Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sherritt International Corp. (S-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $63.3-million up from $58.5-million a year earlier.

Its net loss for the period was $69.5-million or 24 cents per share versus a loss of $120.8-million or 41 cents for the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Brio Gold Inc. (BRIO-T) says it has secured $22-million (U.S.) in credit facilities with three major Brazilian banks.

The company said it plans to use the credit facilities for working capital purposes at its operations and "is currently assessing other debt funding alternatives including increasing its current $75-million corporate credit facility and direct project financing for the completion of the Santa Luz Mine recommissioning project."

The company also said it reduced planned expenditures at the project over the next six months. As a result, the Santa Luz project is now planned to be re-commissioned in December 2018 as opposed to June 2018 as originally scheduled. "Brio Gold does not anticipate an increase in overall project costs due to this deferral," it stated.

**

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI-T) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to PBI-4050, a clinical candidate in development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

"The fast track designation follows the FDA's recent approval of Prometic's Investigational New Drug (IND) application and design of the pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with IPF," the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) has launched a strategic partnership in the Jamaican cannabis market as part of its international expansion.

"Grow House JA Limited – to operate as Tweed Limited JA, will serve the needs of the Jamaican medical cannabis market with Tweed's well-established cultivation processing and international standards, matched with the local know-how of its Jamaican partners and the renowned sun, soil and water of Jamaica," the company stated.

Canopy Growth holds 49 per cent of the share capital of Tweed JA.

**

Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) appointed Robert Horrar as president and CEO, effective Oct. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Horrar previously served as chief operating officer of Medical Facilities.

"After a thorough search process, the Board of Directors is confident we have found the best individual to assume leadership of Medical Facilities," said board chair Marilynne Day-Linton in a release.

**

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) reported a net loss of $5-million or 13 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with net income of $66-million or 63 cents per share for the same period in 2016.

Normalized earnings, after adjusting for non-recurring items and fair value adjustments, were $29-million or 28 cents per share compared with $30-million or 31 cents per share in the third quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting normalized EPS of 34 cents.

Revenue was $346-million compared to $374-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $336.5-million.

**

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM-T) says it has acquired 5.6 million shares of AirIQ Inc. (IQ-X).

As consideration for the AirIQ shares, Vecima issued 96,443 common shares at a deemed value of $948,940 to the vendors, or a value of 17 cents per share.

Vecima said the AirIQ Shares were acquired for investment purposes.

**

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) says it has concluded a "groundbreaking agreement" with Farmacias del Ahorro, one of Mexico's largest drugstore chains, to bring custom music programming and digital signage technology to more 1,600 pharmacies and 1,600 clinics across Mexico.

"This agreement marks an important milestone for Stingray Business in Mexico," the company stated. "In addition to custom background music channels, specially curated for the specific requirement of local drugstores and clinics, Stingray Business and its local affiliate, Basha, will enhance the chain's customer and patient experience with digital signage content and interactive technology, including digital kiosks and touch screens."

**

Roots Corp. (ROOT-T) announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering at a price of $12 per share. The selling shareholders sold 16.7 million common shares for total gross proceeds of $200-million

The common shares will start trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ROOT".

**