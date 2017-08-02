Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH-T; CRHM-N) says it has acquired a 55-per-cent interest in a gastroenterology anesthesia practice in West Florida.

The price wasn't disclosed but CRH said total annual estimated revenue is about $3-million (U.S.)

Story continues below advertisement

"We are very excited to continue to grow our presence in Florida," said Edward Wright, CEO of CRH. "I believe this will be the first of a series of transactions that we announce as we increase the pace of our acquisitions for the remainder of 2017."

**

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) says it has completed a series of asset sales and expects to complete additional ones, including the sale of its Worsley Charlie Lake Light Oil Pool, for total proceeds of approximately $142-million.

The proceeds will be used to initially reduce debt under its credit facilities, "which will be subsequently redrawn as needed to fund Birchcliff's capital expenditure program and for general corporate purposes," the company said.

"We believe that these asset sales will allow us to become more geographically focused and become even more competitive in our industry," said CEO Jeff Tonken. "As a result of these transactions, we expect that our operating, transportation and marketing and interest costs will decrease on a per unit basis, reducing our already low-cost structure."

**

Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) said second-quarter revenue came in at $98.2-million compared to $86.1-million in the second quarter of 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Total same store sales growth in the quarter versus a year earlier was 16.6 per cent, the company said.

"The growth was driven by the expansion of easyfinancial and the related growth of its consumer loans receivable portfolio."

Net income was $8.9-million or 63 cents per share compared to $10.5-million or 75 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $95.6-million and earnings of 62 cents.

**

TSO3 Inc. (TOS-T) said revenue increased to $4.6-million in the second quarter, up from $3-million in the second quarter of 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Its net loss was $2.3-million or 2 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.5 million or 2 cents a year earlier.

**

Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) reported adjusted net operating income of $31-million for the second quarter up from $28.2-million a year earlier.

Basic funds from operations came in at $16.3-million or 32 cents per unit, up from $13.9-million or 30 cents a year earlier.

**

5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) reported net earnings of $3.4-million (U.S.) or 4 cents per share in the second quarter, compared to $100,000 for the same period last year.

Revenue came in at $56.2-million compared to $57.4-million a year earlier.

**

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) says it has entered into an agreement with the Canada Revenue Agency that resolves its tax appeal in connection with its conversion from an income trust structure to a corporation at the end of 2008.

The company said the settlement agreement will not impact its cash income taxes for the current year or any previous financial years or its existing 2017 guidance.

"We are very pleased with the conclusion of the tax appeal relating to the conversion transaction," stated CEO Luc Desjardins. "It eliminates uncertainty for Superior going forward ... ."

**

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T; JE-N) says it reached an agreement with its joint venture partner, Red Ventures LLC, to end the exclusive relationship for online sales of the Just Energy brand in North America.

"To facilitate the transaction, Just Energy acquired the outstanding 50-per-cent interest of each of Just Ventures LLC in the United States and Just Ventures L.P. in Canada," the company said.

Co-CEO Deb Merril said the transaction "facilitates the ongoing development and expansion of our sales channels and gives us the opportunity to extend our reach online with the Just Energy brand."

**

North American Palladium Ltd. (PDL-T) reported net income of $7.9-million or 14 cents per share in the second quarter. That compared to a net loss of $9.9-million or 17 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue was $70.3-million, an increase of $30.4-million or 76 per cent compared a year earlier.

"This is primarily due to a 43-per-cent increase in palladium pricing and a 41-per-cent increase in payable palladium sold," the company said.

**

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T) reported revenue of $91.6-million in the second quarter, up from $52.5-million a year earlier.

"The results for [the second quarter of 2017] improved compared to [the same period a year earlier] as a result of higher activity levels across all of Horizon North's operations and the sale of an existing 450 person camp located in the Alberta oil sands area," the company said.

Its loss for the period was $3-million or 2 cents per share compared to a loss of $8-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $64.8-million and a loss of 4 cents per share.