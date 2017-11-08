Bitcoin surges over 10% to new high on reports software ‘fork’ suspended

Bitcoin surged to a record high on bets a major test to the biggest digital currency has been called off.

Bitcoin jumped as much as 11 percent to $7,882 after the main architects behind an upgrade to its underlying technology known as Segwit2x, which would have caused the chain to split in what's known as a hard fork, canceled their controversial plans.

"There was definitely risk involved so, in that respect, it's great to have that risk taken off the table -- at least for now," said Spencer Bogart, head of research at Blockchain Capital LLC. "It would have been great for bitcoin to prove its resiliency once again and to strike this scenario off the "fear list". Overall though, the cancellation of the 2x fork highlights Bitcoin's resiliency and reaffirms Bitcoin's status as the honey-badger of money."

SegWit2x was supposed to double bitcoin's block size to 2 megabytes, which in practice increases the network's speed and reduce transaction fees. It was the second step after the network adopted the Segwit upgrade earlier this year.

The second software update hadn't gained enough support to be implemented without breaking the chain, like in the first upgrade. While most miners and many businesses supported the change, bitcoin's core developers opposed it, leading to bitter and public fights. The upgrade's main proponents, said in a statement today they decided to call off the hard fork for this reason.

"Although we strongly believe in the need for a larger blocksize, there is something we believe is even more important: keeping the community together, Unfortunately, it is clear that we have not built sufficient consensus for a clean blocksize upgrade at this time," developers including Jeff Garzik, Jihan Wu and Wences Casares wrote.

Users worried about potential disruptions the upgrade could cause as Segwit2x, unlike previous forks, didn't have so-called replay protection, which means it might be possible to send the same transaction on one network and replay it on the other. Exchange Coinbase planned to disable trading of bitcoin for eight hours before the fork, for example.

Segwit2x futures had been trading at around $1,500 yesterday and have now plunged to $278.