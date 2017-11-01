Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI-T) says it has received Swedish Medical Products Agency (MPA) Clinical Trial Application (CTA) approval to start a clinical trial of its plasminogen therapy in patients suffering from chronic tympanic membrane perforation (chronic TMP).

"Chronic TMP is just one of the many additional clinical indications we intend to pursue with our plasminogen therapy. It is estimated that as many as 70,000 children in the U.S. alone are diagnosed with chronic tympanic membrane perforations every year in the U.S.", said CEO Pierre Laurin in a release.

Torstar Corp. (TS.B-T) reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter, as its print business attracted fewer advertisers.

Torstar said on Wednesday its print advertising revenue fell 15 per cent in the latest quarter, but added that it expects growth in its VerticalScope unit to offset weak advertising revenue for the rest of the year.

Toronto-based VerticalScope runs hundreds of websites and online forums.

Torstar, like other publishers, has been struggling to offset the steady defection of advertisers from newspapers to social media and search websites.

Torstar's revenue fell 10 per cent to $145.91-million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, falling short of analysts' average estimate of $147-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a net loss of $6.6-million or 8 cents per share, compared to a profit of $1.4-million or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Torstar posted a loss of 8 cents per share. Analysts had expected a loss of 4 cents.

-Reuters

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) says it has entered into a "significant branding agreement" with Wyndham Hotel Group to rebrand 44 hotels in the company's Rail Hotel portfolio under Wyndham's Baymont Inn and Suites, Travelodge and Super 8 brands.

AHIP also the acquisition of two additional rail crew hotels, for a total of $7.5-milion (U.S.), and has negotiated a new master agreement with one of its largest railway customers for its future rail crew lodging needs.

"The branding agreement with Wyndham provides a transformational and sustainable long-term strategy for our Rail Hotel portfolio, which we believe will drive improved hotel performance, generate more consistent returns, and create additional value for our unitholders," said Ian McAuley, AHIP's president.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T; TAC-N) reported third-quarter revenue of $588-million versus $620-million for the same period a year earlier.

Its funds from operations came in at $196-million compared to $163-million a year ago. Its loss per share was 9 cents, compared to 4 cents for the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share and revenue of $569.2-million.

Brio Gold Inc. (BRIO-T) reported third-quarter revenues from mining operations of $54.1-million (U.S.) compared to $60.6-million for the comparable period in 2016 "due to lower ounces sold."

Its net loss in the third quarter was $10-million or 9 cents per share compared to a net loss of $15.5-million or 63 cents per share for the third quarter of 2016.

The adjusted loss was $6.8-million compared to $6.7 million in the same period of 2016 "as lower revenue was partially offset by lower depreciation expense," the company said.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) reported third-quarter net income of $7.9-million compared to a net income of $26.2-million for the same period a year ago.

"The decrease was largely attributable to a decrease in fair value gain on income producing properties and deferred income taxes," the REIT stated.

Basic funds from operations came in at $14.5-million or 29 cents per unit compared to 32 cents per unit for the third quarter of 2016.

Medicure Inc. (MPH-X) says it has acquired an exclusive license to sell and market Prexxartan oral solution in the U.S. and its territories from Carmel Biosciences, Inc. for a seven-year term, with extensions.

Medicure has acquired the license rights for an upfront payment of $100,000 (U.S.), with an additional $400,000 payable on final FDA approval. Carmel will also receive royalties and milestone payments from the net revenues of the product.

"The licensing of Prexxartan fits well with Medicure's mission of being a significant cardiovascular specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the U.S. market," said CEO Albert Friesen in a release.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $83.1-million versus $65.2-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations came in at $41.5-million or 24 cents per share compared to $31.2-million or 20 cents per share a year earlier.

Its net loss was $4.3-million or 3 cents per share versus net income of $2-million or a penny per share in the same quarter in 2016.

North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA-T; NOA-N) reported third-quarter revenue of $70-million, compared to $48.2-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Its net loss was $585,000 or 2 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.4-million of 5 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5-million versus $8.7-million for the same time a year ago.

"This was a quarter when little seasonal construction work was available, due to the combined impacts of the enduring cyclical downturn in the oil industry and the severe plant fire at one of our normally busiest worksites," said chairman and CEO Martin Ferron. "However, we were pleased to partly offset this situation by securing increased volumes of production related earthworks, both in and outside the oil sands."

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) says its BRC Gas Equipment brand was awarded a competitive tender bid by Algeria's National Company for Petroleum Products Marketing and Distribution (NAFTAL).

The award is to supply 40,000 liquid petroleum gas sequential injection systems to be delivered into the Algerian market in 2018.

"This is the largest tender we have received from NAFTAL to date, proving the competitiveness and quality of BRC LPG systems," said Andrea Alghisi, Westport's chief operating officer of automotive.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML-T; DNN-N) reported revenue of $2.7-miillion (U.S.) in the third quarter compared to $3.5-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $5.8-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $2.5-million or nil per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.7-million and a loss of a penny per share.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-CN) says it's raising $15-million in a bought-deal financing.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. to buy 3 million shares at $5 each.

The stock closed at $5.34 on Monday.

"The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund the Phase 2 build out of CannTrust's recently licensed Niagara Greenhouse Facility and for general corporate and working capital purposes," the company stated.

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T;TCL.B) says it has acquired Les Industries Flexipak Inc., a flexible packaging supplier in Montréal.

"I am excited to announce this fifth flexible packaging acquisition in North America -- our first in the province of Québec -- which marks yet another step in the development of our North American network," said CEO François Olivier. "This transaction extends our footprint to Eastern Canada by adding a Montréal-based facility equipped with a state-of-the-art platform, and gives us the opportunity to further develop our existing business relationships with retailers in the country."

The price wasn't disclosed.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (CBW-X) has purchased RockGarden Medicinals (2014) Inc., a privately owned licensed producer of cannabis.

"The acquisition furthers the company's streaming platform strategy by providing the company additional resources and regulatory tools to help accelerate Wheaton Licensing Program participants' pathway to licensing under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, the company stated.

ICC International Cannabis Corp. (ICC-X) says it's raising $20-million in a bought-deal financing.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. to purchase 20 million units at $1 each.

It said the net proceeds will be used to "increase the output capacity of the hemp extraction and processing lab in Canelones, Uruguay; (ii) facilitate penetration of new international markets and jurisdictions; and (iii) for general working capital purposes."