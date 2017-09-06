Eye on Shorts: What bearish investors are betting against

Largest short positions, Aug. 31, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|31-Aug-17
|15-Aug-17
|Net Change
|Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' Sv
|BBD.B-T
|103,199,298
|101,512,004
|1,687,294
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|K-T
|53,530,824
|52,114,932
|1,415,892
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|52,449,054
|49,503,439
|2,945,615
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Units
|XIU-T
|47,512,831
|109,762,485
|-62,249,654
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|36,965,519
|31,997,781
|4,967,738
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|35,003,684
|34,679,299
|324,385
|Trevali Mining Corp. J
|TV-T
|34,765,531
|51,076,638
|-16,311,107
|New Gold Inc.
|NGD-T
|32,803,749
|32,670,712
|133,037
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|ELD-T
|28,269,109
|26,989,103
|1,280,006
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|27,992,259
|27,692,525
|299,734
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|27,932,113
|26,808,480
|1,123,633
|Pengrowth Energy Corp.
|PGF-T
|27,915,648
|29,283,470
|-1,367,822
|Meg Energy Corp.
|MEG-T
|26,668,734
|26,848,786
|-180,052
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|26,077,284
|26,728,767
|-651,483
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|24,267,912
|24,562,248
|-294,336
|B2Gold Corp. J
|BTO-T
|21,756,811
|20,811,435
|945,376
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB-T
|19,438,069
|18,640,759
|797,310
|Rogers Communications Inc. Cl 'B' Nv
|RCI.B-T
|18,191,209
|18,057,262
|133,947
|Husky Energy Inc.
|HSE-T
|18,011,696
|18,059,731
|-48,035
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|17,938,488
|17,569,059
|369,429
Complete short report information is available from TSX Datalinx at (416) 947-4778 or email marketdata@tmx.com. Short positions are as of Aug. 31. Changes are from Aug. 15.
Largest net increases, Aug. 31, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|31-Aug-17
|15-Aug-17
|Net Change
|Redknee Solutions Inc. J Sv
|RKN-T
|17,692,024
|4,822,526
|12,869,498
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|36,965,519
|31,997,781
|4,967,738
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|52,449,054
|49,503,439
|2,945,615
|Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
|CFW-T
|6,097,564
|3,633,880
|2,463,684
|Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' Sv
|BBD.B-T
|103,199,298
|101,512,004
|1,687,294
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|8,621,347
|6,937,701
|1,683,646
|Goldcorp Inc.
|G-T
|9,009,069
|7,394,906
|1,614,163
|Trinidad Drilling Ltd.
|TDG-T
|4,452,807
|2,870,925
|1,581,882
|Teck Resources Ltd. Cl 'B' Sv
|TECK.B-T
|9,760,059
|8,337,984
|1,422,075
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|K-T
|53,530,824
|52,114,932
|1,415,892
|Semafo Inc. J
|SMF-T
|4,861,743
|3,474,176
|1,387,567
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Un
|XEG-T
|9,676,369
|8,337,912
|1,338,457
|Asanko Gold Inc. J
|AKG-T
|11,541,446
|10,243,337
|1,298,109
|Crew Energy Inc.
|CR-T
|8,540,315
|7,258,403
|1,281,912
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|ELD-T
|28,269,109
|26,989,103
|1,280,006
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|15,020,548
|13,853,660
|1,166,888
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|27,932,113
|26,808,480
|1,123,633
|Mackenzie Max Divers Canada Index ETF Cl E Un
|MKC-T
|1,119,108
|18,880
|1,100,228
|Tricon Capital Group Inc.
|TCN-T
|4,817,400
|3,745,760
|1,071,640
|Iamgold Corp.
|IMG-T
|9,927,464
|8,880,686
|1,046,778
Largest net decreases, Aug. 31, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|31-Aug-17
|15-Aug-17
|Net Change
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Units
|XIU-T
|47,512,831
|109,762,485
|-62,249,654
|Trevali Mining Corp. J
|TV-T
|34,765,531
|51,076,638
|-16,311,107
|Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. J
|PGD-T
|381,000
|5,076,624
|-4,695,624
|Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Cl A Un
|HXT-T
|4,858,222
|7,427,700
|-2,569,478
|Betapro Crude Oil 2X Daily Bul ETF A Un
|HOU-T
|1,131,285
|3,229,626
|-2,098,341
|Encana Corp.
|ECA-T
|15,584,366
|17,613,605
|-2,029,239
|Allied Properties Real Estate Invest Trust Un
|AP.UN-T
|698,771
|2,549,633
|-1,850,862
|BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Cad Un
|ZPR-T
|5,428,152
|7,048,243
|-1,620,091
|Athabasca Oil Corp. J
|ATH-T
|14,078,101
|15,608,461
|-1,530,360
|Pengrowth Energy Corp.
|PGF-T
|27,915,648
|29,283,470
|-1,367,822
|Canopy Growth Corp. J
|WEED-T
|3,083,892
|4,365,670
|-1,281,778
|Primero Mining Corp.
