 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Eye on Shorts: What bearish investors are betting against

Equities

Eye on Shorts: What bearish investors are betting against

Contributed to The Globe and Mail

Largest short positions, Aug. 31, 2017

Company NameSymbol31-Aug-1715-Aug-17Net Change
Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' SvBBD.B-T103,199,298101,512,0041,687,294
Kinross Gold Corp.K-T53,530,82452,114,9321,415,892
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T52,449,05449,503,4392,945,615
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF UnitsXIU-T47,512,831109,762,485-62,249,654
Enbridge Inc.ENB-T36,965,51931,997,7814,967,738
BCE Inc.BCE-T35,003,68434,679,299324,385
Trevali Mining Corp. JTV-T34,765,53151,076,638-16,311,107
New Gold Inc.NGD-T32,803,74932,670,712133,037
Eldorado Gold Corp.ELD-T28,269,10926,989,1031,280,006
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T27,992,25927,692,525299,734
TransCanada Corp.TRP-T27,932,11326,808,4801,123,633
Pengrowth Energy Corp.PGF-T27,915,64829,283,470-1,367,822
Meg Energy Corp.MEG-T26,668,73426,848,786-180,052
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T26,077,28426,728,767-651,483
Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T24,267,91224,562,248-294,336
B2Gold Corp. JBTO-T21,756,81120,811,435945,376
BlackBerry Ltd.BB-T19,438,06918,640,759797,310
Rogers Communications Inc. Cl 'B' NvRCI.B-T18,191,20918,057,262133,947
Husky Energy Inc.HSE-T18,011,69618,059,731-48,035
Fortis Inc.FTS-T17,938,48817,569,059369,429

Complete short report information is available from TSX Datalinx at (416) 947-4778 or email marketdata@tmx.com. Short positions are as of Aug. 31. Changes are from Aug. 15.

Largest net increases, Aug. 31, 2017

Company NameSymbol31-Aug-1715-Aug-17Net Change
Redknee Solutions Inc. J SvRKN-T17,692,0244,822,52612,869,498
Enbridge Inc.ENB-T36,965,51931,997,7814,967,738
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T52,449,05449,503,4392,945,615
Calfrac Well Services Ltd.CFW-T6,097,5643,633,8802,463,684
Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' SvBBD.B-T103,199,298101,512,0041,687,294
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-T8,621,3476,937,7011,683,646
Goldcorp Inc.G-T9,009,0697,394,9061,614,163
Trinidad Drilling Ltd.TDG-T4,452,8072,870,9251,581,882
Teck Resources Ltd. Cl 'B' SvTECK.B-T9,760,0598,337,9841,422,075
Kinross Gold Corp.K-T53,530,82452,114,9321,415,892
Semafo Inc. JSMF-T4,861,7433,474,1761,387,567
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF UnXEG-T9,676,3698,337,9121,338,457
Asanko Gold Inc. JAKG-T11,541,44610,243,3371,298,109
Crew Energy Inc.CR-T8,540,3157,258,4031,281,912
Eldorado Gold Corp.ELD-T28,269,10926,989,1031,280,006
Suncor Energy Inc.SU-T15,020,54813,853,6601,166,888
TransCanada Corp.TRP-T27,932,11326,808,4801,123,633
Mackenzie Max Divers Canada Index ETF Cl E UnMKC-T1,119,10818,8801,100,228
Tricon Capital Group Inc.TCN-T4,817,4003,745,7601,071,640
Iamgold Corp.IMG-T9,927,4648,880,6861,046,778

Complete short report information is available from TSX Datalinx at (416) 947-4778 or email marketdata@tmx.com. Short positions are as of Aug. 31. Changes are from Aug. 15.

Largest net decreases, Aug. 31, 2017

Company NameSymbol31-Aug-1715-Aug-17Net Change
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF UnitsXIU-T47,512,831109,762,485-62,249,654
Trevali Mining Corp. JTV-T34,765,53151,076,638-16,311,107
Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. JPGD-T381,0005,076,624-4,695,624
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Cl A UnHXT-T4,858,2227,427,700-2,569,478
Betapro Crude Oil 2X Daily Bul ETF A UnHOU-T1,131,2853,229,626-2,098,341
Encana Corp.ECA-T15,584,36617,613,605-2,029,239
Allied Properties Real Estate Invest Trust UnAP.UN-T698,7712,549,633-1,850,862
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Cad UnZPR-T5,428,1527,048,243-1,620,091
Athabasca Oil Corp. JATH-T14,078,10115,608,461-1,530,360
Pengrowth Energy Corp.PGF-T27,915,64829,283,470-1,367,822
Canopy Growth Corp. JWEED-T3,083,8924,365,670-1,281,778
Primero Mining Corp.P-T388,0061,641,682-1,253,676
Lundin Mining Corp.LUN-T4,774,4385,841,951-1,067,513
Aphria Inc. JAPH-T609,0001,508,947-899,947
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Cl 'A'DFN-T36,200923,100-886,900
Laurentian Bank of CanadaLB-T532,3361,307,651-775,315
iShares Canadian Hybrid Corp Bond Indx ETF UnXHB-T96,909872,079-775,170
Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T17,741,42818,506,268-764,840
Dividend 15 Split Corp. PrDFN.PR.A-T25,300749,500-724,200
WestJet Airlines Ltd. Variable Voting & VWJA-T1,840,7532,553,846-713,093

