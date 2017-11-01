Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

The benefits of Barrick Gold Corp.'s (ABX-N, ABX-T) deleveraging and cost-reduction initiatives have now been priced in by the market, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Stephen Walker.

Expecting the focus of investors to shift toward capital allocation priorities, joint ventures and the resolution of its dispute in Tanzania, Mr. Walker downgraded his rating for Barrick to "sector perform" from "outperform."

"After its debt reduction target is achieved, from 2019 to 2021 at gold prices of $1,200 (U.S.) to $1,300 per ounce, we estimate $450-million to $700-million per year of average net cash flow to Barrick after dividends ," he said. "We expect $1.1–1.3-billion per year of capex to maintain a 4.0–4.5 million ounce production profile to 2022 (including projects). Share buybacks and dividend increases are unlikely near-term, and we expect excess capital to be directed to new mine development (e.g., Alturas, Lama, Donlin Gold). The challenge we see at current gold price levels would be financing multibillion-dollar projects like Lama or Donlin.

"JVs are clearly an important part of the strategy, as observed in Barrick's partnerships with Shandong Gold (Veladero), Zijin Mining (Porgera), Goldcorp (Cerro Casale/Caspiche), and NovaGold (Donlin). And we believe the market would reward a 50/50 JV with Newmont at Turquoise Ridge/Twin Creeks. For the Lama project in Argentina, where the earn-in for 50 per cent could be circa $1-billion, we could envision a scenario where a partner would vend in 50 per cent of an operating asset, which for Shandong would be a high-quality asset in China."

Mr. Walker also emphasized there is likely to be lingering uncertainty into 2018 surrounding the dispute between its 64-per-cent-owned Acacia Mining subsidiary and the Tanzanian government over a tax issue.

"We forecast strong free cash flow in Q4/17 and 2018 and expect Barrick to reduce its $6.4-billion in debt to the $5-billion debt target," he said. "With year-to-date AISC [all-in sustaining costs] averaging $736 per ounce, we believe the market has priced in expectations that ABX can achieve its debt-reduction target and near-term cost-reduction goals. This shifts the focus to capital allocation amongst the various development projects, increasing execution risk."

Mr. Walker lowered his target price for Barrick shares to $18 (U.S.) from $21. The analyst consensus price target is $18.60, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Expecting the market to "pay up for forecast production growth," Mr. Walker raised his rating for Goldcorp Inc. (GG-N, G-T) to "outperform" from "sector perform."

"Our cautious view on Goldcorp over the past 18 months was in large part due to uncertainty surrounding: (1) the rampup of Cerro Negro and Éléonore to their nameplate capacities; and (2) the 3-year re-engineering and investment program at Peñasquito," he said. "These key assets appear on track to contribute strong free cash flow by the second half of 2018 and early 2019, and we expect GG to successfully navigate the remaining 12-month transition phase. We believe this should support a positive re-rating of GG's shares over the next 12 months as management reestablishes investor confidence in the operations/strategy."

Mr. Walker thinks improvements to the company's operations are likely to generate "strong" free cash flow generation. He's forecasting gold production of 2.5 million ounces in 2017 and 2018 with all-in sustaining costs of approximately $820 to $860 per ounce. He expects production to grow to 2.9 million ounces in 2019 and 3.1 million ounces in 2020 with AISC of $640-$690 per ounce.

"Notably, Peñasquito is expected to benefit from higher gold grades and strong Pb-Zn-Ag by-product credits in 2019, contributing an estimated 50 per cent of the EBITDA," he said. "At current commodity prices, we forecast FCF to grow from $325-million in 2018 to an average of $1.1-billion per year from 2019 to 2021.

"With the mid-2017 reserve & resource update last week, GG's gold reserves increased to 53.5 million ounces (from 50.7 Moz), including an initial reserve of 4.7 Moz for the Dome Century Project at Porcupine. Given ongoing exploration programs, in 2018 we would expect further reserve growth toward GG's 60 Moz target, including reserve life extensions at Red Lake (HG Young and Cochenour), Musselwhite, Cerro Negro, and Éléonore."

