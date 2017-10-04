 Skip to main content

Eye on Shorts: What bearish investors are betting against

Editor's note:

An earlier version of the Largest Net Increases table included incorrect information from source. The corrected table is below

Largest short positions, Sep. 30, 2017

Company NameSymbol30-Sep-1715-Sep-17Net Change
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF UnitsXIU-T59,287,21652,166,2507,120,966
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T48,934,00650,914,410-1,980,404
BCE Inc.BCE-T33,222,90634,230,857-1,007,951
Enbridge Inc.ENB-T29,593,95433,704,097-4,110,143
Titan Medical Inc. JTMD-T29,398,3852,604,71726,793,668
Pengrowth Energy Corp.PGF-T27,056,83229,289,480-2,232,648
Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' SvBBD.B-T26,940,60230,613,315-3,672,713
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T26,433,93025,860,949572,981
Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T23,736,62623,728,6747,952
TransCanada Corp.TRP-T23,681,41825,187,507-1,506,089
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T23,005,78925,180,748-2,174,959
Meg Energy Corp.MEG-T20,676,06321,493,799-817,736
B2Gold Corp. JBTO-T20,001,74822,476,455-2,474,707
Rogers Communications Inc. Cl 'B' NvRCI.B-T17,166,25917,333,985-167,726
Kelt Exploration Ltd. JKEL-T16,592,74416,357,837234,907
Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T16,345,36016,469,221-123,861
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.SSL-T15,869,80414,560,7891,309,015
Pembina Pipeline Corp.PPL-T15,825,63216,229,232-403,600
Telus Corp.T-T15,820,86016,136,813-315,953
Fortis Inc.FTS-T15,683,33315,907,110-223,777

Complete short report information is available from TSX Datalinx at (416) 947-4778 or email marketdata@tmx.com. Short positions are as of Sep. 30. Changes are from Sep. 15.

Largest net increases, Sep. 30, 2017

Company NameSymbol30-Sep-1715-Sep-17Net Change
Titan Medical Inc. JTMD-T29,398,3852,604,71726,793,668
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF UnitsXIU-T59,287,21652,166,2507,120,966
Lundin Mining Corp.LUN-T11,341,2514,235,3987,105,853
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Cad UnZEB-T6,294,297286,5006,007,797
Hydro One Ltd. Instalment ReceiptsH.IR-T2,971,00002,971,000
Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. Ordinary JCXN-T2,547,60002,547,600
Yamana Gold Inc.YRI-T10,361,6178,500,6361,860,981
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Cl 'A' JIVN-T11,279,4299,702,4771,576,952
Inter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T8,698,9727,154,2301,544,742
Aurora Cannabis Inc. JACB-T4,573,6543,086,1001,487,554
Uranium Participation Corp.U-T1,822,411335,7921,486,619
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.SSL-T15,869,80414,560,7891,309,015
Oceanagold Corp.OGC-T10,277,9749,181,2731,096,701
iShares Core S&P/TSX Cap Composite Idx ETF UnXIC-T1,570,789513,9941,056,795
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.TRQ-T7,921,3406,871,6371,049,703
Redknee Solutions Inc. J SvRKN-T2,353,5461,594,463759,083
Element Fleet Management Corp.EFN-T11,301,89810,563,457738,441
Surge Energy Inc. JSGY-T4,164,8923,436,051728,841
First Asset Enhanced Short Duratn Bond ETF UnFSB-T691,20016,700674,500
Electrovaya Inc.EFL-T1,062,525395,325667,200

