitions and nurturing the organic growth opportunities in New Zealand and Bolivia, we would not rule out the sale of NuevaTel should an attractive bid emerge from a regional consolidator or financial player."



He set a price target of $11 for Trilogy shares. Consensus is $10.17.



"At a forward 12 months enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 7.4 times, we see a valuation disconnect due mainly to an overhang as lockups expire," said Mr. McReynolds. "In addition to NAV growth, potential catalysts include the elimination of the overhang and accretive M&A."

Calling it a "diversified, quality lithium vehicle worth paying for," BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Joel Jackson initiated coverage of Albemarle Corp. (ALB-N), a Charlotte-based chemical company, with an "outperform" rating.



"Despite ALB tripling since 2015 and pricing at 22 times 2018 estimated lithium EBITDA, we still see upside," said Mr. Jackson. "We expect further lithium price increases in 2018, and investors to continue to pay up. Lithium prices may decline in 2019 on surpluses (our base case); however, with much uncertainty around key assumptions, many supply/demand permutations could result."



He set a price target of $160 (U.S.). Consensus is $135.37.

In other analyst actions:

Scotia Capital analyst Jeffrey Fan upgraded Telus Corp. (T-T) to "sector outperform" from "sector perform" and raised his target for its stock to $54 from $50. The analyst average target is $49.11, according to Bloomberg.

Paradigm Capital Inc. analyst Jason Tucker upgraded Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T) to "buy" from "hold" and raised his target to $5.30 from $3. The consensus on the Street is $6.05.

Mr. Tucker also upgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) to "hold" from "sell" with a target of $5.40, rising from $2.50 The average is $5.92.

Paradigm's David Davidson downgraded Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) to "hold" from "buy" with an unchanged target of $1.60. The average target is $1.68.

TD Securities analyst Daniel Earle upgraded Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T) to "buy" from "hold" with an unchanged target of $24. The average target is $31.52.

Goldman Sachs analyst Joseph Ritchie upgraded the recommendation on 3M Co. (MMM-N) to "neutral" from "sell" with a target of $225, rising from $194. The average on the Street is $218.26.

