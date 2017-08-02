Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing companies with buying activity.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (BXE-T)

On July 17, Tom MacInnis, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 30,000 shares at an average price per share just above the $3 price level, raising his portfolio's position to 45,000 shares.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT.UN-T)

On July 20, the chief executive officer Rai Sahi purchased 33,900 units at an average cost per unit of $14.13, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 1,095,276 units.

The following companies have had recent selling activity.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T)

On July 20, René Guimond, the company's senior vice-president of public affairs and communications, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (1,700) at an average price per share around the mid-$87 price level. His closing portfolio balance was 2,764 shares.

On July 18, Christian Jolivet, the firm's chief legal officer, senior vice-president of corporate affairs and secretary, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (3,800), reducing his portfolio's holdings to 1,935 shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On July 21, the company's country manager of Mexico Salvador Garcia exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (60,000) at an average price per share of $10. Several days later, on July 26, Mr. Garcia once again exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares, this time 83,800 shares at an average price per share of $10.20, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 20,000 shares.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV-X)

On July 21, board member Richard Silas sold 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.18 per share in an account that he holds an indirect ownership interest (Universal Solutions Inc.), trimming the portfolio's holdings to 444,900 shares.

On July 24, in a relatively small transaction, Jonathan Awde, president and chief executive officer, purchased 17,000 shares, lifting his portfolio's position to 770,400 shares.

