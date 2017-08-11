 Skip to main content

Bullish in Magna International

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
Special to The Globe and Mail

Magna International Inc. declined from $74.50 to $42.09 (A-B) below its falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and then settled in a bullish "W" formation (dashed lines). The stock had a breakout above this pattern (C), pulled back toward its rising average (D) and now appears ready to resume the up-trend (E).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. Only a sustained decline below $56-57 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $69 and $74. The large "W" formation supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

About the Authors
Monica Rizk
Senior Technical Analyst at Phases & Cycles Inc.

Monica Rizk, Senior Technical Analyst, has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and completed the Canadian Securities Institute course. She has been with Phases & Cycles since September 2000 and specializes in the research of Canadian and US stocks using Point & Figure as well as bar chart analysis. More

Ron Meisels
President of Phases & Cycles Inc.

Ron Meisels, President, Phases & Cycles Inc., has been active as an Analyst since 1971. He was Vice President and Director of Technical Research of Nesbitt Thomson (now BMO Nesbitt Burns) from 1982 to 1990. He was ranked among the top three technical analysts by Canadian Institutions for six consecutive years (Brendan Wood Survey). More