Complete short report information is available from TSX Datalinx at (416) 947-4778 or email marketdata@tmx.com. Short positions are as of Aug. 31. Changes are from Aug. 15.

Largest per cent increases, Aug. 31, 2017

Company NameSymbol31-Aug-1715-Aug-17% Change
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Idx ETF UnXUH-T32,05818417,322
Intact Financial Corp. Subs RecIFC.R-T31,00020015,400
BMO Mid-Term U.S. Ig Corp Bond Index ETF Usd UnZIC.U-T27,64418414,923
BMO Mid-Trm U.S. Ig Corp Bnd Heg-Cad Idx ETF UnZMU-T41,40830013,702
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 5-Yr Ser 'A' PrCF.PR.A-T10,80010010,700
First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF UnTXF-T51,71550110,222
Purpose International Dividend Fund ETF UnPID-T30,2653059,822
iShares Cdn Financial Mthly Income ETF Adv UnFIE.A-T14,6651489,808
iShares 1-10Yr Laddered Corp Bond Indx ETF UnCBH-T46,9555418,579
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF UnitsZFS-T292,6003,5008,260
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Cl E UnHAL-T15,2901888,032
RBC 1-5 Yr Laddered Canadian Bond ETF Cad UnRLB-T20,0972817,051
Wisdomtree Yld Enhanc Ca St Aggre Bnd ETF NnhCAGS-T6,9001006,800
Polaris Materials Corp. JPLS-T108,8001,7006,300
Mackenzie Max Divers Canada Index ETF Cl E UnMKC-T1,119,10818,8805,827
1st Asset Morningstr Intl Momentum Idx ETF UnZXM-T18,2843405,277
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Idx ETF UnXFS-T12,2052474,841
Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF E UnHEX-T13,7003004,466
Powershares Tactical Bond ETF Trans UnPTB-T74,6681,6704,371
First Asset Active Credit ETF Cad$ UnitsFAO-T3,9001003,800

Complete short report information is available from TSX Datalinx at (416) 947-4778 or email marketdata@tmx.com. Short positions are as of Aug. 31. Changes are from Aug. 15.

Largest per cent decreases, Aug. 31, 2017

Company NameSymbol31-Aug-1715-Aug-17% Change
Lydian International Ltd. Ordinary JLYD-T406583,034-99
Hamilton Capital Glbl Financials Yld ETF E UnHFY-T20297,951-99
Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.ZAR-T16062,800-99
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF Cad UnRUE-T18456,662-99
Purpose Premium Yield Fund ETFPYF-T20051,900-99
Cardinal Resources Ltd. J OrdinaryCDV-T1,000259,000-99
Dividend Growth Split Corp. PrDGS.PR.A-T10020,491-99
Amerigo Resources Ltd. JARG-T50086,600-99
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund ETFPHR-T15524,625-99
Centamin Plc. OrdinaryCEE-T10015,800-99
RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders Ca UnRIG-T36256,866-99
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF Cad UnRUD-T1,239151,198-99
Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF UnVMO-T60870,822-99
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Share ETF UnDXP-T76770,703-98
Vanguard S&P500 Index ETF(Cad-Hedged)Trans UnVSP-T30026,900-98
CPI Card Group Inc.PMTS-T90061,500-98
BMO MSCI All Country Wrld Hi Qual Idx ETF CadZGQ-T47330,501-98
BMO Eqwg U.S. Health Care Hed To Cad Idx ETF UnZUH-T90356,610-98
RBC Quant Eafe Eqty Leadr(Cad-Heg)ETF Cad UnRIEH-T70042,462-98
Horizons Enhncd Income Financials ETF Cl E UnHEF-T1005,752-98

Complete short report information is available from TSX Datalinx at (416) 947-4778 or email marketdata@tmx.com. Short positions are as of Aug. 31. Changes are from Aug. 15.

Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