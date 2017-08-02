Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This company’s stock has soared 89% with a further 46% forecast

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 23 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 37 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future. Right now, it has been excluded from the breakouts report despite the stock's strong price appreciation (the share price has rallied 89 per cent year-to-date) given the company's market capitalization is below the minimum screening threshold of $200-million. There are six buy recommendation on the stock with a 46 per cent price return anticipated over the next year. The security highlighted below is AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-X).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Toronto-based technology firm AcuityAds enables targeted marketing and advertising through its real-time data-driven optimization technology platform. The firm's targeted advertising capabilities are reflected in the company's slogan, "Right Ad, Right Person, Right Place, Right Time".

Management has a four-pillar growth strategy focused on strategic acquisitions, sales expansion, self-serve SaaS (software as a service), and features and functionality. The company has experienced solid growth with sales climbing from $13.7-million in 2014 to over $39-million in 2016. The Street is forecasting sales of $80-million in 2017.

The company's client list is impressive with companies such as McDonald's, Royal Bank, Ford, Telus, Disney, and Expedia. During the first quarter, the firm's top 10 customers represented approximately 58 per cent of the company's revenues. The company does not have long-term customer contracts.

On March 31, the company completed a private placement financing, rising over $11-million through the issuance of 3.444-million shares at $3.40 per share.

As of March 31, management ownership stood at 45 per cent. This large ownership stake closely aligns management's interests with shareholders' interests.

After the market closed on May 9, the company reported first-quarter financial results that were relatively in-line with expectations. Revenue came in at $11.5-million, up 122 per cent year-over year, and slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $11-million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $187,049, up from a loss reported during the same period last year and exceeding the Street's forecast of $147,000. The company is anticipated to report its second-quarter financial results this month. The Street is forecasting revenue of $17.8-million and EBITDA of $0.6-million.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth, consequently, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts' recommendations

According to Bloomberg, six analysts cover this micro-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $143-million. All six analysts covering the company have buy recommendations. More specifically, four analysts have 'buy' recommendations and two analysts have 'speculative buy' calls.

The six firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Aegis Capital, Cormark Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities, and Paradigm Capital.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $80-million in 2017, rising 33 per cent to $106-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $5-million in 2017 and $9-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 3 cents in 2017 rising to 18 cents in the following year.

Valuation

Several analysts value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple basis. The consensus one-year target price is $6.49, suggesting the stock price has 46 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are concentrated around the $6 price level. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $5.70, two at $6, $6.20, $6.25, and $8.

Revised recommendations

Last month, two analysts revised their price targets higher. Kevin Krishnaratne from Paradigm Capital raised his target price by $2 to $8 and Robert Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners tweaked his target price to $6.20 from $6.

Insider transaction activities

Most recently, on May 11, in a relative small transaction, co-founder and chief executive officer Tal Hayek purchased 2,500 shares, increasing his portfolio's position to 3,269,760 shares.

On March 31, three executives sold shares in the market. Nathan Mekuz, the co-founder and chief technology officer, sold 333,334 shares at an average price per share of $3.40. His portfolio's position remains significant at just over 2.9-million shares. Rachel Kapcan, co-founder and the firm's chief information officer, divested 333,333 shares at an average price per share of $3.40, taking her portfolio's holdings down to over 2.8-million shares. Lastly, Joe Ontman, the co-founder and chief revenue officer, also sold 333,333 shares In the market, reducing his portfolio's position to 3,114,171 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up a stellar 3.6 per cent, and for the past three months has been digesting these gains, consolidating or trading sideways, largely between $4 and $4.50.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is overhead resistance around $4.50 and after that, around $5. The stock price has downside support around $3.75 and then at $3.50, close to its 200-day moving average (at $3.55).

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

If you want to receive to follow all the reports that I write, follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty