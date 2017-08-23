Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing several securities with buying activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Pure Multi-Family Real Estate Investment Trust LP (RUF.un-X)

On August 14, chief executive officer Stephen Evans purchased 32,000 units for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Triple E Ventures Inc.), increasing the portfolio's holdings to 279,400 units.

Richmont Mines Inc. (RIC-T)

On August 16, president and chief executive officer Renaud Adams purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost of $9.69 per share. The prior day, he also bought 5,000 shares at the same price. After these two purchases, he held 123,259 shares in the portfolio.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T)

On August 14, Bill McAdam, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 7,330 shares at an average cost of $13.9982 (U.S.) per share, lifting his portfolio's position to 74,200 shares.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On August 17, Donald Lowry, who sits on the company's board of directors, purchased 3,000 shares at an average price per share of $33.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the portfolio's holdings to 9,000 shares.

=====

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

On August 14, management executive Louise St-Jean, vice-présidente - Fiscalité, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (5,238) at an average price per share around the $43.35 level, reducing her portfolio's position to 3,996 shares.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On August 7, board member Robin Abrams, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (4,259) at an average price of $24.65 per share, reducing her portfolio's holding to 14,709 shares.

Follow me on Twitter to receive links to all my insider reports.