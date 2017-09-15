Bullish on West Fraser Timber.

On Jan. 7, 2017 ($45.44) we reported a breakout from a large trading range (dashed lines) and targets of $57 and $62. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. rallied to a high of $62.50 in May, 2017 to fulfill our targets (A).

The stock then stayed in a slightly rising wedge pattern for about three months (dotted lines) and recently had a breakout from this formation to signal the resumption of the up-trend (B). The subsequent correction provides an attractive entry level.

There is good support at ±$60, but only a decline below $57-58 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $74 and $79. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc.). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: http://www.decisionplus.com