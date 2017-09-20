Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN-T) and Boston Pizza International Inc. announced plans for "the orderly succession of ownership at BPI," the casual dining restaurant franchise.

It said BPI's chairmen and owners Walter James Treliving and George Melville, business partners for more than 46 years, are planning an internal reorganization of their jointly owned assets.

Mr. Treliving will acquire a 100-per-cent economic interest in BPI, while Mr. Melville will become the single largest individual owner of trust units of the fund. Mr. Melville will resign as a director and officer of BPI and will no longer be a joint actor of BPI, according to a statement.

"Having been involved with the Boston Pizza brand for almost 50 years, I am thrilled to continue my commitment to this business by acquiring all the outstanding shares of Boston Pizza International Inc.," said Mr. Treliving.

The reorganization will involve BPI obtaining new senior credit facilities of $50-million from the Bank of Montreal and increasing its leverage by drawing down $40-million on these facilities.

It said Boston Pizza franchisees will be unaffected by the reorganization and the economic terms of the relationship between the fund and BPI will not change.

"The reorganization will involve a series of transactions and steps and it is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks," the fund stated.

Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO-T) announced a corporate restructuring and "consequent management changes," after markets closed on Tuesday.

Effectively immediately, it said chief operating officer Philip Ng, chief financial officer Hemdat Sawh, vice president of exploration George Mannard, and vice president of corporate development Benoit Laplante "have departed" the company. Marc-Andre Pelletier, previously vice president of Quebec operations has been appointed chief operating officer "and will oversee all company operations."

Ben Au was appointed CFO and Michael Michaud was named vice president of exploration.

"In connection with the corporate restructuring, and our efforts to reduce cost profiles, increase production, and improve profitability, the positions of vice president, corporate development and vice president, Quebec operations have been eliminated," the company said.

GoldMining Inc. (GOLD-X) is buying the Crucero Gold Project in southeastern Peru from Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK-X)

"We are pleased to announce another milestone acquisition in furtherance of our long-term growth and value-building strategy," stated Amir Adnani, chairman of GoldMining.

The company said it will pay 3.5 million shares and $750,000 in cash for the project.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EMH-X)says its Emerald Health Botanicals Inc., subsidiary has completed a purchase of dried cannabis from Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (FIRE-X) subsidiary, 7Acres.

"Emerald's strategy emphasizes value-added downstream product development," said Emerald CEO Bin Huang. "Partners such as Supreme will help us supplement our supply for the higher-end dried flower segment, both for current patients and for the anticipated growth in domestic and international demand for medical and adult-use cannabis."