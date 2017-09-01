 Skip to main content

Bullish on Louisiana Pacific

Monica Rizk and Ron Meisels
On July 9, 2016 ($18.48 [U.S.]), we reported that a rise above $19.50-$20.00 would signal targets of $22 and $25 for Louisiana Pacific. These targets were reached and exceeded as the stock rallied and reached a high of $26.92 (A). The stock has since pulled back to support near its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – B) and now appears ready to resume the up-trend (C). Behaviour indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. Only a sustained decline below ±$22 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $27 and $29. The large base (dashed lines) supports significantly higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

