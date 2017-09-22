Bullish on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton rallied from $19.29 to $33.06 (A-B), declined to $22.97 (C) and then rose to ±$34.50, where it encountered resistance for about one year (dotted line). The recent rise above ±$35 signaled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new up-leg toward higher targets (D). Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. There is good support at ±$35, but only a sustained decline below ±$33 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $39 and $44. Higher targets are visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