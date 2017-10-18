Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with recent insider buying activity.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T)

On Oct. 13, Edward James Kernaghan, with an ownership position over 10 per cent, bought 53,500 shares at an average price per share just above the $2 level for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited). In the previous days, he made additional purchases for this account. He purchased 50,200 shares on Oct. 12, bought 25,000 shares on Oct. 11, and acquired 100,000 shares on Oct. 10. After these transactions, the portfolio held 1,899,600 shares.

In a relatively small transaction, on Oct. 2, the company's president and chief executive officer Trevor Haynes acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.02, taking his portfolio's holdings up to 2,278,775 shares.

=====

The following four companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Emera Inc. (EMA-T)

On Oct. 4, two senior management executives were selling shares in the market.

Wayne O'Connor, executive vice-president – corporate strategy and planning, sold 2,121 shares at an average price per share of $47.3599, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 4,223 shares.

Dan Muldoon, executive vice-president – major renewable and alternative energy, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (16,700) at an average price per share of $47.334, leaving 3,077 shares in the portfolio.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T)

On Sept. 29, Lars Olesen, vice-president – product management, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (9,800) at an average price per share of $18.88, leaving 3,200 shares in his account.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T)

Three management team members were recent sellers in the market.

On Oct. 11, Brian Battison, vice-president – corporate affairs, sold 40,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.94. The previous week, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (40,000). After these transactions, his remaining portfolio balance stood at 159,420 shares.

On Oct. 5, the company's chief operating officer John McManus exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (54,000) at an average price per share of $2.75, leaving 156,930 shares in the account.

On Oct. 4, Scott Jones, vice-president – engineering, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (12,000) at an average price per share of $2.70. The prior day, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding share count (25,000) at an average price per share of $2.55. Post these transactions, he held 66,668 shares in the account.

ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL-T)

On Oct. 5, Darcy Morris sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $13.10 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.). The previous day, he divested 2,600 shares at an average price per share of $13.10. After these transactions, he held 984,700 shares in the portfolio.

