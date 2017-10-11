Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with recent insider buying activity.

Semafo Inc. (SMF-T)

On Sept. 29, president and chief executive officer Benoit Desormeaux purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.33, increasing his portfolio's position to 252,400 shares.

The previous trading day, chief financial officer Martin Milette acquired 29,900 shares at an average cost per share of $3.345, initiating a portfolio position.

The following four companies have had recent insider selling activity.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB-T)

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, numerous management executives exercised their rights and were recent sellers in the market.

Chief operating officer Marty Beard exercised his rights, receiving 123,342 shares, and subsequently sold 67,336 shares at an average price per share around the $11 (U.S.) level, leaving a remaining share balance of 196,707 shares.

Chief financial officer Steve Capelli exercised his rights, receiving 62,972 shares, and sold 34,606 shares at an average price per share of $11.3091 (U.S.), leaving 28,366 shares in his account.

Chief legal officer Steve Zipperstein exercised his rights, receiving 153,167 shares, of which he sold 76,056 shares, leaving a sizeable portfolio balance of 455,774 shares.

The company's president of global sales Carl Wiese exercised his rights, receiving 126,811 shares, and sold 50,584 shares with a closing portfolio balance of 145,712 shares.

Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)

On Sept. 29, chairman of the board Frederick Steiner sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of $12.05 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Variable Services Management Limited), leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 75,000 shares.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

On Sept. 28, chief executive officer Stephen Sadler trimmed 5,000 shares from his account at an average price per share of $52.95. His remaining portfolio balance is significant holding over 4.4-million shares.

Hudson's Bay Company (HBC-T)

Former HBC International president Don Watros, who stepped down from the post in September, sold shares in the market late last month.

On Sept. 29, Mr. Watros divested 200,000 shares at an average price per share around the $10 level. The prior day, he sold 71,200 shares at an average price per share of $10.6015. After these transactions, his remaining portfolio balance was 595,672 shares.