|P-T
|388,006
|1,641,682
|-1,253,676
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|4,774,438
|5,841,951
|-1,067,513
|Aphria Inc. J
|APH-T
|609,000
|1,508,947
|-899,947
|Dividend 15 Split Corp. Cl 'A'
|DFN-T
|36,200
|923,100
|-886,900
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|LB-T
|532,336
|1,307,651
|-775,315
|iShares Canadian Hybrid Corp Bond Indx ETF Un
|XHB-T
|96,909
|872,079
|-775,170
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|17,741,428
|18,506,268
|-764,840
|Dividend 15 Split Corp. Pr
|DFN.PR.A-T
|25,300
|749,500
|-724,200
|WestJet Airlines Ltd. Variable Voting & V
|WJA-T
|1,840,753
|2,553,846
|-713,093
Largest per cent increases, Aug. 31, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|31-Aug-17
|15-Aug-17
|% Change
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Idx ETF Un
|XUH-T
|32,058
|184
|17,322
|Intact Financial Corp. Subs Rec
|IFC.R-T
|31,000
|200
|15,400
|BMO Mid-Term U.S. Ig Corp Bond Index ETF Usd Un
|ZIC.U-T
|27,644
|184
|14,923
|BMO Mid-Trm U.S. Ig Corp Bnd Heg-Cad Idx ETF Un
|ZMU-T
|41,408
|300
|13,702
|Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 5-Yr Ser 'A' Pr
|CF.PR.A-T
|10,800
|100
|10,700
|First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF Un
|TXF-T
|51,715
|501
|10,222
|Purpose International Dividend Fund ETF Un
|PID-T
|30,265
|305
|9,822
|iShares Cdn Financial Mthly Income ETF Adv Un
|FIE.A-T
|14,665
|148
|9,808
|iShares 1-10Yr Laddered Corp Bond Indx ETF Un
|CBH-T
|46,955
|541
|8,579
|BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF Units
|ZFS-T
|292,600
|3,500
|8,260
|Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Cl E Un
|HAL-T
|15,290
|188
|8,032
|RBC 1-5 Yr Laddered Canadian Bond ETF Cad Un
|RLB-T
|20,097
|281
|7,051
|Wisdomtree Yld Enhanc Ca St Aggre Bnd ETF Nnh
|CAGS-T
|6,900
|100
|6,800
|Polaris Materials Corp. J
|PLS-T
|108,800
|1,700
|6,300
|Mackenzie Max Divers Canada Index ETF Cl E Un
|MKC-T
|1,119,108
|18,880
|5,827
|1st Asset Morningstr Intl Momentum Idx ETF Un
|ZXM-T
|18,284
|340
|5,277
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Idx ETF Un
|XFS-T
|12,205
|247
|4,841
|Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF E Un
|HEX-T
|13,700
|300
|4,466
|Powershares Tactical Bond ETF Trans Un
|PTB-T
|74,668
|1,670
|4,371
|First Asset Active Credit ETF Cad$ Units
|FAO-T
|3,900
|100
|3,800
Largest per cent decreases, Aug. 31, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|31-Aug-17
|15-Aug-17
|% Change
|Lydian International Ltd. Ordinary J
|LYD-T
|406
|583,034
|-99
|Hamilton Capital Glbl Financials Yld ETF E Un
|HFY-T
|202
|97,951
|-99
|Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.
|ZAR-T
|160
|62,800
|-99
|RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF Cad Un
|RUE-T
|184
|56,662
|-99
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund ETF
|PYF-T
|200
|51,900
|-99
|Cardinal Resources Ltd. J Ordinary
|CDV-T
|1,000
|259,000
|-99
|Dividend Growth Split Corp. Pr
|DGS.PR.A-T
|100
|20,491
|-99
|Amerigo Resources Ltd. J
|ARG-T
|500
|86,600
|-99
|Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund ETF
|PHR-T
|155
|24,625
|-99
|Centamin Plc. Ordinary
|CEE-T
|100
|15,800
|-99
|RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders Ca Un
|RIG-T
|362
|56,866
|-99
|RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF Cad Un
|RUD-T
|1,239
|151,198
|-99
|Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF Un
|VMO-T
|608
|70,822
|-99
|Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Share ETF Un
|DXP-T
|767
|70,703
|-98
|Vanguard S&P500 Index ETF(Cad-Hedged)Trans Un
|VSP-T
|300
|26,900
|-98
|CPI Card Group Inc.
|PMTS-T
|900
|61,500
|-98
|BMO MSCI All Country Wrld Hi Qual Idx ETF Cad
|ZGQ-T
|473
|30,501
|-98
|BMO Eqwg U.S. Health Care Hed To Cad Idx ETF Un
|ZUH-T
|903
|56,610
|-98
|RBC Quant Eafe Eqty Leadr(Cad-Heg)ETF Cad Un
|RIEH-T
|700
|42,462
|-98
|Horizons Enhncd Income Financials ETF Cl E Un
|HEF-T
|100
|5,752
|-98
