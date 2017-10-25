Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sherritt International Corp. (S-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $63.3-million up from $58.5-million a year earlier.

Its net loss for the period was $69.5-million or 24 cents per share versus a loss of $120.8-million or 41 cents for the same quarter last year.

Brio Gold Inc. (BRIO-T) says it has secured $22-million (U.S.) in credit facilities with three major Brazilian banks.

The company said it plans to use the credit facilities for working capital purposes at its operations and "is currently assessing other debt funding alternatives including increasing its current $75-million corporate credit facility and direct project financing for the completion of the Santa Luz Mine recommissioning project."

The company also said it reduced planned expenditures at the project over the next six months. As a result, the Santa Luz project is now planned to be re-commissioned in December 2018 as opposed to June 2018 as originally scheduled. "Brio Gold does not anticipate an increase in overall project costs due to this deferral," it stated.