Mr. Walker raised his target for Goldcorp shares to $18 (U.S.), which is the current consensus, from $15.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan raised his price-to-earnings multiple for Canadian banks in a research note released Tuesday, leading to an increase in target price for their stocks by at least 4 per cent.

"We have assigned a larger Group multiple to reflect: (1) potential upside to year-end and 2018 earnings (i.e. from margin, credit); (2) stabilizing housing price trends (specifically in GTA); (3) improvement in oil prices; (4) U.S. bank earnings have been decent (more positive read-through for TD and RY); (5) recent strong equity markets (supporting Wealth Management); and (6) better capital market conditions," said Mr Chan.

"Among the Big-6, our implied total returns (including dividends) now range from negative 7 per cent (RY) to a 14-per-cent gain (BNS), which yield on average 3.7 per cent (CM at high of 4.6 per cent)."

Mr. Chan's target price changes were:

- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, "hold") to $103 from $99. Consensus: $101.04.

- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, "buy") to $92 from $88. Consensus: $86.94.

- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, "buy") to $121 from $116. Consensus: $118.56.

- Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, "hold") to $35 from $33. Consensus: $34.88.

- Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, "buy") to $67 from $63. Consensus: $60.09.

- National Bank of Canada (NA-T, "buy") to $66 from $62. Consensus: $62.23.

- Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, "hold") to $105 from $100. Consensus: $102.69.

- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, "buy") to $78 from $74. Consensus: $74.55.

"BNS is our best short-term pick," said Mr. Chan. "We favor BNS due to: (1) lower relative return versus Group (avg.) since FQ3 results (down 4 per cent); (2) higher implied total return potential (14 per cent); (3) sustained double-digit earnings growth at International (i.e. Citi LatAm showed 4-per-cent quarter-over-quarter commercial growth, stable credit losses in Q3); (4) strongest CET 1 ratio implying lower P/E adjusting for excess capital; and (5) modest 3-per-cent premium P/E valuation vs. historical."

"TD remains on CG's Focus List. U.S. East Coast reported strong results with positive implications for TD, and to a certain extent RY (through CNB). Our favourite bank stock continues to be TD due to: (1) U.S. earnings account for 1/3 of NI; (2) expect TD U.S. segment to report at least 20-per-cent NI growth in FQ4 (lower comp, AMTD gains, strong fundamentals); (3) AMTD trading near all time highs (TD P/E ex. AMTD at 11.3 times; implying discount to group); and (4) above average EPS and dividend growth expected over our forecasted period. Due to better visibility heading into YE results, we are slightly increasing our target premium on TD to 8 per cent (from 7 per cent), resulting in a target P/E multiple of 13.2 times."

NuVista Energy Ltd.'s (NVA-T) "scary good" third-quarter financial results led Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar to raise his rating for the company's stock.

On Tuesday after market closed, the Calgary-based exploration and production company reported quarterly production of 29,405 barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding "handily" Mr. Molnar's projection of 27,000 boed. Cash flow of $41.5-million also easily topped the analyst's expectation ($25.6- million), which he said came "on the back of virtually every income statement line item beating our estimates on top of the production beat."

"Bilbo [development block] facilities are currently maxed out but this improvement in condensate means that free cash flow at Bilbo should continue to grow into the future so long as the improvement noted in the last 12 wells is sustained or continued," he said. "Most recent well information from Elmworth has also suggested similar improvement is possible on this asset but we will need to wait for a greater pool of information on this front. We are generally of the view that growing condensate ratios are one of the most powerful executions that E&Ps can achieve given it offers the dual benefit of growing revenues and thus netbacks while also potentially reducing fully funded capital costs by adding more Boes from every mmcf/d of gas. Compounding is always a beautiful thing but particularly powerful during times of moderate commodity prices."

Mr. Molnar added: "NuVista also launched their revised guidance for 2018 so we have updated our estimates taking into account this new guidance along with recent results. In the broader sense we have increased forecast spending, increased leverage to condensate and reduced costs."

He said the net effect is a "big" jump in his target price for the company's stock to $11 from $9.25 as well as an upgraded rating of "strong buy" from "outperform." The analyst consensus price target is $9.16.

