Eye on Shorts: What bearish investors are betting against

Largest short positions, Sep. 30, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|30-Sep-17
|15-Sep-17
|Net Change
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Units
|XIU-T
|59,287,216
|52,166,250
|7,120,966
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|48,934,006
|50,914,410
|-1,980,404
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|33,222,906
|34,230,857
|-1,007,951
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|29,593,954
|33,704,097
|-4,110,143
|Titan Medical Inc. J
|TMD-T
|29,398,385
|2,604,717
|26,793,668
|Pengrowth Energy Corp.
|PGF-T
|27,056,832
|29,289,480
|-2,232,648
|Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' Sv
|BBD.B-T
|26,940,602
|30,613,315
|-3,672,713
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|26,433,930
|25,860,949
|572,981
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|23,736,626
|23,728,674
|7,952
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|23,681,418
|25,187,507
|-1,506,089
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|23,005,789
|25,180,748
|-2,174,959
|Meg Energy Corp.
|MEG-T
|20,676,063
|21,493,799
|-817,736
|B2Gold Corp. J
|BTO-T
|20,001,748
|22,476,455
|-2,474,707
|Rogers Communications Inc. Cl 'B' Nv
|RCI.B-T
|17,166,259
|17,333,985
|-167,726
|Kelt Exploration Ltd. J
|KEL-T
|16,592,744
|16,357,837
|234,907
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|16,345,360
|16,469,221
|-123,861
|Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
|SSL-T
|15,869,804
|14,560,789
|1,309,015
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL-T
|15,825,632
|16,229,232
|-403,600
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|15,820,860
|16,136,813
|-315,953
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|15,683,333
|15,907,110
|-223,777
Largest net increases, Sep. 30, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|30-Sep-17
|15-Sep-17
|Net Change
|Titan Medical Inc. J
|TMD-T
|29,398,385
|2,604,717
|26,793,668
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Units
|XIU-T
|59,287,216
|52,166,250
|7,120,966
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|11,341,251
|4,235,398
|7,105,853
|BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Cad Un
|ZEB-T
|6,294,297
|286,500
|6,007,797
|Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts
|H.IR-T
|2,971,000
|0
|2,971,000
|Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. Ordinary J
|CXN-T
|2,547,600
|0
|2,547,600
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|YRI-T
|10,361,617
|8,500,636
|1,860,981
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Cl 'A' J
|IVN-T
|11,279,429
|9,702,477
|1,576,952
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|8,698,972
|7,154,230
|1,544,742
|Aurora Cannabis Inc. J
|ACB-T
|4,573,654
|3,086,100
|1,487,554
|Uranium Participation Corp.
|U-T
|1,822,411
|335,792
|1,486,619
|Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
|SSL-T
|15,869,804
|14,560,789
|1,309,015
|Oceanagold Corp.
|OGC-T
|10,277,974
|9,181,273
|1,096,701
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Cap Composite Idx ETF Un
|XIC-T
|1,570,789
|513,994
|1,056,795
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|TRQ-T
|7,921,340
|6,871,637
|1,049,703
|Redknee Solutions Inc. J Sv
|RKN-T
|2,353,546
|1,594,463
|759,083
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|EFN-T
|11,301,898
|10,563,457
|738,441
|Surge Energy Inc. J
|SGY-T
|4,164,892
|3,436,051
|728,841
|First Asset Enhanced Short Duratn Bond ETF Un
|FSB-T
|691,200
|16,700
|674,500
|Electrovaya Inc.
|EFL-T
|1,062,525
|395,325
|667,200
Largest net decreases, Sep. 30, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|30-Sep-17
|15-Sep-17
|Net Change
|Encana Corp.
|ECA-T
|9,013,873
|14,352,541
|-5,338,668
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|BIR-T
|7,346,441
|12,654,872
|-5,308,431
|Paramount Resources Ltd. Class A
|POU-T
|3,062,144
|8,121,310
|-5,059,166
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|29,593,954
|33,704,097
|-4,110,143
|Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' Sv
|BBD.B-T
|26,940,602
|30,613,315
|-3,672,713
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|14,343,286
|17,705,977
|-3,362,691
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|13,897,800
|17,008,981
|-3,111,181
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|13,018,647
|16,049,030
|-3,030,383
|B2Gold Corp. J
|BTO-T
|20,001,748
|22,476,455
|-2,474,707
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|ELD-T
|9,745,237
|12,112,772
|-2,367,535
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Un
|BIP.UN-T
|440,916
|2,695,393
|-2,254,477
|Pengrowth Energy Corp.
|PGF-T
|27,056,832
|29,289,480
|-2,232,648
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|23,005,789
|25,180,748
|-2,174,959
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|48,934,006
|50,914,410
|-1,980,404
|Husky Energy Inc.
