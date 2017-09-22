Bullish on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton rallied from $19.29 to $33.06 (A-B), declined to $22.97 (C) and then rose to ±$34.50, where it encountered resistance for about one year (dotted line). The recent rise above ±$35 signaled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new up-leg toward higher targets (D). Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. There is good support at ±$35, but only a sustained decline below ±$33 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $39 and $44. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com