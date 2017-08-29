Where to find the true path to better returns, market warning signs, and a key change to evaluating railways

The terrific column What Do the Best Investors Do That the Rest Don't? on the Behavioural Value Investor site also serves as a reminder that financial and nutrition advice are analogous. At this point, most interested people know the rules in each subject but just have trouble following it.

In nutrition, a daily emphasis on plants and lean protein at the expense of carbohydrates, sugar and starch, is the widely-known answer for healthy eating. The thought of adopting this advice, however, generates visions of an extended snack-free, joyless slog – somehow both boring and intimidating at the same time. The search for shortcuts – clicking on stories like 'How I lost 25 pounds with this simple trick' – is completely understandable.

In investing, the tempting short cuts take the form of books alleging a new, simple trading system that has generated gains of 25 per cent per year. Or this New York Times story detailing how an inexperienced investor quadrupled his money with constant shorting the CBOE Volatility Index.

The true path for investor improvement is found in psychology and temperament, as Behavioural Value Investor detailed,

"Temperament is the most important quality for an investor to have… Some people are able to remain rational and continue to follow their [investment] process … others get swept up in the emotion that typically runs amok during such circumstances, and abandon their discipline."

The article also talks about "avoiding behavioural biases." This entails an objectivity that prevents unprofitable investor tendencies like chasing market rallies, only reading research confirming existing opinions, becoming emotionally attached to a stock or strategy, hindsight bias, and overconfidence.

The prospect of changing our psychology and reflex emotional responses to market activity is at least as daunting as changing a diet. It takes the same kind of daily focus, discipline, discomfort, and long-term focus. And there's not even a scale to measure progress. But there's no short cut, no matter what style of investing is being applied.

Few investors have the time and motivation to emulate the great investors and that's absolutely fine and reasonable. That's particularly true for anyone wanting to live a balanced life unfettered by the obsessiveness displayed by most prominent professional money managers.

The average investor can, however, benefit from studying the psychological traits of the most successful managers. If it makes them read one extra article that contradicts their existing investment thesis, or stops them from chasing one aging sector-specific bull market, or helps them calm themselves during a deep market sell-off, then it's worth it.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

More bearish signposts are emerging



One thing is for sure: Market sentiment has turned less upbeat. This is underscored by the sector performance we have seen over the past month. Only three S&P 500 sectors have managed to make it into the green – Telecom (+6.4 per cent), Utilities (+4.4 per cent) and Real Estate (+0.9 per cent) – and these are hardly areas that are associated with heightened risk appetite. The bond market is flashing the same signal. David Rosenberg and Brendan Livingstone explain.



Post-Katrina energy markets provide warning for investors



U.S. gasoline prices jumped higher Monday in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but if 2005's Hurricane Katrina is an accurate precedent, any lasting gains for the refining sector or broader energy prices will be short-lived. The weather-related upheaval in energy markets arises from the interruption in refining activity. In terms of scale, while accurate numbers on Harvey-related Texas outages are not yet available, the business dislocations are likely much larger than for Louisiana in 2005. According to the Energy Information Agency, Texas refining capacity is 70 per cent higher than Louisiana's, at 5.6 million processed barrels per working day. Scott Barlow explains.



Gordon Pape: Three things that are keeping me up at night worrying about markets



Nothing seems to trouble investors these days. There was a little queasiness earlier this month over the verbal exchanges between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un but they have faded away, at least for the moment. Despite all the turmoil in the world, people continue to buy stocks as if the market will go up forever. What it all boils down to as that no one seems very worried during these dying days of summer. Well, not Gordon Pape. He explains why



Why the operating performance advantage of Canadian railways is about to take a major hit



For as long as there have been railways, there have been legends of the ghost trains, the passenger-less phantoms that ride the rails in the dead of night. There is something just as illusory with the Canadian rail companies: The magnitude of their operational outperformance versus their U.S. brethren. This particular legend is about to be debunked, which is perhaps even scarier for Canadian investors than any spectral engine. David Milstead explains.



Here's how to determine what price you should you pay for a disruptive tech stock



A company with a legitimate claim to a disruptive technology is clearly worth far more than a run-of-the mill company in a mature industry, but how should an investor set about valuing such a stock? The company almost certainly has no reportable earnings per share, so a price-to-earnings ratio analysis is out of the question. It may not even have operating earnings, however defined. In these situations, Robert Tattersall suggests that investors adopt the price-to-sales ratio (PSR) as the best metric for valuing an explosive growth company. He explains how this ratio is calculated.



A shockingly high number of Canadians are not reading their investment statements



Whether it's out of dread or complacency, a lot of investors aren't reading their account statements. That's the conclusion to be drawn from a J.D. Power survey in which investors were asked if they noticed any change during the past year in how fees and performance information was communicated by their advisory firm. Just 23 per cent noticed a change, a strikingly low number in light of the fact that new regulatory transparency rules have added some key data to client statements. Over all, the number of investors reporting a complete understanding of fees was 24 per cent, down from 27 per cent in 2016. Rob Carrick has some thoughts.



Is there any possibility of my big-bank brokerage going under?



A lingering after-effect of the global financial crisis is the skepticism that people are showing about the investment firms they deal with. Good on, you skeptics. There's no downside to asking hard questions about what happens to your assets if an investment firm fails. Rob Carrick examines this issue.



How TD Wealth's former chief portfolio strategist invests his money in retirement



Bob Gorman helped found TD Private Investment Counsel – now Canada's largest money manager for private clients. Mr. Gorman also served for many years as the chief portfolio strategist at TD Wealth. He retired in 2015, after 37 years with TD Bank. He explains how he is investing his money in retirement.



Tuesday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling



Monday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Insiders buy as Goeasy stock goes on sale



Last week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX





Thirteen Canadian companies with growing dividends



John Heinzl is going to profile an attractive, undervalued Real Estate Investment Trust with a juicy 6.5 per cent distribution. Meanwhile, David Milstead is going to share his thoughts on whether investors should be holding shares in Imperial Oil.

