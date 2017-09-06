Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company.

I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report detailing companies with buying activity.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T)

On Aug.28, executive chairman Patrick Sheridan Jr. bought 13,200 shares at an average price per share of $4.38, lifting his portfolio's position to 4,027,334 shares.

For three consecutive days, the president and chief executive officer Scott Caldwell purchased 10,000 shares a day for a total of 30,000 shares between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, at an average price per share around the $4.47 level. After these transactions, he held 474,357 shares in his portfolio.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

Numerous insiders have been accumulating shares in the market.

On Aug. 21, president and chief executive officer Christian Bayle purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $22.391, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 460,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That same day, two other management executives accumulated shares.

Senior vice-president of operations James Madro acquired 2,200 shares at an average price per share of $22.4932, raising his portfolio's position to 18,200 shares. In addition, Anita Dusevic Oliva, vice-president- legal, purchased 1,150 shares at an average price per share of $22.34, boosting her holdings to 7,309 shares in this portfolio.

On Aug. 16, chief financial officer Brent Heagy bought 4,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over at an average price per share of $23.06, increasing the portfolio's holdings to 14,000 shares.

Two board members have been recent buyers in the market.

Lorne Brown purchased 1,000 shares on Aug. 16 at an average price per share of $23.018, and also acquired 1,000 shares on Aug. 14 at an average cost per share of $23.551. After these two trades, he held 10,290 shares in the portfolio. Alison Taylor Love bought 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $23.27 on Aug. 15, raising her portfolio's ownership to 17,636 shares.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 28, director John Barnett purchased 22,000 shares at an average price per share around the $7.22 (U.S.) level. Prior to this, on Aug. 25, he bought 9,800 shares, and on Aug. 24, he acquired 10,000 shares. After these transactions, he held 41,800 shares in the portfolio.

In relatively small transactions, executive vice-president of business transformation Richard Perkins acquired 5,500 shares at an average price per share of $9.049 (Canadian) on Aug. 24. In addition, the chair of the board Derek Burney purchased 2,500 shares at an average price per share of $9 on Aug. 24, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 5,000 shares. The prior day, chief financial officer Matthew Rudd purchased 1,100 shares at an average price per share of $9.015.

=====

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Avigilon Corp. (AVO-T)

Lead director Murray Tevlin has been selling shares for two accounts, a portfolio that he has direct ownership and an account that he has indirect ownership (Murray Tevlin Law Corporation).

With respect to his direct ownership account, on Aug. 22, Mr. Tevlin sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $16.42. The previous day, he sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $16.46. On Aug. 18, he divested 13,200 shares at an average price per share of $16.29, and on August 17, he sold 4,800 shares at an average price per share of $16.25. After these transactions, the portfolio held 48,596 shares.

He completed two recent sales in the other account, selling 1,200 shares on Aug. 22 and 15,000 shares on Aug. 21, leaving a remaining account balance of 183,800 shares.

On Aug. 15, director Wan Jung sold 13,000 shares for an account in which he has direction or control (514742 BC Ltd.) at an average price per share of $16.52. The prior day, Mr. Jung divested 10,000 shares for this account at an average price per share of $16.43. After these transactions, the portfolio held 110,000 shares.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On Aug. 17, Jean-François Desautels, senior vice-president of the Quebec division, sold 1,520 shares at an average price per share around the $99.51 level, reducing his portfolio's ownership to 3,813 shares.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Aug. 16, Simon Maddren, president of Asia Pacific, divested 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $56.15, trimming his portfolio's holdings to 8,972 shares.

Follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty to receive links to all my insider reports