Largest net decreases, Sep. 30, 2017

Company NameSymbol30-Sep-1715-Sep-17Net Change
Encana Corp.ECA-T9,013,87314,352,541-5,338,668
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.BIR-T7,346,44112,654,872-5,308,431
Paramount Resources Ltd. Class APOU-T3,062,1448,121,310-5,059,166
Enbridge Inc.ENB-T29,593,95433,704,097-4,110,143
Bombardier Inc. Cl 'B' SvBBD.B-T26,940,60230,613,315-3,672,713
Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE-T14,343,28617,705,977-3,362,691
Suncor Energy Inc.SU-T13,897,80017,008,981-3,111,181
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-T13,018,64716,049,030-3,030,383
B2Gold Corp. JBTO-T20,001,74822,476,455-2,474,707
Eldorado Gold Corp.ELD-T9,745,23712,112,772-2,367,535
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. UnBIP.UN-T440,9162,695,393-2,254,477
Pengrowth Energy Corp.PGF-T27,056,83229,289,480-2,232,648
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T23,005,78925,180,748-2,174,959
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T48,934,00650,914,410-1,980,404
Husky Energy Inc.HSE-T5,678,7397,562,520-1,883,781
Athabasca Oil Corp. JATH-T11,692,19813,373,289-1,681,091
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-T4,033,7055,648,950-1,615,245
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.CNQ-T5,061,9406,651,419-1,589,479
Precision Drilling Corp.PD-T4,444,1155,994,362-1,550,247
TransCanada Corp.TRP-T23,681,41825,187,507-1,506,089

Largest per cent increases, Sep. 30, 2017

Company NameSymbol30-Sep-1715-Sep-17% Change
Royal Bank of Canada 1st Pr Series 'Aa'RY.PR.A-T265,00071636,911
TD S&P 500 Cad Hedged Index ETF UnTHU-T36,70010036,600
First Asset U.S. & Cda Lifeco Income ETF UnFLI-T100,55143822,856
First Asst MSCI Europe Low Risk Wghtd ETF UnRWE-T32,93118717,510
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF Cad-Heg UnXMH-T26,40516416,000
Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF UnEHE-T58,14137015,613
First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Wghtd ETF UnRWW-T77,26650015,353
First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF UnFIG-T187,5001,30014,323
Horizons Global Risk Parity ETF Cl E UnitsHRA-T14,31610014,216
Hamilton Capital Glbl Financials Yld ETF E UnHFY-T24,70020012,250
Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. JWM-T12,20010012,100
Questrade Global Total Equity ETF UnitsQGE-T13,19010912,000
Brookfield Glbl Infrastructr Sec Incm Fnd UnBGI.UN-T32,74330010,814
First Asset U.S. Trendleaders Index ETF UnSID-T8,4001008,300
Purpose U.S. Dividend Fund ETF UnitsPUD-T39,5974907,981
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF UnXHU-T27,8723467,955
1st Asset Mornstar Cda Momentum Index ETF UnWXM-T7,5001007,400
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. JGCM-T313,3004,4007,020
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Idx ETF(Ca-H)UnXMS-T14,2002007,000
Tech Acievers Growth & Income ETF Cl U Un UsfHTA.U-T5,2001005,100

Largest per cent decreases, Sep. 30, 2017

Company NameSymbol30-Sep-1715-Sep-17% Change
Financial 15 Split Corp. PrFTN.PR.A-T124417,924-99
Partners Value Split Corp. Cl 'Aa' Ser 8 PrPVS.PR.F-T600280,000-99
Lydian International Ltd. Ordinary JLYD-T30077,000-99
Vanguard S&P500 Index ETF(Cad-Hedged)Trans UnVSP-T1,109232,478-99
Centamin Plc. OrdinaryCEE-T10018,700-99
Horizons Active Emerging Mkts Div ETF Cl E UnHAJ-T10017,900-99
Step Energy Services Ltd. JSTEP-T10015,800-99
RBC Quant Eafe Eqty Leadr(Cad-Heg)ETF Cad UnRIEH-T10012,300-99
Dividend 15 Split Corp. PrDFN.PR.A-T10010,000-99
Manulife Multifactr Dev Intl Idx ETF Unheg UnMINT.B-T40030,300-98
Cardinal Resources Ltd. J OrdinaryCDV-T18610,186-98
RBC Quant European Div Leaders ETF Cad UnRPD-T3,485190,595-98
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. JASP-T50026,353-98
Pacific Insight Electronics Corp.PIH-T1004,600-97
Inplay Oil Corp. JIPO-T17,100766,200-97
Sierra Metals Inc. JSMT-T1003,900-97
Vanguard U.S. Total Mkt Indx ETF(Cad-Hedged) UnVUS-T50018,200-97
North American Financial 15 Split Corp Cl 'A'FFN-T1003,500-97
iShares Cdn Financial Mthly Income ETF Adv UnFIE.A-T1544,869-96
Powershares Ftse Rafi Cdn Fndmtl Index ETF UnPXC-T3,494109,707-96

