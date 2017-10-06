Bullish on Brookfield Asset Management.

On Nov. 12, 2016 ($44.23) we reported that Brookfield Asset Management was on the verge of a breakout from a large trading range (dashed lines) and provided targets of $53 and $57. Soon afterward, the stock reached a high of $53.08 (A) to fulfill our first target. The stock has since pulled back toward its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) where it found support near ±$48 (B). The recent rise above ±$51 signalled renewed investor interest and the resumption of the up-trend (C). Only a sustained decline below ±$49 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $57 and $59. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com