Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T; TAC-N) reported third-quarter revenue of $588-million versus $620-million for the same period a year earlier.

Its funds from operations came in at $196-million compared to $163-million a year ago. Its loss per share was 9 cents, compared to 4 cents for the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share and revenue of $569.2-million.

Brio Gold Inc. (BRIO-T) reported third-quarter revenues from mining operations of $54.1-million (U.S.) compared to $60.6-million for the comparable period in 2016 "due to lower ounces sold."

Its net loss in the third quarter was $10-million or 9 cents per share compared to a net loss of $15.5-million or 63 cents per share for the third quarter of 2016.

The adjusted loss was $6.8-million compared to $6.7 million in the same period of 2016 "as lower revenue was partially offset by lower depreciation expense," the company said.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) reported third-quarter net income of $7.9-million compared to a net income of $26.2-million for the same period a year ago.

"The decrease was largely attributable to a decrease in fair value gain on income producing properties and deferred income taxes," the REIT stated.

Basic funds from operations came in at $14.5-million or 29 cents per unit compared to 32 cents per unit for the third quarter of 2016.

Medicure Inc. (MPH-X) says it has acquired an exclusive license to sell and market Prexxartan oral solution in the U.S. and its territories from Carmel Biosciences, Inc. for a seven-year term, with extensions.

Medicure has acquired the license rights for an upfront payment of $100,000 (U.S.), with an additional $400,000 payable on final FDA approval. Carmel will also receive royalties and milestone payments from the net revenues of the product.

"The licensing of Prexxartan fits well with Medicure's mission of being a significant cardiovascular specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the U.S. market," said CEO Albert Friesen in a release.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $83.1-million versus $65.2-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations came in at $41.5-million or 24 cents per share compared to $31.2-million or 20 cents per share a year earlier.

Its net loss was $4.3-million or 3 cents per share versus net income of $2-million or a penny per share in the same quarter in 2016.

North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA-T; NOA-N) reported third-quarter revenue of $70-million, compared to $48.2-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Its net loss was $585,000 or 2 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.4-million of 5 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5-million versus $8.7-million for the same time a year ago.

"This was a quarter when little seasonal construction work was available, due to the combined impacts of the enduring cyclical downturn in the oil industry and the severe plant fire at one of our normally busiest worksites," said chairman and CEO Martin Ferron. "However, we were pleased to partly offset this situation by securing increased volumes of production related earthworks, both in and outside the oil sands."

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) says its BRC Gas Equipment brand was awarded a competitive tender bid by Algeria's National Company for Petroleum Products Marketing and Distribution (NAFTAL).

The award is to supply 40,000 liquid petroleum gas sequential injection systems to be delivered into the Algerian market in 2018.

"This is the largest tender we have received from NAFTAL to date, proving the competitiveness and quality of BRC LPG systems," said Andrea Alghisi, Westport's chief operating officer of automotive.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML-T; DNN-N) reported revenue of $2.7-miillion (U.S.) in the third quarter compared to $3.5-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $5.8-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $2.5-million or nil per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.7-million and a loss of a penny per share.