|HSE-T
|5,678,739
|7,562,520
|-1,883,781
|Athabasca Oil Corp. J
|ATH-T
|11,692,198
|13,373,289
|-1,681,091
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|4,033,705
|5,648,950
|-1,615,245
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|CNQ-T
|5,061,940
|6,651,419
|-1,589,479
|Precision Drilling Corp.
|PD-T
|4,444,115
|5,994,362
|-1,550,247
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|23,681,418
|25,187,507
|-1,506,089
Largest per cent increases, Sep. 30, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|30-Sep-17
|15-Sep-17
|% Change
|Royal Bank of Canada 1st Pr Series 'Aa'
|RY.PR.A-T
|265,000
|716
|36,911
|TD S&P 500 Cad Hedged Index ETF Un
|THU-T
|36,700
|100
|36,600
|First Asset U.S. & Cda Lifeco Income ETF Un
|FLI-T
|100,551
|438
|22,856
|First Asst MSCI Europe Low Risk Wghtd ETF Un
|RWE-T
|32,931
|187
|17,510
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF Cad-Heg Un
|XMH-T
|26,405
|164
|16,000
|Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF Un
|EHE-T
|58,141
|370
|15,613
|First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Wghtd ETF Un
|RWW-T
|77,266
|500
|15,353
|First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF Un
|FIG-T
|187,500
|1,300
|14,323
|Horizons Global Risk Parity ETF Cl E Units
|HRA-T
|14,316
|100
|14,216
|Hamilton Capital Glbl Financials Yld ETF E Un
|HFY-T
|24,700
|200
|12,250
|Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. J
|WM-T
|12,200
|100
|12,100
|Questrade Global Total Equity ETF Units
|QGE-T
|13,190
|109
|12,000
|Brookfield Glbl Infrastructr Sec Incm Fnd Un
|BGI.UN-T
|32,743
|300
|10,814
|First Asset U.S. Trendleaders Index ETF Un
|SID-T
|8,400
|100
|8,300
|Purpose U.S. Dividend Fund ETF Units
|PUD-T
|39,597
|490
|7,981
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF Un
|XHU-T
|27,872
|346
|7,955
|1st Asset Mornstar Cda Momentum Index ETF Un
|WXM-T
|7,500
|100
|7,400
|Gran Colombia Gold Corp. J
|GCM-T
|313,300
|4,400
|7,020
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Idx ETF(Ca-H)Un
|XMS-T
|14,200
|200
|7,000
|Tech Acievers Growth & Income ETF Cl U Un Usf
|HTA.U-T
|5,200
|100
|5,100
Largest per cent decreases, Sep. 30, 2017
|Company Name
|Symbol
|30-Sep-17
|15-Sep-17
|% Change
|Financial 15 Split Corp. Pr
|FTN.PR.A-T
|124
|417,924
|-99
|Partners Value Split Corp. Cl 'Aa' Ser 8 Pr
|PVS.PR.F-T
|600
|280,000
|-99
|Lydian International Ltd. Ordinary J
|LYD-T
|300
|77,000
|-99
|Vanguard S&P500 Index ETF(Cad-Hedged)Trans Un
|VSP-T
|1,109
|232,478
|-99
|Centamin Plc. Ordinary
|CEE-T
|100
|18,700
|-99
|Horizons Active Emerging Mkts Div ETF Cl E Un
|HAJ-T
|100
|17,900
|-99
|Step Energy Services Ltd. J
|STEP-T
|100
|15,800
|-99
|RBC Quant Eafe Eqty Leadr(Cad-Heg)ETF Cad Un
|RIEH-T
|100
|12,300
|-99
|Dividend 15 Split Corp. Pr
|DFN.PR.A-T
|100
|10,000
|-99
|Manulife Multifactr Dev Intl Idx ETF Unheg Un
|MINT.B-T
|400
|30,300
|-98
|Cardinal Resources Ltd. J Ordinary
|CDV-T
|186
|10,186
|-98
|RBC Quant European Div Leaders ETF Cad Un
|RPD-T
|3,485
|190,595
|-98
|Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. J
|ASP-T
|500
|26,353
|-98
|Pacific Insight Electronics Corp.
|PIH-T
|100
|4,600
|-97
|Inplay Oil Corp. J
|IPO-T
|17,100
|766,200
|-97
|Sierra Metals Inc. J
|SMT-T
|100
|3,900
|-97
|Vanguard U.S. Total Mkt Indx ETF(Cad-Hedged) Un
|VUS-T
|500
|18,200
|-97
|North American Financial 15 Split Corp Cl 'A'
|FFN-T
|100
|3,500
|-97
|iShares Cdn Financial Mthly Income ETF Adv Un
|FIE.A-T
|154
|4,869
|-96
|Powershares Ftse Rafi Cdn Fndmtl Index ETF Un
|PXC-T
|3,494
|109,707
|-96
