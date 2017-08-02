Why investors shouldn’t be reading too much into the ‘fear index’

The primary fear gripping many market bears these days is the apparent absence of fear on display in the stock market's gentle fluctuations.

This summer's trading has seen very little variation in the steady, uneventful rise in U.S. equity prices, which took the Dow Jones industrial average above the 22,000-point mark for the first time ever on Wednesday.

This latest leg in the bull market has coincided with record lows in the closely watched CBOE volatility index, also known as the VIX, and popularly coined the "fear index."

Story continues below advertisement

Pessimists see the decline of the VIX and disappearance of volatility as evidence of investor complacency – a dangerous precursor to many of history's most severe corrections.

But while an underappreciation of the market's risks is a legitimate concern, many investors are putting too much stock in the VIX index, said Hans Albrecht, a portfolio manager and options strategist at Horizons ETFs Management Canada Inc.

The market is calm because economic conditions largely justify calm, Mr. Albrecht said. And the VIX can remain subdued for very long periods of time.

"You can miss out on a lot of upside when you stare on the VIX and say, 'The market's missing something.'"

Mathematically, the VIX index is a reflection of what options prices on the S&P 500 index suggests is in store for market volatility over the next 30 days.

But in practice, it says more about the market's current mood than future conditions.

"The VIX tells us almost nothing beyond how much markets have been bouncing around lately," prominent U.S. hedge-fund manager Cliff Asness said in a recent blog post, titled Please Stop Talking About the VIX So Much.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When the market sells off, the VIX tends to spike. The index most recently hit 40 through the mid-2015 global stock correction, for example. When stocks are in an uptrend, the volatility index typically declines. And amid a bull market fuelled by a decade-long, lukewarm economic recovery, the VIX might shrivel right up.

Last week, the VIX dipped to a new all-time intraday low of 8.84, besting the previous record for tranquillity set the same week former U.S. president Bill Clinton signed the North American free-trade agreement into U.S. law in 1993. The index has since bounced back above 10 – still well below the long-term average of around 20.

The market's composure has aroused fears that investors are putting too much faith in stocks while overlooking the risks.

And the instinct for contrarian investors may be to use the decline of the VIX as a cue to reduce exposure to equities.

"That's how people get into trouble with the VIX," Mr. Albrecht said. "It hasn't been a very good contrarian indicator for investors."

Quite the opposite, in fact – some analyses have shown stock market returns to be better following periods of low VIX readings.

Story continues below advertisement

In low-VIX years, like the current year so far, the S&P 500 index averaged (with data going back to 1990) a 5.9-per-cent gain in the second half of the year, compared with 4.9 per cent in years with moderate readings, and 1.9 per cent in years when the VIX was high, according to Schaeffer's Investment Research.

Another reason a low VIX alone is not necessarily cause for concern is that it is far from the last word on investor sentiment.

The Merrill Lynch global fund manager survey for June, for instance, indicated that 44 per cent of respondents said equities are overvalued, the highest response on record.

Merrill's sell-side indicator, meanwhile, which is based on equity strategists' allocation recommendations, has bounced considerably off the 2012 bottom, but still remains "firmly in neutral territory" – suggesting a level of caution inconsistent with extreme complacency.

But perhaps the strongest argument against fearing the lack of fear is that the economic backdrop is supportive of the equity uptrend, at least for now, Mr. Albrecht said.

The U.S. economy still occupies the middle ground that has proven fertile for equity gains in recent years – moderately expansive, but not too strong as to justify serious monetary tightening.

Corporate profits, too, have proven a crucial support, with a second consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth in the making for the first time since 2011.