Chief Executive Officer Don Wall is paying a "fair price" for HNZ Group Inc. (HNZ-T), according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

In a deal announced Wednesday, Mr. Wall is buying the Quebec-based company, which provides helicopter and related services, for $18.70 per share in cash. It's a premium of 43 per cent to its TSX closing price on Oct. 30 and values the company at $242.4-million.

As part of the arrangement, Mr. Wall will sell PHI will acquire HNZ's offshore business in New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea to Louisiana-based PHI Inc. (PHII-Q).

"The company had initiated a strategic review following a shareholder request and there were many interested parties," said Mr. Poirier, who said he's "pleased" with the transaction. "The proposed transaction has been unanimously recommended by HNZ's special committee and PHI's board of directors, and is subject to approval of 66.66 per cent of votes by HNZ's shareholders. Currently, Sentry Investments and all of HNZ's directors and executive officers (including Mr. Wall), who hold 23.26 per cent of HNZ's common outstanding shares, have signed an agreement to vote in favour of the deal. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2018."

"We believe the proposed price is fair as the enterprise value to trailing 12 month EBITDA multiple is slightly above that for helicopter services peers (11.2 times for PHI and 9.3 times for ERA)."

In reaction to the deal, Mr. Poirier moved the stock to "tender" from "buy" and raised his target price for HNZ stock to $18.70 from $16. The analyst consensus target is $16.94.

"We recommend investors tender their shares," he said. "We see limited risk of the transaction not closing and a low probability of a higher bid in light of the multiples offered by both parties. As a result, we recommend investors tender their shares."

The threat of changes from The Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services presents lingering uncertainty for Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T), said Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka.

Accordingly, he downgraded the Toronto-based company, which owns controlling interest in six surgical facilities in the United States, to "hold" from "buy."

"The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have proposed removing total knee replacements from the inpatient-only list in 2018," said Mr. Maruoka. "If implemented, CMS would permit total knee replacements in both inpatient and outpatient settings, potentially increasing competition to MFC's hospitals. While we are uncertain whether this change will be made (this change was proposed last year but was not implemented), we do believe that it presents a significant headline risk.

"Also unknown is the potential impact this change could have on procedure volumes for MFC. We believe there are several strategies that MFC could employ to mitigate potential competition, including acquiring or building ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) where total knee replacements could be performed on an inpatient basis under the MFC banner. Further, we believe that MFC's physician-ownership provides incentive for doctors to continue to drive procedure volumes through MFC's facilities."

Based on what he perceives to be "significant" uncertainty about the possibility of reimbursement charges from CMS, a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and the potential for heightened competition, Mr. Maruoka said there's an increased risk that MFC won't meet his financial expectations.

"We do model in a modest 1.5-per-cent revenue decline for next year to partially capture potential competitive pressures," he said. "However, we have also increased the discount rate in our DCF [discounted cash flow] from 12.0 per cent to 13.5 per cent to further capture this risk."

Ahead of the release of its third-quarter financial results, scheduled for Nov. 9 prior to market open, Mr. Maruoka dropped his target for the stock dropped to $13.50 from $16. Consensus is $16.72.

"With a forecast payout ratio of 73.1 per cent in 2017, we believe the company has breathing room on its dividend," he said. "We estimate that MFC's revenue would need to decline 20 per cent from our forecasts before we would be concerned about the dividend in the near term. A 20-per-cent top-line decline would put the 2018 payout ratio at 88.6 per cent, above the company's 80-per-cent target.

"M&A could be a catalyst. With an estimated $100-million in liquidities and a new CEO, we expect MFC will continue to pursue M&A. We believe an accretive acquisition of ASCs or a specialty surgical hospital could be a significant catalyst for the stock."

Soft sales and lingering expense issues are likely to hurt 2018 profits for Under Armour Inc. (UAA-N), said Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon.

Admitting disappointing third-quarter financial results have heightened his core concerns surrounding the U.S sports apparel company, he downgraded its stock to "sell" from "hold."

"We believe the path to re-accelerating revenue growth and EBIT margin recovery will not manifest until 2019 at the earliest," said Mr. Lyon. "As much as we are fans of the brand and the company, the challenges facing UAA today require long-term solutions and thus prohibit it from effectuating quick changes necessary to stabilize the business. Specifically, North American wholesale will likely remain under pressure, international growth is decelerating, DTC [direct-to-consumer] is facing traffic and promotional pressures, and the expense line is increasingly more fixed than variable with incremental fixed cost pressures coming on line next year (e.g. 5th Avenue store rent that we estimate at $25-million) that will negate any opportunities to flex down costs as sales slow. The impact the company can make to its geographic mix (too much NA), product assortment (too performance based), and channel blend (too much sporting goods exposure) will not happen soon enough to warrant waiting for a turn in the business. As such, we believe the risks to multiple compression remains elevated, even after a very poor Q3 report (and 23-per-cent decline in the stock) such that more downside is likely. We believe the visibility into long-run core EBIT margins is low (as is the steady-state growth rate for the business) and could linger in the mid-single digit range after next year (as Adidas' margins did for the better part of the last 10 years). Arguably UAA needs to shrink before it can grow profitably."

Mr. Lyon dropped his target for the stock to $8 (U.S.) from $15. Consensus is $16.18.

"While our cautious stance on UAA heading into the Q3 print due to fears around production delays and the ensuing incremental freight costs proved to be valid, our new concerns on the trajectory of the business have intensified," the analyst said. "We now expect revenue growth to approximate 4.4 per cent next year and EBIT margins to be 2.7 per cent, largely based on: (1) decelerating international growth (modeling 30 per cent versus 40 per cent previously), (2) the expense vise the company is in, which includes higher rent costs, fixed sponsorship contracts with key athletes like Steph Curry and Jordan Spieth (we estimate $20-million annually), (3) need to reinvest in marketing to re-engage its consumer, (4) NA w/s that likely contracts M-HSD, and (5) DTC growth that slows to +LSD at best as tough traffic and promotional headwinds persist at least through 1H18. What's more, UAA has historically used its stock as a currency when signing key athlete endorsements, which now is a less enticing pitch."

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) continues to be the global commercial real estate broker to own, said Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien following Tuesday's release of better-than-anticipated third-quarter financial results.



"Our expectations are for CIGI to continue leveraging its strong balance sheet, entrepreneurial DNA and proven roll-up model to drive above-average growth through 2018," said Mr. Bastien. "Amid today's stable market conditions, we argue this momentum should support a sustained, if not expanded valuation multiple for Collier."



The Toronto-based company reported consolidate revenues for the quarter of $574-million (U.S.), up 24 per cent year over year and "easily" exceeding the projections of both Mr. Bastien ($529-million) and the Street ($516-million).

"Adjusted EBITDA of $52-million was up an even stronger 39 per cent year-over-year and also topped both our forecast and the consensus to the tune of 6 per cent," he said. "The positive variance to the above forecasts stemmed from a rebound in organic growth—it came in higher-than-anticipated at 9 per cent thanks to some big office lease transactions completed in the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, a rebound in sales brokerage activity in the EMEA region (relative to the unusually slow period that followed the Brexit vote last year). Adjusted EPS jumped 53 per cent to 61 cents, further reflecting the tremendous operating leverage in Colliers' business."



"We forecast a strong finish to 2017. This is predicated on a healthy pipeline of pending transactions across the company's global operations. We also believe Colliers will exit 4Q17 grossly under levered, with a projected net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.9 times. This should allow the firm to pounce on larger M&A targets, should they present themselves. Failing this, we believe Colliers will have plenty of smaller opportunities to pick from. This at least, is implicit in the $150-million in acquired annual revenues we expect CIGI to strap on over the next 12 months."



Maintaining an "outperform" rating for the stock, Mr. Bastien raised his target to $67 (U.S.) from $60. Consensus is $61.62.



Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Smith bumped his target to $66 (U.S.) from $62 with an "outperform" rating (unchanged).



Mr. Smith said: "The business continues to trend positively with robust organic growth across all markets, favourable market conditions and an entrepreneurial 'tone at the top.' Overall, we see a sharp focus on operations and continued execution of the Company's Enterprise 2020 plan."

CIBC World Markets analyst Stephanie Price hiked her target to $66 from $58, maintaining an "outperformer" rating.



"Colliers continues to produce solid results, with the company seeing organic strength in all regions and executing on its tuck-in acquisition strategy," said Ms. Price.

